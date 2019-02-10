PSA GameStop is changing its pre-order refund policy
Posted Yesterday, 10:57 PM
Posted Yesterday, 11:00 PM
Which is an non issiue at al if u preorder with credit right
Posted Yesterday, 11:02 PM
Who waits 30 days or more to pick up a game they preordered?
Posted Yesterday, 11:04 PM
Some guy came up with an idea to use Gamestop as a bank by preordering things.
Posted Yesterday, 11:09 PM
Posted Yesterday, 11:13 PM
The bigger question is, who even pre-orders anymore? The trend is digital delivery and even if someone pre-orders there’s a good chance the price will drop within 2-3 weeks of release. The last time I pre-ordered a game was in 2008.
Posted Yesterday, 11:50 PM
Posted Yesterday, 11:56 PM
someone doesn't have GCU
Posted Today, 12:01 AM
People who cares about preorder bonus
Posted Today, 12:16 AM
Posted Today, 12:34 AM
lol wtf
Posted Today, 12:53 AM
Sounds like a cash-crunching way of changing their policy. Maybe the lenders that were looking into the company found something that we don't know about that's about to come due?
Yeah, someone doesn't understand that people still pre-order physical copies so they have a hard copy of it and can resell it down the road if they want.
#13
Posted Today, 01:13 AM
IIRC, wasn't that IATCG....
#14
Posted Today, 01:15 AM
sounds like they are just getting rid of a liability. probably a bunch of old forgotten accounts with $5 here and there, adds up after a few thousand people do it.