12 Months EA Access Subscription (Digital Code) £14.49 / $19.39

Posted 13 April 2019 - 06:28 PM

Not sure what people are expecting but there are 48 non-sports games in the Vault including the Dragon Age, Dead Space, Battlefield, Mass Effect and Titanfall series. Pretty much every EA game except the very latest releases.



Even as far as sports games go, the newer versions actually are on their sooner than I would ever have expected. NHL 19 is already on it.

Most of there stuff on the list has been out for a minute and pretty much pennies on the dollar. If you never played or collected games or your a sports fan than this is excellent but for people that have been around we only benefit from the early play of new releases.

I think they should really open up there vaults and put some more on that list.