2TB Seagate Firecuda Hard Drive - $79.99 via Amazon

Posted 10 April 2019 - 03:02 AM
This is the exact drive that I’m looking to install in both my PS3 and PS4 Pro, but was hoping for a bit lower of a price point...I also remember these drives dropping under $70 what seems like not that long ago, but this is the first sub-$90 deal on the 2.5” version I’ve seen in quite some time. I’ve also heard that this newest version suffers from a higher failure rate than previous builds, although at the rate SSD prices are dropping, maybe it’d be prudent to just wait for a good deal on one of those. I know game systems can’t take full advantage of an SSD like a computer can, but if the difference in price is small enough, might as well just go all out, right?