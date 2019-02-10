Jump to content

Target Ad (Week 2/10 – 2/16) Buy 2 Get 1 Free All Games, Movies, Books & Select Video Games

By hiamiyumi, Today, 03:37 AM

#1 hiamiyumi   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1387 Posts   Joined 12.1 Years Ago  

hiamiyumi

Posted Today, 03:37 AM

Buy 2 Get 1 Free All Games, Movies, Books & Select Video Games *

 

*Excludes New This Week, Pre-order Movies, 3DS and select Nintendo Switch titles.

 

:switch: Nintendo Switch with free $35 credit towards any purchase on Nintendo eShop - Available Friday -


#2 Super Strider TurbulenceEX   Son of the Old Gods CAG Veteran   291 Posts   Joined 0.7 Years Ago  

Super Strider TurbulenceEX

Posted Today, 03:54 AM

Nice

#3 JCDogg911   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   338 Posts   Joined 8.4 Years Ago  

JCDogg911

Posted Today, 06:19 AM

So excludes the games that comes out on the 15th

#4 Jodou   Infamous CAGiversary!   13964 Posts   Joined 10.1 Years Ago  

Jodou

Posted Today, 06:20 AM

I like how the list of exclusions with these deals only work so far as you don't try to buy them anyway. Usually half the things excluded still work regardless.


#5 MonkeyBrainSync  

MonkeyBrainSync

Posted Today, 07:20 AM

Not sure about that "all" portion of the deal. I have added a few of everything -- 3 of -- and nothing is coming up free with the buy 2. Maybe it's a "select" variety and not truly all. Blah. 


#6 Rick Astley  

Rick Astley

Posted Today, 07:21 AM

That’s either wrong or isn’t updated yet online. Searched for deals on their site and there’s barely any games

#7 humbug43  

humbug43

Posted Today, 07:25 AM

The ad shows some pre orders that should work like anthem.
Or maybe I'm reading it wrong lol

#8 JDKingdomHeartsFAN4LIFE  

JDKingdomHeartsFAN4LIFE

Posted Today, 07:26 AM

Does this start at 3 am est?

#9 Renzler   Dude CAG Veteran   1072 Posts   Joined 0.7 Years Ago  

Renzler

Posted Today, 08:07 AM

It's live, includes preorders

#10 HakurenKyo06   Duane Follower. CAGiversary!   1793 Posts   Joined 8.6 Years Ago  

HakurenKyo06

Posted Today, 08:16 AM

Pretty cool it includes preorders, going to grab anthem, dmc and days gone.

#11 hatback   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   251 Posts   Joined 8.5 Years Ago  

hatback

Posted Today, 08:18 AM

Not working on first party Nintendo Switch games (as expected).


#12 JohnnyCage   CAG in Training CAGiversary!   1162 Posts   Joined 6.4 Years Ago  

JohnnyCage

Posted Today, 08:18 AM

The Switch version of Mortal Kombat 11 is excluded but the other versions are included. That sucks.


#13 HakurenKyo06   Duane Follower. CAGiversary!   1793 Posts   Joined 8.6 Years Ago  

HakurenKyo06

Posted Today, 08:24 AM

Anyone else looking to trade in games at target have problems seeing a search bar?

#14 Sugarbeats  

Sugarbeats

Posted Today, 08:44 AM

What's the likely that Target will cancel pre-oders for this deal? Heard many people had their pre-orders cancelled in the past with Target. I'm in for KH 3, RE 2 and DmC5

#15 Rick Astley  

Rick Astley

Posted Today, 08:45 AM

Sadly jump force collectors/ultimate editions aren’t working OR it sold out in a few sec. Went ahead and got days gone though

#16 Renzler   Dude CAG Veteran   1072 Posts   Joined 0.7 Years Ago  

Renzler

Posted Today, 08:53 AM

What's the likely that Target will cancel pre-oders for this deal? Heard many people had their pre-orders cancelled in the past with Target. I'm in for KH 3, RE 2 and DmC5


They didn't cancel my preorders from the last time. Also, this time it specifically says it includes preorders.

#17 Sugarbeats  

Sugarbeats

Posted Today, 08:55 AM

Pretty cool it includes preorders, going to grab anthem, dmc and days gone.


How about Sekiro shadows die twice? Days gone doesn't seem that interesting imo.

#18 erikjo  

erikjo

Posted Today, 08:57 AM

Mine only shows a bunch of sims crap and sports games to buy. Anyone know why?

#19 Rick Astley  

Rick Astley

Posted Today, 08:59 AM

How does target prorate when you pay with card and gift card

#20 DaShaka   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1927 Posts   Joined 7.8 Years Ago  

DaShaka

Posted Today, 09:00 AM

Mine only shows a bunch of sims crap and sports games to buy. Anyone know why?


Just go to the video game section for whatever platform you’re looking for, then narrow your search with the drop down menus.

#21 Borellius   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   337 Posts   Joined 9.1 Years Ago  

Borellius

Posted Today, 09:13 AM

Anyone seen digital copies at target? Was hoping for RE 2, Kh3, and red dead maybe.

#22 Renzler   Dude CAG Veteran   1072 Posts   Joined 0.7 Years Ago  

Renzler

Posted Today, 09:17 AM

FF XIi switch is part of the b2g1

jump force is too, but PS4 ultimate edition sold out (Xbox one is still available)
I don't think jump force is supposed to be part of the deal if it's not supposed to include this weeks releases

#23 baboonfreak   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   1121 Posts   Joined 9.0 Years Ago  

baboonfreak

Posted Today, 09:26 AM

Not working on first party Nintendo Switch games (as expected).

Yeah skimmed through the catalog just now and DK Tropical Freeze is the only one that qualifies.


