Super Mario Party 29.99 @Costco YMMV?

By macontosh2000, Yesterday, 10:22 PM

macontosh2000  

macontosh2000

Posted Yesterday, 10:22 PM

Just came from Costco and they had Super Mario Party for Switch for 29.99. I don’t know if it is that price everywhere.

AlexFlame116  

AlexFlame116

Posted Yesterday, 10:23 PM

It's been like that since last week I believe! Dang it! No Costco around me has Switch games for sale. I really want this game.


Jodou  

Jodou

Posted Today, 12:05 AM

Looks like it must be a clearance item. They took down the listing and I have no membership to go in for a look. Would have loved to PM this at BB as I just bought it last week for $45.


AlexFlame116  

AlexFlame116

Posted Today, 12:24 AM

Looks like it must be a clearance item. They took down the listing and I have no membership to go in for a look. Would have loved to PM this at BB as I just bought it last week for $45.

I have a picture of the listing from Wario64's Twitter page but I didn't know that Best Buy price matched that! They always told me that they have to see it available online or at the local store.


GreyFox787  

GreyFox787

Posted Today, 12:55 AM

Smash Bros. was also reduced to this price, at least in the SE. YMMV on finding a copy, but the price is region-wide. Your best shot is finding a return that has been sitting in lockup but nobody bothered to sign for sale on the floor.
