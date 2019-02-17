Fry's Ads 2/17-23

Here are the entertainment software listings from the Fry's Electronics ads. These prices are valid only for the dates listed in the subject line.
General notes:
- Fry's does NOT accept coupons.
- Amazon.com has never price-matched a frys.com sale in-store only price.
- It appears that Fry's has moved to on-line ads with minimal print ad presence designed to direct people to sign up for the e-mails.
Promo Code notes:
- E-mail Promo Codes are "unique" to each subscriber and are valid for one visit only.
PS4
$6.99
Hidden Agenda (PSVR)
Knowledge Is Power (PSVR)
Singstar: Celebration (PSVR)
That's You! (PSVR)
$16.99
Battlezone (PSVR)
Driveclub
Everybody's Golf
Gran Turismo Sport
Infamous: Second Son
The Inpatient
The Last of Us: Remastered
Little Big Planet 3
Minecraft
MLB The Show '18
Nioh
Ratchet & Clank
Ratchet & Clank (GH)
Rigs: Mechanized Combat League
Tearaway: Unfolded
Uncharted: The Lost Legacy
Until Dawn
$39.99
Fallout '76
$64.95
Turtle Beach Stealth 300 Gaming Headset
$69.99
Astro A10 Gaming Headset
$119.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $149.99
Razer Thresher 7.1 Wireless Gaming Headset
$129.99
Astro A20 Wireless Gaming Headset
$149.99
Astro A40TR Gaming Headset
$299.99
Astro A50 Wireless Gaming Headset w/ Base Station
PS4 1TB Core Slim Console
$349.99
Playstation VR w/ PS4 Camera, 2 Move Controllers, Borderlands 2 VR, Beat Saber
Switch
$19.99
Hyperkin Armor3 Travel Kit
$29.99
Fortnite: Deep Freeze Bundle
myCharge Charging Pack
$39.99
Dark Souls: Remastered
$59.99
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
$69.99
Astro A10 Gaming Headset
Pro Controller
$149.99
Astro A40TR Gaming Headset
$299.99
Switch Console w/ Neon Blue/Neon Red Joy-Cons, $35 Nintendo eShop Gift Code
XBox One
$14.99
XBox Live Gold 3-Month Membership (B&M only)
$24.99
State of Decay 2
$39.99
Fallout '76
$49.99
Black Wireless Controller
White Wireless Controller
$54.99
Gray/Blue Wireless Controller
$59.99
Digital Camo Wireless Controller
Phantom Black Wireless Controller
Sport White Wireless Controller
$64.95
Turtle Beach Stealth 300 Gaming Headset
$69.99
Astro A10 Gaming Headset
$119.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $149.99
Razer Thresher 7.1 Wireless Gaming Headset
$129.99
Astro A20 Wireless Gaming Headset
$149.99
Astro A40TR Gaming Headset
$249
XBox One S 1TB Console w/ Fortnite
XBox One S 1TB Console w/ Minecraft
$449
XBox One X 1TB Console w/ NBA 2K18
XBox One X 1TB Console w/ PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, Rocket League
PC
$4.99
ProHT Ergonomic 6D Gaming Mouse
$8.99 (2/16)
Speedlink Thunderstrike USB Gamepad
$39.99
Fallout '76
Speedlink Orios Gaming Mouse
$49.99
Logitech G213 Prodigy RGB Gaming Keyboard
Razer Deathadder Elite Optical Gaming Mouse
$69.99
Astro A10 Gaming Headset
Asus ROG Pugio Ambidextrous Gaming Mouse
$99.99
Logitech G613 Wireless Mechanical Gaming Keyboard
$109.99
Razer Blackwidow Ultimate Mechanical Gaming Keyboard
$139.99
Corsair K95 RGB Platinum Mechanical Gaming Keyboard
$149.99
Astro A40TR Gaming Headset
$299.99
Astro A50 Wireless Gaming Headset w/ Base Station
$359
Elgato 4K60 Pro Game Capture Card
Miscellaneous
$4.99
8Bitdo Bluetooth Retro Receiver for NES
$9.99
Old Skool NES Controller
$9.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $19.99
Hori Wireless Fighting Commander for SNES Classic
Blu-Ray
$1
22 Jump Street
Abducted
About Last Night
Admission (Blu+DVD)
Alvin and the Chipmunks 3: Chipwrecked (Blu+DVD)
America's National Treasures
Andrew Lloyd Webber's Love Never Dies
Apokalips X
Atonement
Baby Mama
Bad Boys II
Battlefield America
Best of Europe: London & Beyond
Best of Travel: Australia & New Zealand (Blu+DVD)
Blitz
The Book Thief
Bram Stoker's Dracula
Brokeback Mountain (Blu+DVD)
Broken Arrow
Bruno
A Brush With Death/Harvest of Fear
Bull Durham
Bulletproof Monk
Catfish
Changeling
Child's Play
Close Encounters of the Third Kind
Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs
Columbus Circle
Command Performance/Direct Contact
Consenting Adults
Courage Under Fire
Dances With Wolves
Date Night/Mr. & Mrs. Smith
Dear Dumb Diary
The Devil Wears Prada
Die Hard
Die Hard With a Vengeance
Direct Action
Direct Contact
Dirty Rotten Scoundrels
Dodgeball
Dolphins and Whales 3D (Blu3D+Blu)
Don Jon
Dr. Dolittle
Duplicity
Earth From Above: Stunning Water (Blu+DVD)
Exodus: Gods and Kings
Faces in the Crowd
Fading Gigolo
Fading Gigolo (Blu+DVD)
The Family (Blu+DVD)
Ferngully: The Last Rainforest
Free Birds (Blu+DVD)
Frost/Nixon
Ganges
Gangster Empire: Rose of the Mob: The Complete Series
Get Shorty
Get the Gringo (Blu+DVD)
Godzilla vs. Destoroyah/Godzilla vs. Megaguirus
Good Neighbors
Good People
The Good Shepherd
The Grand Duel/Keoma
Green Paradise: Africa
The Heat
High Road
A Hijacking
Home of the Brave
Honey 2 (Blu+DVD)
Hoosiers
Horton Hears a Who!
