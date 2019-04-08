Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #587: Sighrim

CAGcast #587: Sighrim

The gang talks PlayStation 5, Xbox One SADE, Capcom Home Arcade, and so much more!

- - - - -

Labo sale at Best Buy ($31.99 each with GCU)

By darren2e, Apr 08 2019 12:42 PM

darren2e  

darren2e

Posted 08 April 2019 - 12:42 PM

See title

$39.99 each without GCU

*VR kit not included in deal*

qwikshake  

qwikshake

Posted 08 April 2019 - 03:09 PM

Thanks, OP.
Finally picked up that elusive Vehicle Kit. Missed out on the time that Target had it for $20.99 (as a temporary sale price, not clearance. Thanks to litepink for clarification).

darren2e  

darren2e

Posted 08 April 2019 - 03:20 PM

Yeah, this is cheapest I have seen them since the Target clearance from a few weeks ago. Got the robot kit during that though.

bokiloki  

bokiloki

Posted 08 April 2019 - 04:07 PM

I don't care how cheap this gets. Not paying for cardboard.


hauz20  

hauz20

Posted 08 April 2019 - 04:15 PM

And software. But that's cool. You do you!


And software. But that's cool. You do you!

MrRidickulous  

MrRidickulous

Posted 08 April 2019 - 04:17 PM

G...c...u?

darren2e  

darren2e

Posted 08 April 2019 - 05:00 PM

G...c...u?


Gamers Club Unlocked, the program they cancelled last year at some point. I had luckily just extended mine so I have it until Dec this year. 😎

litepink  

litepink

Posted 08 April 2019 - 05:06 PM

Thanks, OP.
Finally picked up that elusive Vehicle Kit. Missed out on the time that Target had it for $20.99 (clearance).


That actually wasn't a clearance, as they are back to full price in stores. Whether they are restocked is another story but I was at a Target yesterday with a robot kit and I was able to get with a raincheck I had. Still have the raincheck if the other two pop up somewhere or if I decide to do a "ship to store/cancel order/rebuy with raincheck" combo.

qwikshake  

qwikshake

Posted 08 April 2019 - 05:18 PM

Thanks for the clarification. I too would have gone the rain check route had I known that was an option! :)

Thanks for the clarification. I too would have gone the rain check route had I known that was an option! :)

litepink  

litepink

Posted 08 April 2019 - 10:23 PM

Thanks for the clarification. I too would have gone the rain check route had I known that was an option! :)


It's a weird old relic of Target that still exists - although you need to ask about it. They don't have those little slips anymore and it is completely populated from the register. I bet 80% of Target workers have no idea in exists. Good to know for the next weird Target deal :)

chimpmeister  

chimpmeister

Posted 09 April 2019 - 12:36 PM

Does anyone actually play with these cheap cardboard gimmicks? Or do they buy them, put them together, "play" them once, then just stick them in the back of the closet? Who actually uses these on a regular basis?

moopher  

moopher

Posted 09 April 2019 - 02:17 PM

The intended audience: Children


The intended audience: Children

7String  

7String

Posted 09 April 2019 - 06:23 PM

I’m glad GCUs over in a way, its making Amazon and target easier to PM and just generally understand ANYTHING related to BBY prices lol....i hate when they play ignorant or just are...u know

solidgoomba  

solidgoomba

Posted 09 April 2019 - 06:38 PM

Bought all of these during the target sale and have been slowly putting them together with my nephew. I must say I've been super impressed with the software included and even some of the games are nothing to joke about, he especially loves the fishing game from the variety kit.

 

Looking forward to building the racing wheel this weekend since Mario Kart supports it.


