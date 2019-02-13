Starlink: Battle for Atlas Starter Pack $29.99 switch $19.99 PS4 and XBOX ONE

Switch
https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=6260477
PS4
https://www.bestbuy....vAv8xWDTMzj0lHw
XBOX ONE
https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=6260474
Posted Today, 03:16 PM
Posted Today, 03:41 PM
Posted Today, 04:20 PM
I feel like these are always on sale somewhere for around this price point. Did the game do that poorly?
Posted Today, 04:31 PM
Posted Today, 05:04 PM
Not sure if its still going but i swear i saw Target had it come with an extra "toy"
Posted Today, 05:20 PM
The collector itch in me wants to buy this and collect the ‘toys’. I can easily see them being 75% or better though.
I just want the Arwing, the other ships aren't nearly as cool.
I bought this on Black Friday and ended up returning it realizing it was selling poorly and would get cheaper as well as not having time to play it.
Posted Today, 07:29 PM