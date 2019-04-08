Fry's Ads 4/7-13

Here are the entertainment software listings from the Fry's Electronics ads. These prices are valid only for the dates listed in the subject line.
General notes:
- Fry's does NOT accept coupons.
- Amazon.com has never price-matched a frys.com sale in-store only price.
- It appears that Fry's has moved to on-line ads with minimal print ad presence designed to direct people to sign up for the e-mails.
Promo Code notes:
- E-mail Promo Codes are "unique" to each subscriber and are valid for one visit only.
3DS
$34.99 (4/9)
Kirby's Extra Epic Yarn
PS4
$4.99 (valid thru Thu.) (4/10)
Nyko Intercooler Grip
$34.99
God of War
Spider-Man
$39.99
Kingdom Hearts III
$54.99
MLB The Show '19
$59.95
Turtle Beach Stealth 300 Gaming Headset
$59.99
LucidSound LS25 eSports Stereo Gaming Headset
$79.99
White Gold Wireless Headset
$89.95
Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Wireless Gaming Headset
$249.99
Gaems Vanguard Personal Gaming Environment
$299.99 (4/9)
Playstation VR w/ PS4 Camera, Astro Bot Rescue Mission, Moss
$349.99
Playstation VR w/ PS4 Camera, 2 Move Controllers, Borderlands 2 VR, Beat Saber (w/ $50 Gift Card w/ Sun. promo code)
Switch
$12.99 (4/9)
Grip Stand Pack and Cleaning Cloth
$14.99 (4/9)
RDS Dual JoyCon Charger Red
RDS Industries Deluxe Zelda Link Travel Case (valid thru Wed.)
$15.99
Old Skool Gamecube Controller Adapter (valid thru Tue.) (4/8)
Super Smash Bros. Daisy Amiibo Figure
Super Smash Bros. Ken Amiibo Figure
Super Smash Bros. Young Link Amiibo Figure
$16.99 (valid thru Fri.) (4/11)
Hori Horipad
$19.99 (4/9)
Armor3 Nutype Wired Keyboard
$39.99
Labo Toy-Con 04: VR Kit Starter Set w/ Blaster (Avail. Fri.)
$49.99
Astro A10 Gaming Headset: The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Edition
$54.99 (4/9)
Yoshi's Crafted World
$68
Grey Joy-Cons
Neon Blue/Neon Red Joy-Cons
$299.99
Switch Console w/ Grey Joy-Cons
Switch Console w/ Neon Blue/Neon Red Joy-Cons
XBox One
$16.99
Dead Rising 2
$17.99
Mortal Kombat XL
$39.99
Hyperkin Duke Retro Controller
Kingdom Hearts III
$39.99 (w/ Wed. promo code - valid thru Thu.) / $59.99 (4/10)
Plantronics RIG 500HX Stereo Gaming Headset
$49.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $59.99
XBox 6 Month Game Pass (B&M only)
$54.99
Jump Force
Resident Evil 2
$59.99
LucidSound LS25 eSports Stereo Gaming Headset
$69.99 (B&M only) (4/9)
Hyperkin XBox Classic Pack
$89.95
Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Wireless Gaming Headset
$89.99
Hori Overdrive Racing Wheel
$249.99
Gaems Vanguard Personal Gaming Environment
$299
XBox One S 1TB Console w/ Fortnite
$399
XBox One X 1TB Console w/ Fallout '76
PC
$7.99
Speedlink Thunderstrike USB Gamepad
$15.99 (valid thru Tue.) (4/8)
Old Skool Gamecube Controller Adapter
$24.99
Patriot Viper V560 Laser Gaming Mouse
Speedlink Torid Wireless Gamepad
$29.99
Asus ROG Sica Optical Gaming Mouse
Asus ROG Strix Impact Lightweight MOBA Optical Gaming Mouse
$59.99
LucidSound LS25 eSports Stereo Gaming Headset
$64.99
Patriot Viper V760 Mechnical Gaming Keyboard
$79.99
Razer Naga Trinity Optical Gaming Mouse
$89.99
Thermaltake Premium X1 RGB Keyboard: Cherry MX Blue
$99.99
Corsair K63 Wireless Mechanical Gaming Keyboard
$149.99
Razer Blackwidow Elite Mechanical Gaming Keyboard: Green Switch
$169.95
Elgato HD60S Game Capture Device
$179.95
Elgato HD60 Game Capture Card
$369.96
Elgato 4K60 Pro Game Capture Card
Miscellaneous/Legacy
$14.99 (w/ Mon. promo code - valid thru Tue.) / $19.99 (4/8)
Legends Flashback Blast! Console
$29.99 (valid thru Wed.) (4/9)
MyArcade Pac-Man Pocket Player
$59.99
Sega Genesis Flashback Console
Blu-Ray
$12.99
Re: Hamatora: Season 2
$13.99
The Grinch (Blu+DVD)
The Incredible Hulk (4K+Blu)
Pacific Rim: Uprising (4K+Blu)
$14.99
Love Chunibyo and Other Delusions!: Rikka Version (Blu+DVD)
$17.99
The Grinch (4K+Blu)
$19.99
Beyond the Boundary: I'll Be Here (Blu+DVD)
First Man (4K+Blu)
Halloween (4K+Blu)
The House With the Clock in Its Walls (4K+Blu)
Night School (4K+Blu)
$20.99
BlacKKKlansman (4K+Blu)
Mamma Mia!: Here We Go Again (4K+Blu)
$20.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $24.99
Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (4K+Blu)
$21.99
Girls Beyond the Wasteland
$22.99
Bakuon!
