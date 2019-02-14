Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #579: Build the Fence!

CAGcast #579: Build the Fence!

The gang talks Activision layoffs, Far Cry New Dawn, Apex Legends, Deadmau5 leaving Twitch, Nintendo Direct, and so much more!

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


- - - - -

Playstation Classic watch 33.99

By pun123, Today, 11:10 PM

#1 pun123   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   3084 Posts   Joined 13.6 Years Ago  

pun123

Posted Today, 11:10 PM

Well if you don't want the real thing for about the same money, you might want or use the watch even more.

 

https://www.geeky-ga...ch-14-02-2019/


#2 jvang117   Friendly CAG CAGiversary!   3479 Posts   Joined 4.9 Years Ago  

jvang117

Posted Today, 11:11 PM

How is this a deal? Lmao

#3 Navigator2001Plus  

Navigator2001Plus

Posted Today, 11:31 PM

Looks really cheaply made, and not worth even $33. The words aren't even printed on the buttons straight, and this is the one they used as their example photo.


Back to Video Game Deals


  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy