PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (Xbox One, Physical Disc) $9.99 Free Shipping @ Microsoft Store
Posted 05 April 2019 - 08:01 PM
Posted 05 April 2019 - 08:49 PM
Picked one up. Thanks OP.
Posted 05 April 2019 - 10:34 PM
Thanks, PimpBot!
Posted 06 April 2019 - 03:24 AM
Posted 06 April 2019 - 02:52 PM
It's on Gamepass I believe, but not "free to play".
Posted 06 April 2019 - 03:43 PM
Posted 06 April 2019 - 04:17 PM
Physical disc? You sure it’s not a code in a box? I don’t think there was ever a disc release of this game.
The pre-release version was a code in a paper box. This is the full release disc version.