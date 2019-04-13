Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #587: Sighrim

CAGcast #587: Sighrim

The gang talks PlayStation 5, Xbox One SADE, Capcom Home Arcade, and so much more!

12 Months EA Access Subscription (Digital Code) £14.49 / $19.39

By kobe92, Apr 13 2019 01:43 PM
xbox one ea access

kobe92  

kobe92

Posted 13 April 2019 - 01:43 PM

CDKeys has 12 Months EA Access Subscription (Digital Code) on sale for £14.49 / $19.39.


Duke Joeseppi  

Duke Joeseppi

Posted 13 April 2019 - 01:54 PM

Thanks for posting! I’ve been waiting on a decent deal for EA Access.

gepet0  

gepet0

Posted 13 April 2019 - 02:16 PM

great price For some reason I thought there list of games would be bigger.  


awp  

awp

Posted 13 April 2019 - 02:48 PM

great price For some reason I thought there list of games would be bigger.


Thought the list would be bigger? It literally has like 90% of the games EA has put out on Xbox One plus most of the backwards compatible ones. Not sure how much more they can have, other than the very latest releases which obviously is not going to happen for $30 a year.

theghost4413  

theghost4413

Posted 13 April 2019 - 04:22 PM

I do wish they'd offer a premium version for those that are big sports fans especially with yearly releases. I would pay extra for that service.

Maybe like a sports version for $60 so you get the vault and the newest sports games, then a everything else version for $60 or both for $90. With all I spend I'd subscribe.

defpally  

defpally

Posted 13 April 2019 - 04:26 PM

I do wish they'd offer a premium version for those that are big sports fans especially with yearly releases. I would pay extra for that service.

Maybe like a sports version for $60 so you get the vault and the newest sports games, then a everything else version for $60 or both for $90. With all I spend I'd subscribe.

I doubt they would do that, sports fans are ravenous.  There is a set of gamers that just buy Madden or FIFA every year and practically nothing else.  No way EA would do anything to upset that gravy train by giving them a more cost effective way to get the sports games.


dennisb407  

dennisb407

Posted 13 April 2019 - 04:30 PM

great price For some reason I thought there list of games would be bigger.

This. But it’s good if you’re a sports fanatic. Plus you might get the world wide hit Anthem later on in the service

awp  

awp

Posted 13 April 2019 - 04:38 PM

Not sure what people are expecting but there are 48 non-sports games in the Vault including the Dragon Age, Dead Space, Battlefield, Mass Effect and Titanfall series. Pretty much every EA game except the very latest releases.

Even as far as sports games go, the newer versions actually are on their sooner than I would ever have expected. NHL 19 is already on it.

CrepeNuts  

CrepeNuts

Posted 13 April 2019 - 04:38 PM

Awesome! I’m in for that!

sethrhf  

sethrhf

Posted 13 April 2019 - 05:03 PM

Are there any working % discount codes working on cdkeys? 


gepet0  

gepet0

Posted 13 April 2019 - 06:28 PM

Not sure what people are expecting but there are 48 non-sports games in the Vault including the Dragon Age, Dead Space, Battlefield, Mass Effect and Titanfall series. Pretty much every EA game except the very latest releases.

Even as far as sports games go, the newer versions actually are on their sooner than I would ever have expected. NHL 19 is already on it.

Most of there stuff on the list has been out for a minute and pretty much pennies on the dollar.  If you never played or collected games or your a sports fan than this is excellent but for people that have been around we only benefit from the early play of new releases.  

I think they should really  open up there vaults and put some more on that list.  


HDShadow  

HDShadow

Posted 13 April 2019 - 06:49 PM

Does this just stack to your subscription if you buy it?


etcrane  

etcrane

Posted 13 April 2019 - 07:49 PM

Waiting for Anthem to be added 😜

LinkinPrime  

LinkinPrime

Posted 13 April 2019 - 08:00 PM

No more 'FB like' coupon?

Sent from my Galaxy Note 9 using Tapatalk

CrepeNuts  

CrepeNuts

Posted 13 April 2019 - 08:30 PM

No more 'FB like' coupon?

Sent from my Galaxy Note 9 using Tapatalk

The coupon is still on the FB page. For whatever reason, it's not letting me use a code. Says 'invalid' every time. 

 

EDIT: Whoever wants to try using my code is more than welcome. It's not working for me. Code: 1P2RZYJ1I.


Roethlisberger  

Roethlisberger

Posted 13 April 2019 - 08:33 PM

I found this on retailmenot.com:

 

5% Off Sitewide:    FJBI33SER

 

 

Don't kill this messanger if this doesn't work.  I haven't tried it, but it does look current.  (169 reported uses today)


CaseX  

CaseX

Posted 13 April 2019 - 08:54 PM

Never signed up for EA Access and never bought from cdkeys before.  If they send a code, does it have to be used right away?  Is there an expiration date?  Or can I save the code and redeem it, say, 3 months later?


sethrhf  

sethrhf

Posted 13 April 2019 - 09:28 PM

I wouldn't hold on to the code.  The only problems I have ever heard from people who used cdkeys is from people who held there codes (xbox live, ect) for months before trying to use them.  If you do not intend to use your code right away it's best not to buy one.

I wouldn't hold on to the code.  The only problems I have ever heard from people who used cdkeys is from people who held there codes (xbox live, ect) for months before trying to use them.  If you do not intend to use your code right away it's best not to buy one.


LinkinPrime  

LinkinPrime

Posted 13 April 2019 - 11:00 PM

Thanks but it didn't work. Guess maybe just doesn't apply to this sale. *shrug*

Sent from my Galaxy Note 9 using Tapatalk

EDIT: Whoever wants to try using my code is more than welcome. It's not working for me. Code: 1P2RZYJ1I.

Thanks but it didn't work. Guess maybe just doesn't apply to this sale. *shrug*

Sent from my Galaxy Note 9 using Tapatalk

Oo_Eddie_oO  

Oo_Eddie_oO

Posted 14 April 2019 - 01:41 AM

Is this the lowest price so far?


agentghost  

agentghost

Posted 14 April 2019 - 01:48 AM

does this work on PC too or just console?

 

Is there a game list I can look at?  I want to play Mass Effect 2 and 3 and the DLC but not sure if the DLC is included


LonelyBacteria  

LonelyBacteria

Posted 14 April 2019 - 03:46 AM

Does this work on PC too or just console?

Is there a game list I can look at? I want to play Mass Effect 2 and 3 and the DLC but not sure if the DLC is included


* Console only.
* Pretty much every base EA game playable on xbone
* They 'usually' add new stuff like 6 months after release
* if I remember correctly there's some dlc, not the good stuff, think like battlefield maps

https://www.trueachi...ea-access/games

I won't be that ass that says you could've googled it. I wouldn't do that.

EYEL1NER  

EYEL1NER

Posted 14 April 2019 - 09:38 AM

Nice. I bought a month from CDKeys a little over a month ago at $3.XX solely for the 1000 Apex Coins that were given out with EA Access. I thought about buying some more discounted months but this beats that price by quite a bit.

even13flow  

even13flow

Posted 14 April 2019 - 04:52 PM

Great deal for EA Access. My sub was up in November so I bought another year. Thanks OP


Tyrok  

Tyrok

Posted 15 April 2019 - 04:39 PM

It does. Mine was expiring next month and now it's next year.

It does. Mine was expiring next month and now it's next year.


