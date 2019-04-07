Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #587: Sighrim

CAGcast #587: Sighrim

The gang talks PlayStation 5, Xbox One SADE, Capcom Home Arcade, and so much more!

PowerA Wireless Gamecube Controller for Switch, gray, $39.99

By dnl2ba, Apr 07 2019 08:44 PM

dnl2ba  

dnl2ba

Posted 07 April 2019 - 08:44 PM

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07GXGK3G7/

The purple one has been $42.xx for a while, but this is the best price I've seen on the gray one.

Reviews say it's pretty good, except IIRC they griped about the shoulder buttons feeling analog but being digital.

inkcil  

inkcil

Posted 07 April 2019 - 09:28 PM

PowerA vs. PDP vs. Hori...which brand is the best anyway for wired/wireless Swich controllers? 


dnl2ba  

dnl2ba

Posted 08 April 2019 - 01:36 AM

PowerA vs. PDP vs. Hori...which brand is the best anyway for wired/wireless Swich controllers?

https://www.ign.com/...roller-round-up

PowerA offers the only wireless Gamecube controller, unless you count old Wavebirds. Mine sadly pooped out just as Smash Ultimate released.

TheLegendofTyler  

TheLegendofTyler

Posted 08 April 2019 - 02:42 AM

PowerA vs. PDP vs. Hori...which brand is the best anyway for wired/wireless Swich controllers?


Hori>PowerA>PDP

kevlar51  

kevlar51

Posted 08 April 2019 - 11:16 AM

While not a solution if you’re starting from scratch, the 8bitdo Gbros adapter is great if you have a wired GameCube controller. I typically favored an extension cable over the wavebird for rumble capability. The gbros lets me have both (plus my favorite spice GCN controller).

https://www.amazon.c...i_pYYQCb02J3H5J

DarthPwner  

DarthPwner

Posted 08 April 2019 - 12:55 PM

I have the black version of the PowerA wireless Gamecube controller. I love it. I mean, I haven't won any tournaments with it yet, but I don't have any reason to suspect that it is because of the controller. It is really due to my own inadequacies. I am getting better, I have about 400-500k GSP, but the people that win are probably somewhere in the 4mil+ range. I don't really even come close...

 

Anyway, your Switch recognizes these as a Pro Controller. You can play all games that you can with the Pro controller. The Dpad is a lot better than the regular Nintendo Branded official Gamecube controller, but you sacrifice rumble... I never really cared for rumble in ANY game, so that wasn't an issue for me.


