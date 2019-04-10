Jump to content

CAGcast #587: Sighrim

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (S) $49.99 ($39.99 w/ GCU) @ BB

By Jodou, Apr 10 2019 04:23 PM
super smash bros ultimate nintendo switch gcu

#1 Jodou   Infamous CAGiversary!   14179 Posts   Joined 10.3 Years Ago  

Jodou

Posted 10 April 2019 - 04:23 PM

Best Buy offers Super Smash Bros. Ultimate w/ collectible coin for $49.99. If you still have GCU or access to a friend's account, it's $39.99. Shipping is free.


#2 DarthPwner  

DarthPwner

Posted 10 April 2019 - 04:52 PM

I still have GCU. PM me and I can help you out. This is a great deal. I have it digitally, so I don't need it.


#3 durden26   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   137 Posts   Joined 11.4 Years Ago  

durden26

Posted 10 April 2019 - 04:55 PM

Xenoblade Chronicles 2 is also 49.99 right now 

 

https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=5721725

 

Torna the golden country is 32.99:

 

https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=6255353


#4 Josef   Touched the dead CAGiversary!   12215 Posts   Joined 15.1 Years Ago  

Josef

Posted 10 April 2019 - 05:57 PM

Several other Nintendo published games are also on sale at decent prices with GCU.


#5 Odinsfury   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   253 Posts   Joined 7.8 Years Ago  

Odinsfury

Posted 12 April 2019 - 12:10 PM

Man, I'm going to miss GCU.  I've never been a huge smash fan and I wouldn't have bit for it at 49.99, but couldn't pass it up at 39.99.  I suspect I might actually save more money without GCU.  


#6 addicted2games   游戏玩家为生活 !! CAGiversary!   3942 Posts   Joined 14.8 Years Ago  

addicted2games

Posted 12 April 2019 - 01:22 PM

Man, I'm going to miss GCU.  I've never been a huge smash fan and I wouldn't have bit for it at 49.99, but couldn't pass it up at 39.99.  I suspect I might actually save more money without GCU.  

Since losing my GCU, I have bought far less games from Best Buy. Just more money to spend on other clearance and sale games from other companies, I suppose.


#7 Bankotsu   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   546 Posts   Joined 15.9 Years Ago  

Bankotsu

Posted 12 April 2019 - 04:43 PM

I wished I didn't procrastinate on renewing when my GCU expired. It had only expired for like a month before we all got the sudden news of it being cancelled.

#8 Titan X   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   61 Posts   Joined 13.7 Years Ago  

Titan X

Posted 13 April 2019 - 04:32 AM

If you're in Portland, OR and want to use my GCU, PM me.  I go to Cascade Station Best Buy a couple times a week.


