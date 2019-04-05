Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #587: Sighrim

CAGcast #587: Sighrim

The gang talks PlayStation 5, Xbox One SADE, Capcom Home Arcade, and so much more!

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (Xbox One, Physical Disc) $9.99 Free Shipping @ Microsoft Store

By PimpBot2000, Apr 05 2019 08:01 PM

#1 PimpBot2000   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   427 Posts   Joined 14.8 Years Ago  

PimpBot2000

Posted 05 April 2019 - 08:01 PM

PLAYERUNKNOWN’S BATTLEGROUNDS – Full Product Release for Xbox One $9.99

#2 Danro   Player 1 CAGiversary!   1480 Posts   Joined 15.0 Years Ago  

Danro

Posted 05 April 2019 - 08:49 PM

Picked one up. Thanks OP.


#3 n64ra   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   2329 Posts   Joined 11.6 Years Ago  

n64ra

Posted 05 April 2019 - 10:34 PM

Thanks, PimpBot!


#4 duckysucky   Angry person CAGiversary!   545 Posts   Joined 11.2 Years Ago  

duckysucky

Posted 06 April 2019 - 03:24 AM

I’m thinking this is free to play? Why $9.99?

#5 JKSonic   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   2665 Posts   Joined 10.8 Years Ago  

JKSonic

Posted 06 April 2019 - 02:52 PM

It's on Gamepass I believe, but not "free to play".


#6 zeldafanjtl   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   219 Posts   Joined 10.8 Years Ago  

zeldafanjtl

Posted 06 April 2019 - 03:43 PM

Physical disc? You sure it’s not a code in a box? I don’t think there was ever a disc release of this game.

#7 Tyrok   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   2296 Posts   Joined 11.3 Years Ago  

Tyrok

Posted 06 April 2019 - 04:17 PM

Physical disc? You sure it’s not a code in a box? I don’t think there was ever a disc release of this game.

The pre-release version was a code in a paper box. This is the full release disc version.


