CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #587: Sighrim

CAGcast #587: Sighrim

The gang talks PlayStation 5, Xbox One SADE, Capcom Home Arcade, and so much more!

* * * * * 1 votes

Staples (B&M) GC's @ 20% off, 4/7-4/14 ... incl Xbox, Subway, Petco, etc

By Cornelius, Apr 08 2019 03:16 AM
staples xbox subway petco buffalo panera

Cornelius  

Cornelius

Posted 08 April 2019 - 03:16 AM

Wow, has the last deal that includes the word "staples" really been in 2017???
 

For 1 week, save 20% on the following GC's @ Staples B&M-only (aka in-store):

  • Xbox
  • Subway
  • Petco
  • Buffalo Wild Wings
  • Panera

 

5T3qdU6.jpg

 

Small print only says ...

 

Valid 4/7/19-4/13/19. All trademarks are property of their respective owners. See store for details.

... so I'm uncertain if there's a purchase limit, since clicking "Offer Details" just shows all 1500+ GC's available from the website.  There might be a purchase limit, but I think the hardest part, at this point, is to find a Staples with the GC's still in-stock.  Happy Hunting! :D/


Freeze Time  

Freeze Time

Posted 08 April 2019 - 09:19 AM

I'll check my local store later today. Thanks for the heads up.


Lord Chabelo  

Lord Chabelo

Posted 08 April 2019 - 01:50 PM

Got denied at my local Staples, only applied to Gold subscriptions not gift cards.

Sielanas  

Sielanas

Posted 08 April 2019 - 02:15 PM

Got denied at my local Staples, only applied to Gold subscriptions not gift cards.

That's some bullshit. They told you no or they rang up without discount?


Lord Chabelo  

Lord Chabelo

Posted 08 April 2019 - 02:26 PM

That's some bullshit. They told you no or they rang up without discount?


The old white $25 gift cards rang up without a discount. Only the Gold subscriptions had the 20% off in the system.

jimbo8574  

jimbo8574

Posted 08 April 2019 - 05:10 PM

FWIW, I just picked up 4 $25 Green cards with no issue.  


duckysucky  

duckysucky

Posted 08 April 2019 - 05:17 PM

what about psn?


Freeze Time  

Freeze Time

Posted 08 April 2019 - 05:44 PM

Do places like Target and Best Buy match this? It isn't exactly a sale price so I wouldn't think they would but just curious.

zeldafanjtl  

zeldafanjtl

Posted 08 April 2019 - 07:02 PM

Do places like Target and Best Buy match this? It isn't exactly a sale price so I wouldn't think they would but just curious.

Both Target and Best Buy's policies explicitly exclude sales on gift cards.

 

https://corporate.ta...with-confidence

https://www.bestbuy....cat297300050000


Freeze Time  

Freeze Time

Posted 08 April 2019 - 07:46 PM

Just bought a $25 card for $20 no problem. I know there will be people that buy multiples of these but I am not a big digital gamer and mostly just bought it to get a discount on the Cuphead DLC.

jazzman  

jazzman

Posted 08 April 2019 - 08:12 PM

Found 5 green $25 cards, but had to drive about 7 miles away as all other Staples near me where all out.

skyborgman  

skyborgman

Posted 08 April 2019 - 08:15 PM

Does anyone know if this applies to Target gift cards? 20% off combined with the BOGO 50% would be amazing


Action Jacktion  

Action Jacktion

Posted 08 April 2019 - 10:44 PM

Do these cards have set values or can you choose the amount?

Cage017  

Cage017

Posted 08 April 2019 - 10:47 PM

Can you use a Staples gift card to buy these?


JCDogg911  

JCDogg911

Posted 08 April 2019 - 11:18 PM

FWIW, I just picked up 4 $25 Green cards with no issue.  

Was it done in one transaction or multiple? 


jimbo8574  

jimbo8574

Posted 09 April 2019 - 12:05 AM

One transaction

Freeze Time  

Freeze Time

Posted 09 April 2019 - 12:16 AM

Do these cards have set values or can you choose the amount?

The M$ cards are only $25 ones.


billyhexx  

billyhexx

Posted 10 April 2019 - 12:14 AM

A manager scanned all the gift cards and only those 5 in the ad were 20% off. The Xbox one is the $25 gift card, I didn't have him try Gold. But Gamestop, PSN, Target, Dominos, Amazon, etc, none of them worked. 


JKSonic  

JKSonic

Posted 10 April 2019 - 02:02 PM

So to be clear, the $25 XBox gc's seem to be working?  But in the store there's no signage designating this?  


jimbo8574  

jimbo8574

Posted 10 April 2019 - 04:23 PM

The green $25 card worked fine for me on Monday. Didn't notice any signs.

ecwfan  

ecwfan

Posted 13 April 2019 - 08:47 AM

Has anyone been asked to show ID to buy one of these gift cards at Staples? I bought one Xbox GC on Monday with no problems. On Friday I decided to get another, but went to a different store. Staples wouldn't sell it to me unless I showed them ID. I thought it was really strange.


josekortez  

josekortez

Posted 13 April 2019 - 10:31 AM

After seeing Microsoft's Spring Sale, I'm glad that I didn't cash out on this offer.  :bs:


mightymek  

mightymek

Posted 13 April 2019 - 08:23 PM

I love this site even when I’m not necessarily looking for gaming stuff. I picked up four Petco gift cards for my fur kids. Thanks op!

1NintendoFan  

1NintendoFan

Posted 13 April 2019 - 10:17 PM

I went today and they had a sign on the gift cards clarifying the sale and what was included. Also got to witness a lady trying to argue with the manager to try and buy more then the limit of ten each. But the ones I got rang up without issue!

Watchman  

Watchman

Posted Yesterday, 04:30 PM

Panera 20% off? I should've gotten my keester in there!

Them salads aren't cheap, yo!


