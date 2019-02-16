Jump to content

CAGcast #579: Build the Fence!

The gang talks Activision layoffs, Far Cry New Dawn, Apex Legends, Deadmau5 leaving Twitch, Nintendo Direct, and so much more!

[24hrs] Bandicoot + Spyro bundle ($30 + $3 shipping), other games 50% off

By Jamin, Today, 02:09 AM
Jamin  

Jamin

Posted Today, 02:09 AM

Newegg often does promotional email deals, some decent, some 'meh'.

 

Currently, you have about 24 hours left for 50% select games and accessories.

 

"Crash Bandicoot Trilogy + Spyro Reignited Trilogy Bundle", normally $60, is 50% off with the EMCTVUY27 coupon code. The cheapest shipping is $3, so the minimum price is $33 (without premium membership).

 

This is for both Xbone and PS4.

 

Other games are also half-off (same coupon code):

Fallout 76 Tricentennial Edition (XBone) - $30

Fallout 76 - $20

Farcry 5 - $15 (it's already 50% off, but stacks with the coupon to become 50% off again)

...

...and a few others; only thing that interested me was Crash/Spyro.

 

Here's the link to all the eligible games and accessories, any discounts shown are *before* the coupon takes an additional 50% off.


DealGenius  

DealGenius

Posted Today, 02:13 AM

I get an error at the link —- says no eligible items


Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
Newegg

