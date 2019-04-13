CDKeys has 12 Months EA Access Subscription (Digital Code) on sale for £14.49 / $19.39.
12 Months EA Access Subscription (Digital Code) £14.49 / $19.39
Posted 13 April 2019 - 01:43 PM
Posted 13 April 2019 - 01:54 PM
Posted 13 April 2019 - 02:16 PM
great price For some reason I thought there list of games would be bigger.
Posted 13 April 2019 - 02:48 PM
great price For some reason I thought there list of games would be bigger.
Thought the list would be bigger? It literally has like 90% of the games EA has put out on Xbox One plus most of the backwards compatible ones. Not sure how much more they can have, other than the very latest releases which obviously is not going to happen for $30 a year.
Posted 13 April 2019 - 04:22 PM
Maybe like a sports version for $60 so you get the vault and the newest sports games, then a everything else version for $60 or both for $90. With all I spend I'd subscribe.
Posted 13 April 2019 - 04:26 PM
I do wish they'd offer a premium version for those that are big sports fans especially with yearly releases. I would pay extra for that service.
Maybe like a sports version for $60 so you get the vault and the newest sports games, then a everything else version for $60 or both for $90. With all I spend I'd subscribe.
I doubt they would do that, sports fans are ravenous. There is a set of gamers that just buy Madden or FIFA every year and practically nothing else. No way EA would do anything to upset that gravy train by giving them a more cost effective way to get the sports games.
Posted 13 April 2019 - 04:30 PM
This. But it’s good if you’re a sports fanatic. Plus you might get the world wide hit Anthem later on in the service
great price For some reason I thought there list of games would be bigger.
Posted 13 April 2019 - 04:38 PM
Even as far as sports games go, the newer versions actually are on their sooner than I would ever have expected. NHL 19 is already on it.
Posted 13 April 2019 - 04:38 PM
Posted 13 April 2019 - 05:03 PM
Are there any working % discount codes working on cdkeys?
Posted 13 April 2019 - 06:28 PM
Not sure what people are expecting but there are 48 non-sports games in the Vault including the Dragon Age, Dead Space, Battlefield, Mass Effect and Titanfall series. Pretty much every EA game except the very latest releases.
Even as far as sports games go, the newer versions actually are on their sooner than I would ever have expected. NHL 19 is already on it.
Most of there stuff on the list has been out for a minute and pretty much pennies on the dollar. If you never played or collected games or your a sports fan than this is excellent but for people that have been around we only benefit from the early play of new releases.
I think they should really open up there vaults and put some more on that list.
Posted 13 April 2019 - 06:49 PM
Does this just stack to your subscription if you buy it?
Posted 13 April 2019 - 07:49 PM
Posted 13 April 2019 - 08:00 PM
Posted 13 April 2019 - 08:30 PM
No more 'FB like' coupon?
The coupon is still on the FB page. For whatever reason, it's not letting me use a code. Says 'invalid' every time.
EDIT: Whoever wants to try using my code is more than welcome. It's not working for me. Code: 1P2RZYJ1I.
Posted 13 April 2019 - 08:33 PM
I found this on retailmenot.com:
5% Off Sitewide: FJBI33SER
Don't kill this messanger if this doesn't work. I haven't tried it, but it does look current. (169 reported uses today)
Posted 13 April 2019 - 08:54 PM
Never signed up for EA Access and never bought from cdkeys before. If they send a code, does it have to be used right away? Is there an expiration date? Or can I save the code and redeem it, say, 3 months later?
Posted 13 April 2019 - 09:28 PM
Never signed up for EA Access and never bought from cdkeys before. If they send a code, does it have to be used right away? Is there an expiration date? Or can I save the code and redeem it, say, 3 months later?
I wouldn't hold on to the code. The only problems I have ever heard from people who used cdkeys is from people who held there codes (xbox live, ect) for months before trying to use them. If you do not intend to use your code right away it's best not to buy one.
Posted 13 April 2019 - 11:00 PM
Thanks but it didn't work. Guess maybe just doesn't apply to this sale. *shrug*
The coupon is still on the FB page. For whatever reason, it's not letting me use a code. Says 'invalid' every time.
EDIT: Whoever wants to try using my code is more than welcome. It's not working for me. Code: 1P2RZYJ1I.
Posted 14 April 2019 - 01:41 AM
Is this the lowest price so far?
Posted 14 April 2019 - 01:48 AM
does this work on PC too or just console?
Is there a game list I can look at? I want to play Mass Effect 2 and 3 and the DLC but not sure if the DLC is included
Posted 14 April 2019 - 03:46 AM
Does this work on PC too or just console?
Is there a game list I can look at? I want to play Mass Effect 2 and 3 and the DLC but not sure if the DLC is included
* Console only.
* Pretty much every base EA game playable on xbone
* They 'usually' add new stuff like 6 months after release
* if I remember correctly there's some dlc, not the good stuff, think like battlefield maps
https://www.trueachi...ea-access/games
I won't be that ass that says you could've googled it. I wouldn't do that.
- agentghost likes this
Posted 14 April 2019 - 09:38 AM
Posted 14 April 2019 - 04:52 PM
Great deal for EA Access. My sub was up in November so I bought another year. Thanks OP
Posted 15 April 2019 - 04:39 PM
Does this just stack to your subscription if you buy it?
It does. Mine was expiring next month and now it's next year.
