kingdom hearts 3 xbox one 29.99 @ Microsoftstore.com

By kobeisgod, Apr 07 2019 04:52 PM

kobeisgod  

kobeisgod

Posted 07 April 2019 - 04:52 PM

https://www.microsof...vot:overviewtab

Couldn't resist at this price. Credit to slickdeals

lionheart059  

lionheart059

Posted 07 April 2019 - 08:24 PM

Gamestop has the Deluxe Edition for 59.99 as part of their overall $20 off KH3, too


1mhot3K  

1mhot3K

Posted 07 April 2019 - 09:51 PM

That’s what’s up. Bestbuy has it at $40 too. Nice job of MS Store to get the biggest cut though!

WeeeDoo  

WeeeDoo

Posted 07 April 2019 - 09:59 PM

Really debating this one. I've heard many negatives about the game, but I've definitely liked what I've seen when it comes to gameplay and characters. Was waiting for 15 - 20 but $30 might be the biggest drop until BF.

duckysucky  

duckysucky

Posted 08 April 2019 - 01:42 AM

out of stock


theghost4413  

theghost4413

Posted 08 April 2019 - 11:12 AM

Good game. I enjoyed my time with it. I'm guessing we will see it here at this price again and maybe even $24.99 before Black Friday.

1mhot3K  

1mhot3K

Posted 08 April 2019 - 05:56 PM

Got a copy! Just head to your local ms store!

hauz20  

hauz20

Posted 08 April 2019 - 06:13 PM

Got a copy! Just head to your local ms store!


A buddy price matched at Best Buy as well.

theking20  

theking20

Posted 08 April 2019 - 06:24 PM

Pretty decent game for $30
I paid $44 and got my money’s worth

Combat can legit be A A A A A A A A A A or using the quick access menu for magic and items.

Jurai  

Jurai

Posted 08 April 2019 - 06:26 PM

MS store does some really nice random price cuts on fairly new physical releases, that $10 Dragonball Fighter Z deal was great


srac84  

srac84

Posted 09 April 2019 - 01:58 PM

was able to price match previous order from best buy that came with a 10 dollar gc :) so 29.99 with a 10 dollar gc :D


stringycupps1  

stringycupps1

Posted 16 April 2019 - 05:47 PM

Got a copy! Just head to your local ms store!

No thanks