I, Robot
Ice Age
Ice Age 2: The Meltdown
The Internship
Intruders
Jeepers Creepers
Jet Li's Fearless
JFK: A New World Order (Blu+DVD)
The Karate Kid (2010)
The Kids Are All Right
Killing Season
Leaves of Grass
Les Miserables (2012) (Blu+DVD)
Licence to Kill
Life Happens
Love Happens
Me, Myself & Irene
Medal of Honor
Men in Black 3 (Blu+DVD)
Milk
Mindless Behavior: All Around the World
Mother (2013)
Mr. Brooks
My Soul to Take (Blu+DVD)
National Parks Exploration Series Presents: The Black Hills and the Badlands: Gateway to the West
National Parks Exploration Series Presents: Glacier: Crown of the Continent
National Parks Exploration Series Presents: Great Smokey Mountains: Crown Jewel of the Appalachians
National Parks Exploration Series Presents: Yosemite: The High Sierras
Nature: Amazing Places: Africa
Night Catches Us
Ninja/Ninja II
Ninja Apocalypse
The November Man
One Hour Photo
One Missed Call
Pariah
Parkland
Paul Blart: Mall Cop
Persecuted
Persecuted (?)
The Pink Panther (2006)
Planet of the Apes (2001)
The Poseidon Adventure (1972)
Rampart
Rampart (Blu+DVD)
Reach Me
Red Lights
Roadie
Rob the Mob
Robocop (2014)
Robots (Blu+DVD)
Scenic National Parks: Grand Canyon
Scenic National Parks: Yellowstone
Scenic National Parks: Yellowstone (Blu+DVD)
Scenic Walks Around the World: Grand Canyon/Alaska/Kilimanjaro/Ireland/New Zealand/Austrian Alps
Scenic Walks Around the World: History Pathways (Blu+DVD)
The Secret Life of Walter Mitty (2013) (Blu+DVD)
Serenity Travel Series: Vol. 1
Sex Tape
Shadows and Lies
Silent Hill: Revelation
Spy
Stand Off (Blu+DVD)
Stolen
Stolen (Blu+DVD)
Straight A's
Taken 2
Taken 3
Teen Wolf
There's Something About Mary
Think Like a Man Too
This Is Spinal Tap
This Means War
The Three Stooges Triple Feature: Volume 1
Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy (Blu+DVD)
Trekking the World: Ancient Routes (Blu+DVD)
Trekking the World: Scenic Journeys (Blu+DVD)
Trespass (2011)
The Twilight Saga: New Moon
Underworld: Rise of the Lycans
Underworld: Rise of the Lycans (?)
Unexpected
Unleashed
Up From Slavery
Vietnam: 50 Years Remembered
Virtual Fireplace: Home for Christmas
Visioneers
The Watch
Water Life (Blu+DVD)
Water Life: The Big Blue
Water Life: The Big Blue (Blu+DVD)
Water Life: Planet Water
Water Life: Planet Water (Blu+DVD)
Water Life: Water's Journey
Way of War
Wonderful World
Zombie Night
$2
3D Aquarium (Blu3D)
12 Years a Slave
Airport (Blu+DVD)
Are We There Yet?
Big
Billy Bathgate/Blaze
Chappie
City Slickers
Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs (Blu+DVD)
Driven to Kill
Edward Scissorhands
Emancipation Road
Gamera: Guardian of the Universe/Gamera 2: Attack of the Legion
Gamera 3: Revenge of Iris
A Good Day to Die Hard
Hostel/Hostel Part II
Hostel/Hostel Part II (?)
The Last Gun/4 Dollars of Revenge
Mafia!/The Crew
Men in Black
Men of Honor
Pixels in 3D (Blu3D+Blu)
Quigley Down Under
Rain Man
Resident Evil: Afterlife
The Rocky Horror Picture Show
Salem Witch Trials
Ship of Fools/Lilith
The Squid and the Whale/Running With Scissors
Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story/The Brothers Solomon/Fired Up/Balls Out
Walking With Dinosaurs: The Movie (Blu+DVD)
Weekend at Bernie's
$9.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $13.99
Serenity (4K+Blu)
$14.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $19.99
The Matrix (4K+Blu)
$16.99
Hell Fest (4K+Blu)
$22.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $27.99
Widows (4K+Blu)
Fry's Ads 2/17-23
