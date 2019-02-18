Jump to content

CAGcast #579: Build the Fence!

The gang talks Activision layoffs, Far Cry New Dawn, Apex Legends, Deadmau5 leaving Twitch, Nintendo Direct, and so much more!

* - - - - 1 votes

Marvels Spider-Man $30 Newegg.com

By Sugarbeats, Today, 11:25 AM

#1 Sugarbeats  

Sugarbeats

Posted Today, 11:25 AM

Promo code is EMCTVUD33

#2 Sielanas  

Sielanas

Posted Today, 12:02 PM

Just noticed this myself, has it been this low yet?


#3 looserattledgamer  

looserattledgamer

Posted Today, 12:26 PM

No Linky
No Buy

#4 srac84  

srac84

Posted Today, 12:48 PM

I think new msrp is 39.99

#5 Sielanas  

Sielanas

Posted Today, 12:56 PM

I think new msrp is 39.99


Good call. Will wait for BB to hit 30.

#6 Adam Quest  

Adam Quest

Posted Today, 01:11 PM

Yes, new MSRP is $39.99 for Spider-Man and $19.99 for Detroit.


#7 john718   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   188 Posts   Joined 11.9 Years Ago  

john718

Posted Today, 02:21 PM

Waiting for that sweet BestBuy $29.99 sale price so I can use my Gamers Club Discount.

Till then I can perfectly wait.

#8 Lord Chabelo   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1077 Posts   Joined 11.1 Years Ago  

Lord Chabelo

Posted Today, 02:23 PM

Price drops/sales on this title mean the goty version is not far off
