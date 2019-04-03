Borderlands Handsome Col. GWG

It appears the handsome collection is now free with gold. Installing on my X right now.
https://www.microsof...vot:overviewtab
I'm going to assume it's a glitch unless Nelson or whoever from XBox tweets otherwise.
It shows $59.99 to me when I click the link, refreshed page.. now shows I can install or buy. Nice find.
Yeah, I had to refresh too. Been doing it all morning thinking it would go on sale for $15 like PSN. Never thought it would be FREE!
It literally just happened. Like I've been refreshing every 10 to 15.
I only played this on ps4.. picked the disc up when I traded my ps4 copy in for it. I never owned any digital version of bl. And none on xbox for sure.
This must have been a previous GWG. It said I already owned it when I went to the page. The new UHD pack was released for it, today. It is also free.
Was going to skip this on PS4 since I felt no need to buy the game again, but this makes it simple for couch co-op; thanks!
Looks like a free weekend, this is how the PUBG free weekend was showing up before it was announced.
Don't forget to grab the HD texture packs while you're at it:
Borderlands 2:
https://www.microsof...ck/c0gjwgpnc5hb
Pre-Sequel:
And just to clear things up
https://en.m.wikiped...with_Gold_games
Tales from the borderlands is the only “borderlands” game to ever be on gwg.
So either glitch or a great bonus!
Edit: possible with the free weekend also.
And borderlands 1 and 2 for 360. Pre-sequel is the only one to not be GWG in any capacity.
And side note, that if you play Borderlands 1 (360) on Xbox One, it will have all DLC available.But if you play it on 360 you will only get that you paid for or installed from the add-on disks.
game won't launch fwiw, license error
Only searched xbox one. And since this was a listing for xbox one that was being discussed...
The game is now on sale for $15 on Xbox live as well.
I was hoping this would happen saved me a trip to BB
I just bought it from BB for 11.99 but bought it again for 15 so I didn’t have to get up and take Sekiro out my disc drive.
So it is not actually a free-free but a free weekend?
