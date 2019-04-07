Zelda BOTW Astro A10 Wired Headset $20
Posted 07 April 2019 - 04:44 PM
https://www.bestbuy....T&skuId=6278218
Posted 07 April 2019 - 05:40 PM
Posted 07 April 2019 - 05:42 PM
wow, showed $20 earlier, best buy fixed it
Posted 07 April 2019 - 05:43 PM
Posted 07 April 2019 - 05:51 PM
Did I finally after all these years get in on a pricing error?
Posted 07 April 2019 - 05:55 PM
Yeah, must have been an error. It showed up as $20 earlier this morning when I took a look at it.
Posted 07 April 2019 - 06:03 PM
I posted this deal last night in the BB thread. I was able to order mine for $20 by PM Target. BB has since corrected the mistake.
Posted 07 April 2019 - 06:30 PM
It was 20 bucks. I and about 9 other people I know nabbed a pair at that price, including myself. Even the shelf tag had it at 20.00.
Posted 07 April 2019 - 07:20 PM
Posted 07 April 2019 - 07:41 PM
Thanks, I managed to get one on Store Pickup for $20. The rack of items people reserved was full of them, too - the girl working told me basically their entire stock got reserved within a 20 minute window.
Posted 07 April 2019 - 09:48 PM
guess I shoulda bit earlier, didn't think about it cuz I was focused on my pc, but man my razer set I use on my consoles is uncomfortable, thanks either way for the post
Posted 08 April 2019 - 11:44 PM