PowerA Wireless Gamecube Controller for Switch, gray, $39.99

I have the black version of the PowerA wireless Gamecube controller. I love it. I mean, I haven't won any tournaments with it yet, but I don't have any reason to suspect that it is because of the controller. It is really due to my own inadequacies. I am getting better, I have about 400-500k GSP, but the people that win are probably somewhere in the 4mil+ range. I don't really even come close...

Anyway, your Switch recognizes these as a Pro Controller. You can play all games that you can with the Pro controller. The Dpad is a lot better than the regular Nintendo Branded official Gamecube controller, but you sacrifice rumble... I never really cared for rumble in ANY game, so that wasn't an issue for me.