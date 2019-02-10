Jump to content

PSA GameStop is changing its pre-order refund policy

By Mishimaryu, Yesterday, 10:57 PM

#1 Mishimaryu   EWGF! (f,N~d~d/f+2) CAGiversary!   1454 Posts   Joined 14.8 Years Ago  

Mishimaryu

Posted Yesterday, 10:57 PM

If you want to get your money back for a pre-order you’ve placed, you’ll have 30 days after the launch of the game to get a full cash refund. After 30 days, you’ll get store credit.


#2 Xellos2099   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   3286 Posts   Joined 15.1 Years Ago  

Xellos2099

Posted Yesterday, 11:00 PM

Which is an non issiue at al if u preorder with credit right


#3 sirtintly  

sirtintly

Posted Yesterday, 11:02 PM

Who waits 30 days or more to pick up a game they preordered?


#4 bappt   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   716 Posts   Joined 13.6 Years Ago  

bappt

Posted Yesterday, 11:04 PM

Who waits 30 days or more to pick up a game they preordered?

Some guy came up with an idea to use Gamestop as a bank by preordering things. 


#5 spug21   professor cheap cheap CAGiversary!   252 Posts   Joined 12.0 Years Ago  

spug21

Posted Yesterday, 11:09 PM

Isn't this the same at every retailer?

#6 Rodster   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1831 Posts   Joined 12.6 Years Ago  

Rodster

Posted Yesterday, 11:13 PM

Who waits 30 days or more to pick up a game they preordered?

 

The bigger question is, who even pre-orders anymore? The trend is digital delivery and even if someone pre-orders there’s a good chance the price will drop within 2-3 weeks of release. The last time I pre-ordered a game was in 2008.


#7 ShadowAssassin   #TTP CAGiversary!   4318 Posts   Joined 7.2 Years Ago  

ShadowAssassin

Posted Yesterday, 11:50 PM

Last ditch effort by them to pocket some cash knowing the company is going under soon and when the stores shutdown there will be unspent store credit on people’s accounts.

#8 ar4757   Makoto x Joker is canon CAGiversary!   902 Posts   Joined 4.6 Years Ago  

ar4757

Posted Yesterday, 11:56 PM

The bigger question is, who even pre-orders anymore? The trend is digital delivery and even if someone pre-orders there’s a good chance the price will drop within 2-3 weeks of release. The last time I pre-ordered a game was in 2008.

 

someone doesn't have GCU


#9 62t   Zune Duck! CAGiversary!   19922 Posts   Joined 14.3 Years Ago  

62t

Posted Today, 12:01 AM

The bigger question is, who even pre-orders anymore? The trend is digital delivery and even if someone pre-orders there’s a good chance the price will drop within 2-3 weeks of release. The last time I pre-ordered a game was in 2008.

People who cares about preorder bonus


#10 dontBlink86  

dontBlink86

Posted Today, 12:16 AM

Non-issue. My preorders at Gamestop for are either done with trade credit anyone or if I spend cash it is for something exclusive to them that I want like the Sekiro limited edition statue

#11 Donut2922   Read the OP! CAGiversary!   10070 Posts   Joined 8.6 Years Ago  

Donut2922

Posted Today, 12:34 AM

The bigger question is, who even pre-orders anymore? The trend is digital delivery and even if someone pre-orders there’s a good chance the price will drop within 2-3 weeks of release. The last time I pre-ordered a game was in 2008.


lol wtf

#12 tangytangerine   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   3954 Posts   Joined 13.1 Years Ago  

tangytangerine

Posted Today, 12:53 AM

Sounds like a cash-crunching way of changing their policy.   Maybe the lenders that were looking into the company found something that we don't know about that's about to come due?

 

 

lol wtf

Yeah, someone doesn't understand that people still pre-order physical copies so they have a hard copy of it and can resell it down the road if they want. 


#13 daring  

daring

Posted Today, 01:13 AM

Some guy came up with an idea to use Gamestop as a bank by preordering things. 

IIRC, wasn't that IATCG....  :wall:


#14 ritchardf  

ritchardf

Posted Today, 01:15 AM

sounds like they are just getting rid of a liability. probably a bunch of old forgotten accounts with $5 here and there, adds up after a few thousand people do it.


