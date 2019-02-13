Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #578: Fort Nacht

CAGcast #578: Fort Nacht

The gang talks Apex Legends, video game tax, potential Switch updates, and so much more!

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


- - - - -

Starlink: Battle for Atlas Starter Pack $29.99 switch $19.99 PS4 and XBOX ONE

By redrum666, Today, 03:16 PM

#1 redrum666   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   266 Posts   Joined 13.2 Years Ago  

redrum666

Posted Today, 03:16 PM

Switch

https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=6260477

 

PS4

https://www.bestbuy....vAv8xWDTMzj0lHw

 

XBOX ONE

https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=6260474


#2 Romeo   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   4209 Posts   Joined 15.3 Years Ago  

Romeo

Posted Today, 03:41 PM

The collector itch in me wants to buy this and collect the ‘toys’. I can easily see them being 75% or better though.

#3 lionheart059   CAG in Training CAGiversary!   374 Posts   Joined 6.2 Years Ago  

lionheart059

Posted Today, 04:20 PM

I feel like these are always on sale somewhere for around this price point.  Did the game do that poorly?


#4 Kerig   PSForsaken no longer! CAGiversary!   6187 Posts   Joined 13.6 Years Ago  

Kerig

Posted Today, 04:31 PM

It's also $19.88 at Amazon for ps4&xb1 and about $25 for switch.

Holding out for the digital versiom to hit <$30. Digital comes with soooo much more than physical.

#5 ec91762  

ec91762

Posted Today, 05:04 PM

Not sure if its still going but i swear i saw Target had it come with an extra "toy"


#6 Sigma   King of Strong Style CAGiversary!   3948 Posts   Joined 14.6 Years Ago  

Sigma

Posted Today, 05:20 PM

The collector itch in me wants to buy this and collect the ‘toys’. I can easily see them being 75% or better though.

I just want the Arwing, the other ships aren't nearly as cool. 

I bought this on Black Friday and ended up returning it realizing it was selling poorly and would get cheaper as well as not having time to play it. 


#7 Licasguy   Boosh! CAGiversary!   270 Posts   Joined 11.6 Years Ago  

Licasguy

Posted Today, 07:29 PM

It was $19.99 for the Switch version in the Sunday print and digital ad as well as the app. I grabbed one for 15.99 after gcu, and a day later it jumped to the 29.99. Perhaps if you can find a print ad, you might be able to get it cheaper.
Back to Video Game Deals


  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy