Xbox One Elite Controller Refurbished $69.99 at Newegg
Third party seller but has a good amount of reviews so probably trustworthy
As often as Elite controllers are defective (anecdotally, not sure if any numbers were ever put out there), I personally wouldn't touch a "refurbished" one. I barely trust these things out of the box new. That said, fantastic controller when there's nothing wrong with it. If you take the plunge, make sure you really test it out. If anything feels a little funny, return it.
The battery packs from MS have been garbage though, switched to rechargeable AA’s with no problems.