Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #587: Sighrim

CAGcast #587: Sighrim

The gang talks PlayStation 5, Xbox One SADE, Capcom Home Arcade, and so much more!

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


- - - - -

Zelda BOTW Astro A10 Wired Headset $20

By Metal Militia, Apr 07 2019 04:44 PM

#1 Metal Militia   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   645 Posts   Joined 9.9 Years Ago  

Metal Militia

Posted 07 April 2019 - 04:44 PM

Best Buy has the Legend of Zelda A10 Astro Headset for $20.

https://www.bestbuy....T&skuId=6278218

#2 darken   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   952 Posts   Joined 12.2 Years Ago  

darken

Posted 07 April 2019 - 05:40 PM

Are you sure? Website says, "save $20." Price is $49.99

#3 ritchardf  

ritchardf

Posted 07 April 2019 - 05:42 PM

wow, showed $20 earlier, best buy fixed it


#4 sherlock2g   Like Whoa! CAGiversary!   1017 Posts   Joined 7.3 Years Ago  

sherlock2g

Posted 07 April 2019 - 05:43 PM

It must have been a price error. It says $20 but when it refreshes, it jumps to $50.

#5 Pig   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   225 Posts   Joined 13.1 Years Ago  

Pig

Posted 07 April 2019 - 05:51 PM

Did I finally after all these years get in on a pricing error? 


#6 DesertLeo   DontReadThis. CAGiversary!   2054 Posts   Joined 11.5 Years Ago  

DesertLeo

Posted 07 April 2019 - 05:55 PM

Yeah, must have been an error.  It showed up as $20 earlier this morning when I took a look at it.


#7 Freeze Time  

Freeze Time

Posted 07 April 2019 - 06:03 PM

I posted this deal last night in the BB thread. I was able to order mine for $20 by PM Target. BB has since corrected the mistake.


#8 SaberMatrix  

SaberMatrix

Posted 07 April 2019 - 06:30 PM

It was 20 bucks. I and about 9 other people I know nabbed a pair at that price, including myself. Even the shelf tag had it at 20.00.


#9 starscream615   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   625 Posts   Joined 13.1 Years Ago  

starscream615

Posted 07 April 2019 - 07:20 PM

Wow I totally got it for $20 earlier!

#10 lionheart059   CAG in Training CAGiversary!   490 Posts   Joined 6.4 Years Ago  

lionheart059

Posted 07 April 2019 - 07:41 PM

Thanks, I managed to get one on Store Pickup for $20.  The rack of items people reserved was full of them, too - the girl working told me basically their entire stock got reserved within a 20 minute window.


#11 Jurai  

Jurai

Posted 07 April 2019 - 09:48 PM

guess I shoulda bit earlier, didn't think about it cuz I was focused on my pc, but man my razer set I use on my consoles is uncomfortable, thanks either way for the post


#12 BowserG   Frak! CAGiversary!   199 Posts   Joined 12.2 Years Ago  

BowserG

Posted 08 April 2019 - 11:44 PM

Got 2 pairs for $20 each, 1 for me and one for my kid!
Back to Video Game Deals


  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy