Staples (B&M) GC's @ 20% off, 4/7-4/14 ... incl Xbox, Subway, Petco, etc

Posted 08 April 2019 - 03:16 AM

Wow, has the last deal that includes the word "staples" really been in 2017???



For 1 week, save 20% on the following GC's @ Staples B&M-only (aka in-store):

Xbox

Subway

Petco

Buffalo Wild Wings

Panera

Small print only says ...

Valid 4/7/19-4/13/19. All trademarks are property of their respective owners. See store for details.

... so I'm uncertain if there's a purchase limit, since clicking "Offer Details" just shows all 1500+ GC's available from the website. There might be a purchase limit, but I think the hardest part, at this point, is to find a Staples with the GC's still in-stock. Happy Hunting!