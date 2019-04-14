Spider-Man PS4 Finally $29.99 at BB
Posted 14 April 2019 - 08:29 AM
26.99 Gcu right?
Posted 14 April 2019 - 08:32 AM
https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=5360402
26.99 Gcu right?
$23.99.
Great price for a great game, absolutely worth even the straight $30.
Posted 14 April 2019 - 09:01 AM
Posted 14 April 2019 - 12:18 PM
Glad I have GCU until April 2020.
2022 for me, but I have serious concerns they will just end it early and give me a coupon.
Posted 14 April 2019 - 01:01 PM
$23.99.
Great price for a great game, absolutely worth even the straight $30.
Thanks, I was able to see when my GCU will expire when I used the app. For some reason on the desktop version of Best Buy's website, it does not mention the expiry date for GCU. My GCU is good until Dec. 2020.
Posted 14 April 2019 - 01:15 PM
2022 for me, but I have serious concerns they will just end it early and give me a coupon.
How do some people have such late expiration dates. I thought they stopped offering the program in April/May of 2018.
Posted 14 April 2019 - 01:22 PM
Posted 14 April 2019 - 01:54 PM
Stacked multiple years. I'm good until 2022 I believe as well.
How do some people have such late expiration dates. I thought they stopped offering the program in April/May of 2018.
Posted 14 April 2019 - 02:23 PM
Posted 14 April 2019 - 04:36 PM
How do some people have such late expiration dates. I thought they stopped offering the program in April/May of 2018.
There were promos such as the Call of Duty charitable one when they sent out codes that may have expired (they didn't) and then they sent out compensatory codes.
Posted 14 April 2019 - 04:44 PM
Posted 14 April 2019 - 05:29 PM
How do some people have such late expiration dates. I thought they stopped offering the program in April/May of 2018.
Most people got in on the phone activation card deal and stacked years up.
Posted 14 April 2019 - 05:53 PM
There were promos such as the Call of Duty charitable one when they sent out codes that may have expired (they didn't) and then they sent out compensatory codes.
Yeah, this. My problem was that I didn't notice when they sent out replacement codes until much later, when they were expired as well. I tried contacting Best Buy and the company that originally did the program, but to no avail, so I have nothing to show for my donation..
Posted 14 April 2019 - 06:39 PM
2022 for me, but I have serious concerns they will just end it early and give me a coupon.
Mine ended in Nov 2018 and I got the coupon... but the coupon link no longer works (even though the coupon was valid until like end of 2019) so I didn't even get to use mine.
I so wish I had extended mine- thought about it a dozen times just months before they killed the plan.
Posted 14 April 2019 - 08:43 PM
Most people got in on the phone activation card deal and stacked years up.
November of '21 for me due to that deal.
Posted 14 April 2019 - 10:59 PM
Glad to see it get lower but if I waited this long ill wait some more. 20 or below will be here sooner than later. Another game that refuses to drop below 30 is God of War. After the Gamestop BF deal, I thought we would have seen another 20 dollar deal by now.
Posted 14 April 2019 - 11:11 PM
Still.waiting for the GOTY version with all DLC included.
As long as the saves are compatible!
Posted 15 April 2019 - 03:07 AM
Why would someone want to buy the same game twice when you already played it......isn't it better ways out there to spend your money?
As long as the saves are compatible!
Posted 15 April 2019 - 05:49 AM
Why would someone want to buy the same game twice when you already played it......isn't it better ways out there to spend your money?
I rented from Redbox and beat it, but didn't have DLC or did all the side quests. If a GOTY version comes out, I'd rather not play through the campaign again.
Posted 15 April 2019 - 09:20 AM
one of the best games of the last couple years
Posted 15 April 2019 - 10:20 AM
Why would someone want to buy the same game twice when you already played it......isn't it better ways out there to spend your money?