Is the Order a Rabbit?: Season 2
$23.99
Flip Flappers
$24.99
Ajin: Demi-Human: Season 2
Food Wars!: The Second Plate
Grimoire of Zero
Haven't You Heard? I'm Sakamoto
Hidamari Sketch: Honeycomb: Season 4
Knights of Sidonia
Made in Abyss
Princess Principal
Sword Oratoria
Tanaka-kun Is Always Listless
Undefeated Bahamut Chronicle
When They Cry: Season 1
$26.99 (4/9)
Bumblebee (4K+Blu)
$32.99 (4/9)
Aquaman (4K+Blu)
$34.39
Chihayafuru: Season 2
$34.99
Chihayafuru: Season 1
Food Wars: Season 1
Haikyu!: 1st Season
$39.99
Blade Dance of the Elementalers
Flying Witch
The Squid Girl
$42.99
Utano Princesama LS: Season 4
$44.99
To Love Ru
$45.69
Golden Time
$47.99
The Familiar of Zero
$49.99
Ushio & Tora
Monthly Girls' Nozaki-kun
$54.99
Clannad: Complete Season 1 & 2 Collection
$57.19
Gate
DVD
$17.99
Bakuon!
$22.99
Flying Witch
Food Wars: The Second Plate
Haven't You Heard? I'm Sakamoto
Tanaka-kun Is Always Listless
$29.99
Food Wars!: Season 1
Haikyu!: 1st Season
The Squid Girl
Fry's Ads 4/7-13
Posted 08 April 2019 - 12:17 AM
Here are the entertainment software listings from the Fry's Electronics ads. These prices are valid only for the dates listed in the subject line.
Posted 09 April 2019 - 04:13 AM
Monday promo code - valid through Tuesday:
$14.99 (Misc.): Legends Flashback Blast! Console
$15.99 (Switch/PC): Old Skool Gamecube Controller Adapter
Tuesday promo code - valid through Wednesday:
$14.99 (Switch): RDS Zelda Link Travel Case
$29.99 (Misc.): MyArcade Pac-Man Portable Player
Posted 09 April 2019 - 11:02 PM
Tuesday additions:
$12.99 (Switch): Grip Stand w/ Cleaning Cloth
$14.99 (Switch): JoyCon Charger Red
$19.99 (Switch): Armor3 NuType Wired Keyboard
$26.99 (4K+Blu): Bumblebee
$32.99 (4K+Blu): Aquaman
$34.99 (3DS): Kirby's Extra Epic Yarn
$54.99 (Switch): Yoshi's Crafted World
$69.99 (One): Hyperkin XBox Classic Pack
$299.99 (PSVR): Playstation VR w/ PS4 Camera, Astro Bot Rescue Mission, Moss
Posted 10 April 2019 - 03:47 PM
Wednesday promo code - valid through Thursday:
$4.99 (PS4): Nyko Intercooler Grip
$39.99 (One): Plantronics RIG 500HX Stereo Gaming Headset
Posted 11 April 2019 - 03:09 PM
Thursday addition - valid through Friday:
$16.99 (Switch): Hori Horipad
Posted 12 April 2019 - 03:09 PM
Friday promo code:
$2.99 (Misc.): Teknmotion Universal Media Case
$39.99 (PC): Refurbished Corsair Void RGB Wireless SE Premium Gaming Headset
$40 (PS4): $50 Playstation Store Gift Card
$49 (PS4/One/PC): Gamdias Hebe P1 Gaming Headset
$269 (PS4): PS4 1TB Slim Console