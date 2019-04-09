Jump to content

CAGcast #587: Sighrim

CAGcast #587: Sighrim

The gang talks PlayStation 5, Xbox One SADE, Capcom Home Arcade, and so much more!

2TB Seagate Firecuda Hard Drive - $79.99 via Amazon

By SpraykwoN, Apr 09 2019 10:20 PM

#1 SpraykwoN   the Chef CAGiversary!   2952 Posts   Joined 5.3 Years Ago  

SpraykwoN

Posted 09 April 2019 - 10:20 PM

https://www.amazon.c...dt_b_prod_image

 

REALLY nice price for this drive.  Been debating on swapping my 2TB for this one in my Pro, but hesitated because of the cost and the fact I have an 8TB external.  But at this price, it is a no brainer.  Thought I would share for anyone that needed one or wanted a fast drive without dropping $$$ on a full SSD.


#2 Dijital   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   998 Posts   Joined 15.8 Years Ago  

Dijital

Posted 09 April 2019 - 11:33 PM

Thanks for the great share been looking for a deal on this drive!

#3 gnugget5   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   378 Posts   Joined 9.4 Years Ago  

gnugget5

Posted 10 April 2019 - 01:01 AM

And...what's not mentioned is that the build quality of this drive seems to have taken a nosedive over the past couple of years.  I've personally been eyeing this product since Christmas 2016 and have noted an increase in reported failure rates and issues with the hybrid drives. 

 

Not to mention, while $80 is an ok price for this product, it does tend to hit this price a couple times a year.  I've seen it go as low as $65 (and even then, I was hesitant to pull the trigger given some of the reported issues). 


#4 Romeo   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   4458 Posts   Joined 15.5 Years Ago  

Romeo

Posted 10 April 2019 - 01:04 AM

And...what's not mentioned is that the build quality of this drive seems to have taken a nosedive over the past couple of years.  I've personally been eyeing this product since Christmas 2016 and have noted an increase in reported failure rates and issues with the hybrid drives. 

 

Not to mention, while $80 is an ok price for this product, it does tend to hit this price a couple times a year.  I've seen it go as low as $65 (and even then, I was hesitant to pull the trigger given some of the reported issues). 

 

 

I've been reading about high failure rates with this drive for quite some time. Is it really that bad? This drive is often rated high and comes recommended often too.


#5 GTAERgameing   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   511 Posts   Joined 8.7 Years Ago  

GTAERgameing

Posted 10 April 2019 - 01:28 AM

I ordered this drive around Thanksgiving 2 years ago and it didn't quite last a full year before it died. I had put it in my PS4 and ended up losing lots of game saves. I knew Seagate had reliability issues but decided to give them a shot but after this I am not going anywhere near Seagate again. I am sticking to Western Digital since I put one in my computer and it lasted 8 years before it failed.


#6 humbug43  

humbug43

Posted 10 April 2019 - 02:40 AM

I have had this drive in my ps4 pro for over a year now and no problems at all for me.

#7 trchavez416  

trchavez416

Posted 10 April 2019 - 03:02 AM

This is the exact drive that I’m looking to install in both my PS3 and PS4 Pro, but was hoping for a bit lower of a price point...I also remember these drives dropping under $70 what seems like not that long ago, but this is the first sub-$90 deal on the 2.5” version I’ve seen in quite some time. I’ve also heard that this newest version suffers from a higher failure rate than previous builds, although at the rate SSD prices are dropping, maybe it’d be prudent to just wait for a good deal on one of those. I know game systems can’t take full advantage of an SSD like a computer can, but if the difference in price is small enough, might as well just go all out, right?

#8 bige562   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   397 Posts   Joined 7.2 Years Ago  

bige562

Posted 10 April 2019 - 03:05 AM

I had one of these fail in my sons ps4 early this year. It lasted a little less than a year. They have a pretty good warranty though. I think it's a 3 year warranty. I was able to get a replacement drive pretty quickly after paying a $13 expediting fee.

#9 Romeo   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   4458 Posts   Joined 15.5 Years Ago  

Romeo

Posted 10 April 2019 - 04:38 AM

I had one of these fail in my sons ps4 early this year. It lasted a little less than a year. They have a pretty good warranty though. I think it's a 3 year warranty. I was able to get a replacement drive pretty quickly after paying a $13 expediting fee.



