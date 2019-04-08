Labo sale at Best Buy ($31.99 each with GCU)
$39.99 each without GCU
*VR kit not included in deal*
Finally picked up that elusive Vehicle Kit. Missed out on the time that Target had it for $20.99 (as a temporary sale price, not clearance. Thanks to litepink for clarification).
I don't care how cheap this gets. Not paying for cardboard.
I don't care how cheap this gets. Not paying for cardboard.
And software. But that's cool. You do you!
G...c...u?
Gamers Club Unlocked, the program they cancelled last year at some point. I had luckily just extended mine so I have it until Dec this year. 😎
Finally picked up that elusive Vehicle Kit. Missed out on the time that Target had it for $20.99 (clearance).
That actually wasn't a clearance, as they are back to full price in stores. Whether they are restocked is another story but I was at a Target yesterday with a robot kit and I was able to get with a raincheck I had. Still have the raincheck if the other two pop up somewhere or if I decide to do a "ship to store/cancel order/rebuy with raincheck" combo.
Thanks for the clarification. I too would have gone the rain check route had I known that was an option!
It's a weird old relic of Target that still exists - although you need to ask about it. They don't have those little slips anymore and it is completely populated from the register. I bet 80% of Target workers have no idea in exists. Good to know for the next weird Target deal
Does anyone actually play with these cheap cardboard gimmicks? Or do they buy them, put them together, "play" them once, then just stick them in the back of the closet? Who actually uses these on a regular basis?
The intended audience: Children
Bought all of these during the target sale and have been slowly putting them together with my nephew. I must say I've been super impressed with the software included and even some of the games are nothing to joke about, he especially loves the fishing game from the variety kit.
Looking forward to building the racing wheel this weekend since Mario Kart supports it.