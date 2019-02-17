Fry's Ads 2/17-23

Posted Today, 05:22 AM

Here are the entertainment software listings from the Fry's Electronics ads. These prices are valid only for the dates listed in the subject line.



General notes:

- Fry's does NOT accept coupons.

- Amazon.com has never price-matched a frys.com sale in-store only price.

- It appears that Fry's has moved to on-line ads with minimal print ad presence designed to direct people to sign up for the e-mails.



Promo Code notes:

- E-mail Promo Codes are "unique" to each subscriber and are valid for one visit only.



PS4



$6.99

Hidden Agenda (PSVR)

Knowledge Is Power (PSVR)

Singstar: Celebration (PSVR)

That's You! (PSVR)



$16.99

Battlezone (PSVR)

Driveclub

Everybody's Golf

Gran Turismo Sport

Infamous: Second Son

The Inpatient

The Last of Us: Remastered

Little Big Planet 3

Minecraft

MLB The Show '18

Nioh

Ratchet & Clank

Ratchet & Clank (GH)

Rigs: Mechanized Combat League

Tearaway: Unfolded

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy

Until Dawn



$39.99

Fallout '76



$64.95

Turtle Beach Stealth 300 Gaming Headset



$69.99

Astro A10 Gaming Headset



$119.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $149.99

Razer Thresher 7.1 Wireless Gaming Headset



$129.99

Astro A20 Wireless Gaming Headset



$149.99

Astro A40TR Gaming Headset



$299.99

Astro A50 Wireless Gaming Headset w/ Base Station

PS4 1TB Core Slim Console



$349.99

Playstation VR w/ PS4 Camera, 2 Move Controllers, Borderlands 2 VR, Beat Saber



Switch



$19.99

Hyperkin Armor3 Travel Kit



$29.99

Fortnite: Deep Freeze Bundle

myCharge Charging Pack



$39.99

Dark Souls: Remastered



$59.99

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate



$69.99

Astro A10 Gaming Headset

Pro Controller



$149.99

Astro A40TR Gaming Headset



$299.99

Switch Console w/ Neon Blue/Neon Red Joy-Cons, $35 Nintendo eShop Gift Code



XBox One



$14.99

XBox Live Gold 3-Month Membership (B&M only)



$24.99

State of Decay 2



$39.99

Fallout '76



$49.99

Black Wireless Controller

White Wireless Controller



$54.99

Gray/Blue Wireless Controller



$59.99

Digital Camo Wireless Controller

Phantom Black Wireless Controller

Sport White Wireless Controller



$64.95

Turtle Beach Stealth 300 Gaming Headset



$69.99

Astro A10 Gaming Headset



$119.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $149.99

Razer Thresher 7.1 Wireless Gaming Headset



$129.99

Astro A20 Wireless Gaming Headset



$149.99

Astro A40TR Gaming Headset



$249

XBox One S 1TB Console w/ Fortnite

XBox One S 1TB Console w/ Minecraft



$449

XBox One X 1TB Console w/ NBA 2K18

XBox One X 1TB Console w/ PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, Rocket League



PC



$4.99

ProHT Ergonomic 6D Gaming Mouse



$8.99 (2/16)

Speedlink Thunderstrike USB Gamepad



$39.99

Fallout '76

Speedlink Orios Gaming Mouse



$49.99

Logitech G213 Prodigy RGB Gaming Keyboard

Razer Deathadder Elite Optical Gaming Mouse



$69.99

Astro A10 Gaming Headset

Asus ROG Pugio Ambidextrous Gaming Mouse



$99.99

Logitech G613 Wireless Mechanical Gaming Keyboard



$109.99

Razer Blackwidow Ultimate Mechanical Gaming Keyboard



$139.99

Corsair K95 RGB Platinum Mechanical Gaming Keyboard



$149.99

Astro A40TR Gaming Headset



$299.99

Astro A50 Wireless Gaming Headset w/ Base Station



$359

Elgato 4K60 Pro Game Capture Card



Miscellaneous



$4.99

8Bitdo Bluetooth Retro Receiver for NES



$9.99

Old Skool NES Controller



$9.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $19.99

Hori Wireless Fighting Commander for SNES Classic



Blu-Ray



$1

22 Jump Street

Abducted

About Last Night

Admission (Blu+DVD)

Alvin and the Chipmunks 3: Chipwrecked (Blu+DVD)

America's National Treasures

Andrew Lloyd Webber's Love Never Dies

Apokalips X

Atonement

Baby Mama

Bad Boys II

Battlefield America

Best of Europe: London & Beyond

Best of Travel: Australia & New Zealand (Blu+DVD)

Blitz

The Book Thief

Bram Stoker's Dracula

Brokeback Mountain (Blu+DVD)

Broken Arrow

Bruno

A Brush With Death/Harvest of Fear

Bull Durham

Bulletproof Monk

Catfish

Changeling

Child's Play

Close Encounters of the Third Kind

Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs

Columbus Circle

Command Performance/Direct Contact

Consenting Adults

Courage Under Fire

Dances With Wolves

Date Night/Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Dear Dumb Diary

The Devil Wears Prada

Die Hard

Die Hard With a Vengeance

Direct Action

Direct Contact

Dirty Rotten Scoundrels

Dodgeball

Dolphins and Whales 3D (Blu3D+Blu)

