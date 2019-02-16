Super Mario Party 29.99 @Costco YMMV?
#1 Dirty Scumbag CAGiversary! 859 Posts Joined 11.0 Years Ago
Posted Yesterday, 10:22 PM
#2 Impulse Buyer Extreme CAGiversary! 134 Posts Joined 2.4 Years Ago
Posted Yesterday, 10:23 PM
It's been like that since last week I believe! Dang it! No Costco around me has Switch games for sale. I really want this game.
#3 Infamous CAGiversary! 13992 Posts Joined 10.1 Years Ago
Posted Today, 12:05 AM
Looks like it must be a clearance item. They took down the listing and I have no membership to go in for a look. Would have loved to PM this at BB as I just bought it last week for $45.
#4 Impulse Buyer Extreme CAGiversary! 134 Posts Joined 2.4 Years Ago
Posted Today, 12:24 AM
Looks like it must be a clearance item. They took down the listing and I have no membership to go in for a look. Would have loved to PM this at BB as I just bought it last week for $45.
I have a picture of the listing from Wario64's Twitter page but I didn't know that Best Buy price matched that! They always told me that they have to see it available online or at the local store.
#5 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 808 Posts Joined 9.7 Years Ago
Posted Today, 12:55 AM