CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #578: Fort Nacht

CAGcast #578: Fort Nacht

The gang talks Apex Legends, video game tax, potential Switch updates, and so much more!

GameFly Used Games & BR/DVD Sale - Ends 2/18/19

By CheapyD, Yesterday, 08:13 PM

CheapyD  

CheapyD

Posted Yesterday, 08:13 PM

Games are used but complete with codes unused.

 

 

 

PlayStation 4

Fallout 76 $19.99

Ben 10 $7.99

Island Flight Simulator $9.99

Torment: Tides of Numenera $9.99

Earthfall: Deluxe Edition $14.99

L.A. Noire $14.99

Strange Brigade $14.99

Warhammer 40,000: Deathwatch $14.99

Future Unfolding $17.99

Mega Man 11 $17.99

Zone of the Enders: The 2nd Runner MARS $17.99

BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle $19.99

Code: Realize - Bouquet of Rainbows $19.99

Gal Gun 2 $19.99

Mega Man X Legacy Collection 1 + 2 $19.99

Metal Max Xeno $19.99

Under Night In-Birth Exe:Late[st] $19.99

Antiquia Lost $27.99

Disgaea 1 Complete $27.99

Hue $29.99

My Hero One's Justice $37.99

 

 

Xbox One

Fallout 76 $19.99
Strange Brigade Your Price: $12.99
Abzu $6.99
MXGP Pro $9.99
The Crew 2 $14.99

 

 

Blu-ray

Ocean's 8 $7.99
Tag $7.99
Vacation $7.99
Why Him? $8.99
 
 
DVD
Entourage $1.99
Sully $3.99
Adrift $4.99
Jigsaw $6.99
Ocean's 8 $6.99
Tag $6.99

kevinmlssu  

kevinmlssu

Posted Yesterday, 08:27 PM

A lot of those are pretty meh. Most are at or near what the sale prices have been for new copies.

MrRidickulous  

MrRidickulous

Posted Yesterday, 08:28 PM

Thanks Cheapy

chnandler_bong  

chnandler_bong

Posted Yesterday, 08:28 PM

I think this is the front page for the sale:

 

https://www.gamefly.com/store

 

There are buttons for all platforms at the top of the page, below the ad banner.


jedex  

jedex

Posted Yesterday, 09:27 PM

Terrible deals

Sent from my SM-N950U using Tapatalk

looserattledgamer  

looserattledgamer

Posted Yesterday, 09:42 PM

Got FIFA at 5 bones.   Sadly no salsa :beer:

 

Haven't played Fifa since the 360


dracula  

dracula

Posted Today, 01:23 AM

No love for the switch

FlamedLiquid  

FlamedLiquid

Posted Today, 01:29 AM

not a whole lot that catches the eye. 


funkmonker  

funkmonker

Posted Today, 01:54 AM

In for the entourage movie dvd at 1.99

Sent from my SM-G965U using Tapatalk

shadowysea07  

shadowysea07

Posted Today, 04:12 AM

No love for the switch

Nah it's more that the switch is hot right now so there's little reason to put anything on a larger sale when people are willing to pay 35$ or more for them.


showtimefolks  

showtimefolks

Posted Today, 06:00 AM

not much of a sale 


BadWaluigi=Luigi  

BadWaluigi=Luigi

Posted Today, 01:13 PM

These prices are a joke. For the grand majority of movies and blurays, they have been on sale new at cheaper prices multiple times. Pretty sure every one of those bluray movies has been $5 at Best Buy. $17 for Mega Man Collection LOL I GOT IT FOR $15 NEW. Burnout Paradise Remastered has been $10 at BB for a couple months. And so many other examples.

Biggzy32  

Biggzy32

Posted Today, 03:55 PM

giphy.gif


