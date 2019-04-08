Fry's Ads 4/7-13

Posted 08 April 2019 - 12:17 AM

Here are the entertainment software listings from the Fry's Electronics ads. These prices are valid only for the dates listed in the subject line.



General notes:

- Fry's does NOT accept coupons.

- Amazon.com has never price-matched a frys.com sale in-store only price.

- It appears that Fry's has moved to on-line ads with minimal print ad presence designed to direct people to sign up for the e-mails.



Promo Code notes:

- E-mail Promo Codes are "unique" to each subscriber and are valid for one visit only.



3DS



$34.99 (4/9)

Kirby's Extra Epic Yarn



PS4



$4.99 (valid thru Thu.) (4/10)

Nyko Intercooler Grip



$34.99

God of War

Spider-Man



$39.99

Kingdom Hearts III



$54.99

MLB The Show '19



$59.95

Turtle Beach Stealth 300 Gaming Headset



$59.99

LucidSound LS25 eSports Stereo Gaming Headset



$79.99

White Gold Wireless Headset



$89.95

Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Wireless Gaming Headset



$249.99

Gaems Vanguard Personal Gaming Environment



$299.99 (4/9)

Playstation VR w/ PS4 Camera, Astro Bot Rescue Mission, Moss



$349.99

Playstation VR w/ PS4 Camera, 2 Move Controllers, Borderlands 2 VR, Beat Saber (w/ $50 Gift Card w/ Sun. promo code)



Switch



$12.99 (4/9)

Grip Stand Pack and Cleaning Cloth



$14.99 (4/9)

RDS Dual JoyCon Charger Red

RDS Industries Deluxe Zelda Link Travel Case (valid thru Wed.)



$15.99

Old Skool Gamecube Controller Adapter (valid thru Tue.) (4/8)

Super Smash Bros. Daisy Amiibo Figure

Super Smash Bros. Ken Amiibo Figure

Super Smash Bros. Young Link Amiibo Figure



$16.99 (valid thru Fri.) (4/11)

Hori Horipad



$19.99 (4/9)

Armor3 Nutype Wired Keyboard



$39.99

Labo Toy-Con 04: VR Kit Starter Set w/ Blaster (Avail. Fri.)



$49.99

Astro A10 Gaming Headset: The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Edition



$54.99 (4/9)

Yoshi's Crafted World



$68

Grey Joy-Cons

Neon Blue/Neon Red Joy-Cons



$299.99

Switch Console w/ Grey Joy-Cons

Switch Console w/ Neon Blue/Neon Red Joy-Cons



XBox One



$16.99

Dead Rising 2



$17.99

Mortal Kombat XL



$39.99

Hyperkin Duke Retro Controller

Kingdom Hearts III



$39.99 (w/ Wed. promo code - valid thru Thu.) / $59.99 (4/10)

Plantronics RIG 500HX Stereo Gaming Headset



$49.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $59.99

XBox 6 Month Game Pass (B&M only)



$54.99

Jump Force

Resident Evil 2



$59.99

LucidSound LS25 eSports Stereo Gaming Headset



$69.99 (B&M only) (4/9)

Hyperkin XBox Classic Pack



$89.95

Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Wireless Gaming Headset



$89.99

Hori Overdrive Racing Wheel



$249.99

Gaems Vanguard Personal Gaming Environment



$299

XBox One S 1TB Console w/ Fortnite



$399

XBox One X 1TB Console w/ Fallout '76



PC



$7.99

Speedlink Thunderstrike USB Gamepad



$15.99 (valid thru Tue.) (4/8)

Old Skool Gamecube Controller Adapter



$24.99

Patriot Viper V560 Laser Gaming Mouse

Speedlink Torid Wireless Gamepad



$29.99

Asus ROG Sica Optical Gaming Mouse

Asus ROG Strix Impact Lightweight MOBA Optical Gaming Mouse



$59.99

LucidSound LS25 eSports Stereo Gaming Headset



$64.99

Patriot Viper V760 Mechnical Gaming Keyboard



$79.99

Razer Naga Trinity Optical Gaming Mouse



$89.99

Thermaltake Premium X1 RGB Keyboard: Cherry MX Blue



$99.99

Corsair K63 Wireless Mechanical Gaming Keyboard



$149.99

Razer Blackwidow Elite Mechanical Gaming Keyboard: Green Switch



$169.95

Elgato HD60S Game Capture Device



$179.95

Elgato HD60 Game Capture Card



$369.96

Elgato 4K60 Pro Game Capture Card



Miscellaneous/Legacy



$14.99 (w/ Mon. promo code - valid thru Tue.) / $19.99 (4/8)

Legends Flashback Blast! Console



$29.99 (valid thru Wed.) (4/9)

MyArcade Pac-Man Pocket Player



$59.99

Sega Genesis Flashback Console



Blu-Ray



$12.99

Re: Hamatora: Season 2



$13.99

The Grinch (Blu+DVD)

The Incredible Hulk (4K+Blu)

Pacific Rim: Uprising (4K+Blu)



$14.99

Love Chunibyo and Other Delusions!: Rikka Version (Blu+DVD)



$17.99

The Grinch (4K+Blu)



$19.99

Beyond the Boundary: I'll Be Here (Blu+DVD)

First Man (4K+Blu)

Halloween (4K+Blu)

The House With the Clock in Its Walls (4K+Blu)

Night School (4K+Blu)



$20.99

BlacKKKlansman (4K+Blu)

Mamma Mia!: Here We Go Again (4K+Blu)



$20.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $24.99

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (4K+Blu)



$21.99

Girls Beyond the Wasteland



$22.99

Bakuon!

Is the Order a Rabbit?: Season 2



$23.99

Flip Flappers



$24.99

Ajin: Demi-Human: Season 2

Food Wars!: The Second Plate

Grimoire of Zero

Haven't You Heard? I'm Sakamoto

Hidamari Sketch: Honeycomb: Season 4

Knights of Sidonia

Made in Abyss

Princess Principal

Sword Oratoria

Tanaka-kun Is Always Listless

Undefeated Bahamut Chronicle

When They Cry: Season 1



$26.99 (4/9)

Bumblebee (4K+Blu)



$32.99 (4/9)

Aquaman (4K+Blu)



$34.39

Chihayafuru: Season 2



$34.99

Chihayafuru: Season 1

Food Wars: Season 1

Haikyu!: 1st Season



$39.99

Blade Dance of the Elementalers

Flying Witch

The Squid Girl



$42.99

Utano Princesama LS: Season 4



$44.99

To Love Ru



$45.69

Golden Time



$47.99

The Familiar of Zero



$49.99

Ushio & Tora

Monthly Girls' Nozaki-kun



$54.99

Clannad: Complete Season 1 & 2 Collection



$57.19

Gate



DVD



$17.99

Bakuon!



$22.99

Flying Witch

Food Wars: The Second Plate

Haven't You Heard? I'm Sakamoto

Tanaka-kun Is Always Listless



$29.99

Food Wars!: Season 1

Haikyu!: 1st Season

The Squid Girl

