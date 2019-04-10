Best Buy offers Super Smash Bros. Ultimate w/ collectible coin for $49.99. If you still have GCU or access to a friend's account, it's $39.99. Shipping is free.
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (S) $49.99 ($39.99 w/ GCU) @ BB
#1 Infamous CAGiversary! 14179 Posts Joined 10.3 Years Ago
Posted 10 April 2019 - 04:23 PM
- Dark_Sage likes this
#2
Posted 10 April 2019 - 04:52 PM
I still have GCU. PM me and I can help you out. This is a great deal. I have it digitally, so I don't need it.
#3 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 137 Posts Joined 11.4 Years Ago
Posted 10 April 2019 - 04:55 PM
Xenoblade Chronicles 2 is also 49.99 right now
https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=5721725
Torna the golden country is 32.99:
https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=6255353
- khoido likes this
#4 Touched the dead CAGiversary! 12215 Posts Joined 15.1 Years Ago
Posted 10 April 2019 - 05:57 PM
Several other Nintendo published games are also on sale at decent prices with GCU.
#5 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 253 Posts Joined 7.8 Years Ago
Posted 12 April 2019 - 12:10 PM
Man, I'm going to miss GCU. I've never been a huge smash fan and I wouldn't have bit for it at 49.99, but couldn't pass it up at 39.99. I suspect I might actually save more money without GCU.
#6 游戏玩家为生活 !! CAGiversary! 3942 Posts Joined 14.8 Years Ago
Posted 12 April 2019 - 01:22 PM
Man, I'm going to miss GCU. I've never been a huge smash fan and I wouldn't have bit for it at 49.99, but couldn't pass it up at 39.99. I suspect I might actually save more money without GCU.
Since losing my GCU, I have bought far less games from Best Buy. Just more money to spend on other clearance and sale games from other companies, I suppose.
#7 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 546 Posts Joined 15.9 Years Ago
Posted 12 April 2019 - 04:43 PM
#8 CAG Veteran CAGiversary! 61 Posts Joined 13.7 Years Ago
Posted 13 April 2019 - 04:32 AM
If you're in Portland, OR and want to use my GCU, PM me. I go to Cascade Station Best Buy a couple times a week.
Also tagged with one or more of these keywords: super smash bros ultimate, nintendo switch, gcu
|
Cheap Ass Gamer Deals →
Trading →
Brand New Nintendo 3DS and Switch Games for Sale
Started by Jaymoney8518, 18 Jan 2019 Nintendo 3DS, Nintendo Switch and 6 more...
|
|
Cheap Ass Gamer Deals →
Trading →
W: Super Smash Bros., Mario Party - Nintendo Switch | H: Xbox One digital games
Started by flashak, 24 Dec 2018 super smash bros, mario party and 2 more...
|
|
Cheap Ass Gamer Deals →
Video Game Deals →
Has-Been Heroes - 5 bucks - Gamestop - Nintendo Switch
Started by Keisu, 28 Nov 2018 nintendo switch, has-been heroes and 1 more...
|
|
Cheap Ass Gamer Deals →
Video Game Deals →
Select Nintendo Switch games $29.95 at shopmyexchange.com
Started by skrockij89, 30 Sep 2018 Nintendo Switch
|
|
Cheap Ass Gamer Deals →
Contests & Free Stuff →
Nintendo Lover Bundle Giveaway
Started by ludus, 22 Sep 2018 Giveaway, Nintendo Switch and 3 more...
|