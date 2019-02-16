Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #579: Build the Fence!

CAGcast #579: Build the Fence!

The gang talks Activision layoffs, Far Cry New Dawn, Apex Legends, Deadmau5 leaving Twitch, Nintendo Direct, and so much more!

Xbox One Elite Controller Refurbished $69.99 at Newegg

By Jurai, Yesterday, 10:18 PM

#1 Jurai  

Jurai

Posted Yesterday, 10:18 PM

https://www.newegg.c...=1A5-000C-00082

Third party seller but has a good amount of reviews so probably trustworthy

#2 ZabaZu  

ZabaZu

Posted Today, 12:27 AM

As often as Elite controllers are defective (anecdotally, not sure if any numbers were ever put out there), I personally wouldn't touch a "refurbished" one.  I barely trust these things out of the box new.  That said, fantastic controller when there's nothing wrong with it.  If you take the plunge, make sure you really test it out.  If anything feels a little funny, return it.


#3 BlurredReality   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   279 Posts   Joined 7.0 Years Ago  

BlurredReality

Posted Today, 12:54 AM

That's an amazing price. In for one.

#4 gorgo   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   785 Posts   Joined 15.1 Years Ago  

gorgo

Posted Today, 01:41 AM

That is an amazing price. Based on the reviews it’s very hit or miss if you get a good one or trash. I guess you can always return a bad one right?

#5 Thebacklash   Now Drinking: Minor Case Rye Whiskey - Sherry Cask Finished CAGiversary!   2386 Posts   Joined 4.2 Years Ago  

Thebacklash

Posted Today, 01:41 AM

I’ve has my refurbished elite for going on 3 years, still works.
The battery packs from MS have been garbage though, switched to rechargeable AA’s with no problems.
