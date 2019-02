Posted Yesterday, 09:18 PM

As stated in the topic, Kingdom Come is going for $14.99 both online and in-store. You can't order for in-store pickup, but it is going for the same price in store. You can also pair it up with the Buy 2 Get 1 Free sale going on at the moment as well. Any Special Editions out in the wild are going for the same price (picked one up myself just now...) Enjoy!

Kingdom Come: Deliverance$14.99

Kingdom Come: Deliverance$14.99

Brickseek Link

Brickseek Link