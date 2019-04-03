Jump to content

CAGcast #587: Sighrim

CAGcast #587: Sighrim

The gang talks PlayStation 5, Xbox One SADE, Capcom Home Arcade, and so much more!

* - - - - 2 votes

Borderlands Handsome Col. GWG

By starscream615, Apr 03 2019 04:15 PM

starscream615  

starscream615

Posted 03 April 2019 - 04:15 PM

It appears the handsome collection is now free with gold.  Installing on my X right now.

 

https://www.microsof...vot:overviewtab


Thebacklash  

Thebacklash

Posted 03 April 2019 - 04:17 PM

It shows $59.99 to me when I click the link, refreshed page.. now shows I can install or buy. Nice find.

Spoiler

hectorarizpe  

hectorarizpe

Posted 03 April 2019 - 04:17 PM

Would be great if it’s free!

bardockkun  

bardockkun

Posted 03 April 2019 - 04:18 PM

I'm going to assume it's a glitch unless Nelson or whoever from XBox tweets otherwise.


starscream615  

starscream615

Posted 03 April 2019 - 04:18 PM

It shows $59.99 to me when I click the link, refreshed page.. now shows I can install or buy. Nice find.

 

Yeah, I had to refresh too.  Been doing it all morning thinking it would go on sale for $15 like PSN.  Never thought it would be FREE!


icemangooch  

icemangooch

Posted 03 April 2019 - 04:19 PM

This must have been a previous GWG. It said I already owned it when I went to the page. The new UHD pack was released for it, today. It is also free.

starscream615  

starscream615

Posted 03 April 2019 - 04:19 PM

I'm going to assume it's a glitch unless Nelson or whoever from XBox tweets otherwise.

It literally just happened.  Like I've been refreshing every 10 to 15.


Thebacklash  

Thebacklash

Posted 03 April 2019 - 04:23 PM

This must have been a previous GWG. It said I already owned it when I went to the page. The new UHD pack was released for it, today. It is also free.

I only played this on ps4.. picked the disc up when I traded my ps4 copy in for it. I never owned any digital version of bl. And none on xbox for sure.

dieresis  

dieresis

Posted 03 April 2019 - 04:23 PM

Might just be in anticipation of free weekend with Gold, not actually a GwG title because it wasn't announced as such.

Jodou  

Jodou

Posted 03 April 2019 - 04:25 PM

Was going to skip this on PS4 since I felt no need to buy the game again, but this makes it simple for couch co-op; thanks!


Thebacklash  

Thebacklash

Posted 03 April 2019 - 04:27 PM

And just to clear things up

https://en.m.wikiped...with_Gold_games

Tales from the borderlands is the only “borderlands” game to ever be on gwg.

So either glitch or a great bonus!

Edit: possible with the free weekend also.

hectorarizpe  

hectorarizpe

Posted 03 April 2019 - 04:29 PM

I’m thinking it’s just a free play weekend since they’ve been announcing borderlands 3. Trying got create more hype and for people to try the game.

Da_Mole  

Da_Mole

Posted 03 April 2019 - 04:39 PM

Same thing happened back in 2016. Game appeared free but for only a few days. Don't get your hopes up guys.

oldcasio  

oldcasio

Posted 03 April 2019 - 04:42 PM

Looks like a free weekend, this is how the PUBG free weekend was showing up before it was announced.


paul6  

paul6

Posted 03 April 2019 - 05:00 PM

Don't forget to grab the HD texture packs while you're at it:

 


Dojorkan  

Dojorkan

Posted 03 April 2019 - 05:20 PM

And just to clear things up

https://en.m.wikiped...with_Gold_games

Tales from the borderlands is the only “borderlands” game to ever be on gwg.

So either glitch or a great bonus!

Edit: possible with the free weekend also.

And borderlands 1 and 2 for 360. Pre-sequel is the only one to not be GWG in any capacity.


And side note, that if you play Borderlands 1 (360) on Xbox One, it will have all DLC available.But if you play it on 360 you will only get that you paid for or installed from the add-on disks.


lochdoun  

lochdoun

Posted 03 April 2019 - 05:27 PM

It's not GWG, it's a free play weekend.

Jurai  

Jurai

Posted 03 April 2019 - 05:41 PM

game won't launch fwiw, license error


Thebacklash  

Thebacklash

Posted 03 April 2019 - 05:43 PM

And borderlands 1 and 2 for 360. Pre-sequel is the only one to not be GWG in any capacity.


And side note, that if you play Borderlands 1 (360) on Xbox One, it will have all DLC available.But if you play it on 360 you will only get that you paid for or installed from the add-on disks.

Only searched xbox one. And since this was a listing for xbox one that was being discussed...

starscream615  

starscream615

Posted 04 April 2019 - 12:54 AM

The game is now on sale for $15 on Xbox live as well.

Indarkened  

Indarkened

Posted 04 April 2019 - 04:30 AM

The game is now on sale for $15 on Xbox live as well.


I was hoping this would happen saved me a trip to BB

starscream615  

starscream615

Posted 04 April 2019 - 04:38 AM

I was hoping this would happen saved me a trip to BB


I just bought it from BB for 11.99 but bought it again for 15 so I didn’t have to get up and take Sekiro out my disc drive.

Indarkened  

Indarkened

Posted 04 April 2019 - 08:43 AM

I just bought it from BB for 11.99 but bought it again for 15 so I didn’t have to get up and take Sekiro out my disc drive.


Worth it

Sielanas  

Sielanas

Posted 04 April 2019 - 04:47 PM

Not able to launch, already had it installed.

Xellos2099  

Xellos2099

Posted 04 April 2019 - 06:50 PM

So it is not actually a free-free but a free weekend?


hectorarizpe  

hectorarizpe

Posted 04 April 2019 - 06:52 PM

What time can we play it? The article said 2am 4/4 eastern time.

LinkinPrime  

LinkinPrime

Posted 05 April 2019 - 03:54 PM

Oy people come on... Not GWG, free weekend only:


253fe4b4d34e0e9280160a5f9378b4b2.jpg

Sent from my Galaxy Note 9 using Tapatalk

Thebacklash  

Thebacklash

Posted 05 April 2019 - 04:02 PM

You do realize the tweet was yesterday, and this popped up 2 days ago right?.... you could install Handsome collection more than a day before it was even mentioned as a free weekend..

And even on Wednesday posts were leaning towards it being a free weekend and not “free”