If the saves aren't compatible with the GOTY edition whenever that's released, I'll gladly play through the game again. When the game launched, I bought a used copy for $35. I unlocked the Platinum trophy, and sold it the following week for $45. I've been wanting to go back to it for a while now, but I'm still waiting on the GOTY edition of it. There's new trophies to unlock, and there's new suits to try out as well.
Posted 15 April 2019 - 12:10 PM
Thanks, I was able to see when my GCU will expire when I used the app. For some reason on the desktop version of Best Buy's website, it does not mention the expiry date for GCU. My GCU is good until Dec. 2020.
Weird. When I click on my account and the "Manage your rewards" link on the desktop site, it clearly shows my expiry date (Dec. 25, 2019).
Posted 15 April 2019 - 12:28 PM
Still.waiting for the GOTY version with all DLC included.
Same, though I feel that such good sales are an indicator that the GotY version is coming soon, hopefully by this holiday.
Posted 15 April 2019 - 12:31 PM
Posted 15 April 2019 - 12:32 PM
If the saves aren't compatible with the GOTY edition whenever that's released, I'll gladly play through the game again. When the game launched, I bought a used copy for $35. I unlocked the Platinum trophy, and sold it the following week for $45. I've been wanting to go back to it for a while now, but I'm still waiting on the GOTY edition of it. There's new trophies to unlock, and there's new suits to try out as well.
More or less did the same. I used my B'Day coupon on a used copy IRC. Got the plat and want to play the DLC. I would also have no issue playing through the campaign again if the saves aren't compatible.
Posted 15 April 2019 - 01:58 PM
Same, though I feel that such good sales are an indicator that the GotY version is coming soon, hopefully by this holiday.
I fully expect a complete edition around the time Far From Home comes home. I'm more concerned the dlc never goes on sale. Example with WWE 2k19 on sale right now: regular game is 20, deluxe 30, season pass on it's own is 30 and will likely stay that way. I see Spidey doing the same.
Posted 15 April 2019 - 04:14 PM
$23.99.
Great price for a great game, absolutely worth even the straight $30.
Worth the full $50. Just an amazing game. Great story, fantastic controls, and one hell of a view when you're sitting on top of Avengers Tower or the ESB. Remarkably accurate Manhattan too, though my old workplace was cut in half in terms of size.
Posted 16 April 2019 - 12:52 AM
I fully expect a complete edition around the time Far From Home comes home. I'm more concerned the dlc never goes on sale. Example with WWE 2k19 on sale right now: regular game is 20, deluxe 30, season pass on it's own is 30 and will likely stay that way. I see Spidey doing the same.
Yeah I think a complete edition would be super nice if they make one and it comes out around the time of the 2nd film this summer. I almost pulled trigger on this over wknd but a complete edition (if probable) would be a much better option for me/most gamers, I think. If not, well, it's bound to be on sale (cheaper) on black friday.
Posted 16 April 2019 - 01:10 AM
Yeah I think a complete edition would be super nice if they make one and it comes out around the time of the 2nd film this summer. I almost pulled trigger on this over wknd but a complete edition (if probable) would be a much better option for me/most gamers, I think. If not, well, it's bound to be on sale (cheaper) on black friday.
Yeah, I'd be surprised if there is no complete edition of this game. Sony doesn't have much going on this year so I would think it would want to extract every profit opportunity it can. Capitalizing on the release of a new Marvel-led Spidey movie to sell more copies of its game is a sure-fire bet. It makes too much sense.
Posted 17 April 2019 - 02:38 AM
Yeah, I'd be surprised if there is no complete edition of this game. Sony doesn't have much going on this year so I would think it would want to extract every profit opportunity it can. Capitalizing on the release of a new Marvel-led Spidey movie to sell more copies of its game is a sure-fire bet. It makes too much sense.
Pretty much why I decided to skip it this time. Almost pulled the trigger but then thought about how DLC rarely goes on sale & dont want to be stuck with the regular version when a complete version is released.