This seems way too common of an issue. I can’t imagine losing hundreds of hours of gameplay due to a failed drive.

#10 shadowassailantx   Trophy Hunter CAGiversary!   127 Posts   Joined 9.1 Years Ago  

shadowassailantx

Posted 10 April 2019 - 05:18 AM

This seems way too common of an issue. I can’t imagine losing hundreds of hours of gameplay due to a failed drive.

If you have plus, it has automatic cloud save backups that are easy to set up. I know not everyone has plus, but if you play even semi regularly you probably have it just for the online access. There's really no reason to ever lose more than a days worth of gameplay in this day and age. 


#11 Renzler   Dude CAG Veteran   1382 Posts   Joined 0.8 Years Ago  

Renzler

Posted 10 April 2019 - 08:37 AM

FYI - this was on sale for $74.99 during black Friday / Cyber Monday sales from Amazon.

#12 frankmackeyspam   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   475 Posts   Joined 12.7 Years Ago  

frankmackeyspam

Posted 10 April 2019 - 10:33 AM

I’ve had this same drive in my launch PS4 for a couple of years now without issue (knock on wood).

#13 SpraykwoN   the Chef CAGiversary!   2952 Posts   Joined 5.3 Years Ago  

SpraykwoN

Posted 10 April 2019 - 05:15 PM

I have two Seagate externals, and have had zero issues, along with other Seagate drives in the past.  I have had more failures with Western Digital than anything.  I read about the failures in these drives, but when you consider the scope, and varying factors, it wasn't enough to turn me off from pulling the trigger.  Just figured I would share this with others looking to upgrade.


#14 Romeo   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   4458 Posts   Joined 15.5 Years Ago  

Romeo

Posted 10 April 2019 - 05:43 PM

If you have plus, it has automatic cloud save backups that are easy to set up. I know not everyone has plus, but if you play even semi regularly you probably have it just for the online access. There's really no reason to ever lose more than a days worth of gameplay in this day and age. 

 

 

Used to have plus for many years. Never once used cloud saves. I prefer manual copies of my files.


#15 Romeo   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   4458 Posts   Joined 15.5 Years Ago  

Romeo

Posted 10 April 2019 - 05:46 PM

I have two Seagate externals, and have had zero issues, along with other Seagate drives in the past.  I have had more failures with Western Digital than anything.  I read about the failures in these drives, but when you consider the scope, and varying factors, it wasn't enough to turn me off from pulling the trigger.  Just figured I would share this with others looking to upgrade.

 

 

I'm going to hold off until there aren't highly reported failure rates on this one.

 

I've always preferred WD over seagate though I wanted to give them a shot a couple years ago, and bought two 4TB external drives for data backup and redundancy. I was and yet wasn't surprised when one out of the two brand new off the shelf drives was DOA. Bought them on a sale and was past the retailers return window, since I didn't need them for immediate use. Always fun to have to RMA a brand new product. And out of the 20 years or so I've used WD, not once have I ever had a drive fail.


#16 SpraykwoN   the Chef CAGiversary!   2952 Posts   Joined 5.3 Years Ago  

SpraykwoN

Posted 10 April 2019 - 05:48 PM

3% is the average failure rate. Sometimes people are unluckier than others.

Also you shouldnt lose any saves as long as you have cloud saves turned on.  If you don't that is on you.


#17 Vinny   Bang, bang... pew... CAGiversary!   22576 Posts   Joined 14.7 Years Ago  

Vinny

Posted 10 April 2019 - 07:53 PM

I have this drive in my Pro and I honestly don't think provides any noticeable improvement for speed. This drive "learns" what files are most often used which helps it load things faster but with PS4 games, I usually leave my games in suspend mode. Even for system in/out of sleep, I didn't really notice an improvement over my old 7200 HDD.  


#18 LunarApex   CAG Ninja CAGiversary!   172 Posts   Joined 5.9 Years Ago  

LunarApex

Posted 10 April 2019 - 09:23 PM

I work with server and workstation hardware daily. I'd gamble the failures on seagate hardware are higher. Additionally, I actually have two 2TB drives at home I bought exactly a year ago. One is already dead.
