CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #587: Sighrim

CAGcast #587: Sighrim

The gang talks PlayStation 5, Xbox One SADE, Capcom Home Arcade, and so much more!

* - - - - 1 votes

Target Ad 4/7-4/13 BOGO 50% Off Select Video games.

By thorbahn3, Apr 02 2019 04:48 PM

#1 thorbahn3  

thorbahn3

Posted 02 April 2019 - 04:48 PM

https://www.target.c...gt_adv_xasd0002


#2 anotherpoorgamer  

anotherpoorgamer

Posted 02 April 2019 - 05:01 PM

I hope there will be more than just the games pictured.  Thanks for posting.


#3 TheLegendofTyler  

TheLegendofTyler

Posted 02 April 2019 - 05:06 PM

I'm betting switch games will be excluded

#4 LonelyBacteria  

LonelyBacteria

Posted 02 April 2019 - 05:26 PM

Better than GCU!

#5 Sigma  

Sigma

Posted 02 April 2019 - 05:29 PM

I'm betting switch games will be excluded

That'd be my guess, at least the first party Nintendo games. Unfortunately, I can't think of two games that will be out during this offer that I want to pick up outside Switch games so hoping they are included. 


#6 redrum666  

redrum666

Posted 02 April 2019 - 05:47 PM

page 19 has more games

https://www.thecoupo...y-ad-4-7-19/19/


#7 RedPandaKids  

RedPandaKids

Posted 02 April 2019 - 05:53 PM

Just need to price match first :)

#8 prnceofpwng  

prnceofpwng

Posted 02 April 2019 - 06:10 PM

Image on site shows all games and puzzle so hmmmmmmmmmm

#9 Jodou  

Jodou

Posted 02 April 2019 - 06:17 PM

So 5% better than people with GCU. Meh. . .


#10 stringycupps1  

stringycupps1

Posted 02 April 2019 - 06:23 PM

None of these are worth $42.75 ($60+30=$90/2=$45-5%)... RE2 is $40 now at multiple retailers.  Spiderman has been $30 multiple times recently.  MLB the Show will probably be $40 within the next month.


#11 stringycupps1  

stringycupps1

Posted 02 April 2019 - 06:25 PM

Image on site shows all games and puzzle so hmmmmmmmmmm

"games" in that context means board games.  It's all games and puzzles and select video games.


#12 BadWaluigi=Luigi  

BadWaluigi=Luigi

Posted 02 April 2019 - 07:18 PM

Bump up prices to MSRP then offer a "deal" - oldest trick in the book! Include first party Nintendo games and then we'll talk. This is weak.

#13 Chainsaw_charlie  

Chainsaw_charlie

Posted 02 April 2019 - 08:17 PM

Spiderman $20? 


#14 Jodou  

Jodou

Posted 02 April 2019 - 10:09 PM

None of these are worth $42.75 ($60+30=$90/2=$45-5%)... RE2 is $40 now at multiple retailers.  Spiderman has been $30 multiple times recently.  MLB the Show will probably be $40 within the next month.

Could always try for the PM route with two of the same game, then return one of them. Get 25% off the PM price at least but that's pretty YMMV.


#15 topchief1  

topchief1

Posted 02 April 2019 - 10:44 PM

I don't know, isn't target pretty good about spreading out the savings when it comes to the return values listed on the reciepts?

#16 Mishimaryu  

Mishimaryu

Posted 02 April 2019 - 10:58 PM

Saw this posted 6 hrs via slickdeals The Division 2, RDR2, Anthem and Kingdom H 3 also qualifies for this deal

#17 WeeeDoo  

WeeeDoo

Posted 03 April 2019 - 12:57 AM

Not a good deal at all. Gamestop literally just ran a B2G1 free last week and that still wasn't even a good deal. These games will be $20 on BF.

#18 mrclutch  

mrclutch

Posted 03 April 2019 - 01:17 AM

I really want MLB the Show 19. I didn’t have any luck finding during GS B2G1. Maybe this is the way to go?

#19 JohnnyCage  

JohnnyCage

Posted 03 April 2019 - 02:36 AM

Select means no first party Switch games which means this deal is meh.


#20 Rick Astley  

Rick Astley

Posted 03 April 2019 - 03:13 AM

The division that’s about it. If you can stack the promo with price match then that’s good for you

#21 JohnnyCage  

JohnnyCage

Posted 03 April 2019 - 04:37 AM

Nvm that releases the 23rd.


#22 NoThanksBro  

NoThanksBro

Posted 03 April 2019 - 06:49 AM

Better than GCU!

Except for these titles already being cheaper at Best Buy even WITHOUT the GCU.

 

RE2make and Spiderman PS4 are $40 each right now at BB, or $32 each with GCU.


#23 Owlmanus  

Owlmanus

Posted 03 April 2019 - 09:05 AM

Anyone want to buy MLB the Show wtih me?


#24 LoganDX  

LoganDX

Posted 03 April 2019 - 09:08 AM

I'm not sure but can they fit more watermarks on that leaked ad for the coupon couple? The ad almost got in the way of seeing the watermarks

#25 Owlmanus  

Owlmanus

Posted 03 April 2019 - 10:38 AM

are 3ds games excluded


#26 stringycupps1  

stringycupps1

Posted 03 April 2019 - 03:38 PM

Anyone want to buy MLB the Show wtih me?

If you really want it at that price, you can buy two games and cancel or return 1.  Target pro-rates the discount


#27 thisisnottravis  

thisisnottravis

Posted 04 April 2019 - 05:06 PM

I'm assuming we expect Red Dead Redemption 2 to go back up to $60 for this sale next week, right? 

 

And can the same be said about Octopath Traveler at $45? That one isn't advertised in this week's ad, so wasn't sure if it's a sale price or a price drop. 

 

I have a $25 GC I'm deciding how to use, so if they DIDN'T revert in price, then $40+$45+$0-$25 = $60 for three pretty new games, which is pretty decent (whatever the third may end up being). 

 

Whoops, misread the deal. So anyway, if they don't drop that's $45 + ($40/2) - my $25GC = $40 for two newish games, still pretty good deal IF the prices don't go back up. 


#28 TheLegendofTyler  

TheLegendofTyler

Posted 04 April 2019 - 05:09 PM

I'm assuming we expect Red Dead Redemption 2 to go back up to $60 for this sale next week, right?

And can the same be said about Octopath Traveler at $45? That one isn't advertised in this week's ad, so wasn't sure if it's a sale price or a price drop.

I have a $25 GC I'm deciding how to use, so if they DIDN'T drop, then $40+$45+$0-$25 = $60 for three pretty new games, which is pretty decent (whatever the third may end up being).


It's buy one get one half off not buy 2 get 1 free.

#29 thisisnottravis  

thisisnottravis

Posted 04 April 2019 - 05:19 PM

It's buy one get one half off not buy 2 get 1 free.

Whoops, misread the deal, my bad – edited. Still effectively the same price per game after all is said and done, at least for me – just two games instead of three. 

 

Any insight on pricing for those two? I'm pretty doubtful RDR2 will stay low, but maybe Octopath if I'm lucky. 


#30 Rudybegga  

Rudybegga

Posted 04 April 2019 - 06:47 PM

Has anyone tried the recently marked down Labo sets to see if they qualify?