Don Jon

Dr. Dolittle

Duplicity

Earth From Above: Stunning Water (Blu+DVD)

Exodus: Gods and Kings

Faces in the Crowd

Fading Gigolo

Fading Gigolo (Blu+DVD)

The Family (Blu+DVD)

Ferngully: The Last Rainforest

Free Birds (Blu+DVD)

Frost/Nixon

Ganges

Gangster Empire: Rose of the Mob: The Complete Series

Get Shorty

Get the Gringo (Blu+DVD)

Godzilla vs. Destoroyah/Godzilla vs. Megaguirus

Good Neighbors

Good People

The Good Shepherd

The Grand Duel/Keoma

Green Paradise: Africa

The Heat

High Road

A Hijacking

Home of the Brave

Honey 2 (Blu+DVD)

Hoosiers

Horton Hears a Who!

I, Robot

Ice Age

Ice Age 2: The Meltdown

The Internship

Intruders

Jeepers Creepers

Jet Li's Fearless

JFK: A New World Order (Blu+DVD)

The Karate Kid (2010)

The Kids Are All Right

Killing Season

Leaves of Grass

Les Miserables (2012) (Blu+DVD)

Licence to Kill

Life Happens

Love Happens

Me, Myself & Irene

Medal of Honor

Men in Black 3 (Blu+DVD)

Milk

Mindless Behavior: All Around the World

Mother (2013)

Mr. Brooks

My Soul to Take (Blu+DVD)

National Parks Exploration Series Presents: The Black Hills and the Badlands: Gateway to the West

National Parks Exploration Series Presents: Glacier: Crown of the Continent

National Parks Exploration Series Presents: Great Smokey Mountains: Crown Jewel of the Appalachians

National Parks Exploration Series Presents: Yosemite: The High Sierras

Nature: Amazing Places: Africa

Night Catches Us

Ninja/Ninja II

Ninja Apocalypse

The November Man

One Hour Photo

One Missed Call

Pariah

Parkland

Paul Blart: Mall Cop

Persecuted

Persecuted (?)

The Pink Panther (2006)

Planet of the Apes (2001)

The Poseidon Adventure (1972)

Rampart

Rampart (Blu+DVD)

Reach Me

Red Lights

Roadie

Rob the Mob

Robocop (2014)

Robots (Blu+DVD)

Scenic National Parks: Grand Canyon

Scenic National Parks: Yellowstone

Scenic National Parks: Yellowstone (Blu+DVD)

Scenic Walks Around the World: Grand Canyon/Alaska/Kilimanjaro/Ireland/New Zealand/Austrian Alps

Scenic Walks Around the World: History Pathways (Blu+DVD)

The Secret Life of Walter Mitty (2013) (Blu+DVD)

Serenity Travel Series: Vol. 1

Sex Tape

Shadows and Lies

Silent Hill: Revelation

Spy

Stand Off (Blu+DVD)

Stolen

Stolen (Blu+DVD)

Straight A's

Taken 2

Taken 3

Teen Wolf

There's Something About Mary

Think Like a Man Too

This Is Spinal Tap

This Means War

The Three Stooges Triple Feature: Volume 1

Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy (Blu+DVD)

Trekking the World: Ancient Routes (Blu+DVD)

Trekking the World: Scenic Journeys (Blu+DVD)

Trespass (2011)

The Twilight Saga: New Moon

Underworld: Rise of the Lycans

Underworld: Rise of the Lycans (?)

Unexpected

Unleashed

Up From Slavery

Vietnam: 50 Years Remembered

Virtual Fireplace: Home for Christmas

Visioneers

The Watch

Water Life (Blu+DVD)

Water Life: The Big Blue

Water Life: The Big Blue (Blu+DVD)

Water Life: Planet Water

Water Life: Planet Water (Blu+DVD)

Water Life: Water's Journey

Way of War

Wonderful World

Zombie Night



$2

3D Aquarium (Blu3D)

12 Years a Slave

Airport (Blu+DVD)

Are We There Yet?

Big

Billy Bathgate/Blaze

Chappie

City Slickers

Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs (Blu+DVD)

Driven to Kill

Edward Scissorhands

Emancipation Road

Gamera: Guardian of the Universe/Gamera 2: Attack of the Legion

Gamera 3: Revenge of Iris

A Good Day to Die Hard

Hostel/Hostel Part II

Hostel/Hostel Part II (?)

The Last Gun/4 Dollars of Revenge

Mafia!/The Crew

Men in Black

Men of Honor

Pixels in 3D (Blu3D+Blu)

Quigley Down Under

Rain Man

Resident Evil: Afterlife

The Rocky Horror Picture Show

Salem Witch Trials

Ship of Fools/Lilith

The Squid and the Whale/Running With Scissors

Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story/The Brothers Solomon/Fired Up/Balls Out

Walking With Dinosaurs: The Movie (Blu+DVD)

Weekend at Bernie's



$9.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $13.99

Serenity (4K+Blu)



$14.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $19.99

The Matrix (4K+Blu)



$16.99

Hell Fest (4K+Blu)



$22.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $27.99

Widows (4K+Blu)

