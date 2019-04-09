2TB Seagate Firecuda Hard Drive - $79.99 via Amazon

Posted 10 April 2019 - 01:01 AM

And...what's not mentioned is that the build quality of this drive seems to have taken a nosedive over the past couple of years. I've personally been eyeing this product since Christmas 2016 and have noted an increase in reported failure rates and issues with the hybrid drives.

Not to mention, while $80 is an ok price for this product, it does tend to hit this price a couple times a year. I've seen it go as low as $65 (and even then, I was hesitant to pull the trigger given some of the reported issues).