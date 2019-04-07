PowerA Wireless Gamecube Controller for Switch, gray, $39.99
Posted 07 April 2019 - 08:44 PM
The purple one has been $42.xx for a while, but this is the best price I've seen on the gray one.
Reviews say it's pretty good, except IIRC they griped about the shoulder buttons feeling analog but being digital.
Posted 07 April 2019 - 09:28 PM
PowerA vs. PDP vs. Hori...which brand is the best anyway for wired/wireless Swich controllers?
Posted 08 April 2019 - 01:36 AM
https://www.ign.com/...roller-round-up
PowerA offers the only wireless Gamecube controller, unless you count old Wavebirds. Mine sadly pooped out just as Smash Ultimate released.
Posted 08 April 2019 - 02:42 AM
Hori>PowerA>PDP
Posted 08 April 2019 - 11:16 AM
https://www.amazon.c...i_pYYQCb02J3H5J
Posted 08 April 2019 - 12:55 PM
I have the black version of the PowerA wireless Gamecube controller. I love it. I mean, I haven't won any tournaments with it yet, but I don't have any reason to suspect that it is because of the controller. It is really due to my own inadequacies. I am getting better, I have about 400-500k GSP, but the people that win are probably somewhere in the 4mil+ range. I don't really even come close...
Anyway, your Switch recognizes these as a Pro Controller. You can play all games that you can with the Pro controller. The Dpad is a lot better than the regular Nintendo Branded official Gamecube controller, but you sacrifice rumble... I never really cared for rumble in ANY game, so that wasn't an issue for me.
