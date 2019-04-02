https://www.target.c...gt_adv_xasd0002
Target Ad 4/7-4/13 BOGO 50% Off Select Video games.
Posted 02 April 2019 - 04:48 PM
Posted 02 April 2019 - 05:01 PM
I hope there will be more than just the games pictured. Thanks for posting.
Posted 02 April 2019 - 05:06 PM
Posted 02 April 2019 - 05:26 PM
Posted 02 April 2019 - 05:29 PM
I'm betting switch games will be excluded
That'd be my guess, at least the first party Nintendo games. Unfortunately, I can't think of two games that will be out during this offer that I want to pick up outside Switch games so hoping they are included.
Posted 02 April 2019 - 05:47 PM
page 19 has more games
https://www.thecoupo...y-ad-4-7-19/19/
Posted 02 April 2019 - 05:53 PM
Posted 02 April 2019 - 06:10 PM
Posted 02 April 2019 - 06:17 PM
So 5% better than people with GCU. Meh. . .
Posted 02 April 2019 - 06:23 PM
None of these are worth $42.75 ($60+30=$90/2=$45-5%)... RE2 is $40 now at multiple retailers. Spiderman has been $30 multiple times recently. MLB the Show will probably be $40 within the next month.
Posted 02 April 2019 - 06:25 PM
Image on site shows all games and puzzle so hmmmmmmmmmm
"games" in that context means board games. It's all games and puzzles and select video games.
Posted 02 April 2019 - 07:18 PM
Posted 02 April 2019 - 08:17 PM
Spiderman $20?
Posted 02 April 2019 - 10:09 PM
Could always try for the PM route with two of the same game, then return one of them. Get 25% off the PM price at least but that's pretty YMMV.
Posted 02 April 2019 - 10:44 PM
Posted 02 April 2019 - 10:58 PM
Posted 03 April 2019 - 12:57 AM
Posted 03 April 2019 - 01:17 AM
Posted 03 April 2019 - 02:36 AM
Select means no first party Switch games which means this deal is meh.
Posted 03 April 2019 - 03:13 AM
Posted 03 April 2019 - 04:37 AM
Nvm that releases the 23rd.
Posted 03 April 2019 - 06:49 AM
Better than GCU!
Except for these titles already being cheaper at Best Buy even WITHOUT the GCU.
RE2make and Spiderman PS4 are $40 each right now at BB, or $32 each with GCU.
Posted 03 April 2019 - 09:05 AM
Anyone want to buy MLB the Show wtih me?
Posted 03 April 2019 - 09:08 AM
Posted 03 April 2019 - 10:38 AM
are 3ds games excluded
Posted 03 April 2019 - 03:38 PM
Anyone want to buy MLB the Show wtih me?
If you really want it at that price, you can buy two games and cancel or return 1. Target pro-rates the discount
Posted 04 April 2019 - 05:06 PM
I'm assuming we expect Red Dead Redemption 2 to go back up to $60 for this sale next week, right?
And can the same be said about Octopath Traveler at $45? That one isn't advertised in this week's ad, so wasn't sure if it's a sale price or a price drop.
I have a $25 GC I'm deciding how to use, so if they DIDN'T revert in price, then $40+$45+$0-$25 = $60 for three pretty new games, which is pretty decent (whatever the third may end up being).
Whoops, misread the deal. So anyway, if they don't drop that's $45 + ($40/2) - my $25GC = $40 for two newish games, still pretty good deal IF the prices don't go back up.
Posted 04 April 2019 - 05:09 PM
It's buy one get one half off not buy 2 get 1 free.
Posted 04 April 2019 - 05:19 PM
It's buy one get one half off not buy 2 get 1 free.
Whoops, misread the deal, my bad – edited. Still effectively the same price per game after all is said and done, at least for me – just two games instead of three.
Any insight on pricing for those two? I'm pretty doubtful RDR2 will stay low, but maybe Octopath if I'm lucky.
Posted 04 April 2019 - 06:47 PM
Has anyone tried the recently marked down Labo sets to see if they qualify?