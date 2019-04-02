Target Ad 4/7-4/13 BOGO 50% Off Select Video games.

Posted 04 April 2019 - 05:06 PM

I'm assuming we expect Red Dead Redemption 2 to go back up to $60 for this sale next week, right?

And can the same be said about Octopath Traveler at $45? That one isn't advertised in this week's ad, so wasn't sure if it's a sale price or a price drop.

I have a $25 GC I'm deciding how to use, so if they DIDN'T revert in price, then $40+$45+$0-$25 = $60 for three pretty new games, which is pretty decent (whatever the third may end up being).

Whoops, misread the deal. So anyway, if they don't drop that's $45 + ($40/2) - my $25GC = $40 for two newish games, still pretty good deal IF the prices don't go back up.