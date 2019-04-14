Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #587: Sighrim

CAGcast #587: Sighrim

The gang talks PlayStation 5, Xbox One SADE, Capcom Home Arcade, and so much more!

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


- - - - -

Spider-Man PS4 Finally $29.99 at BB

By Sielanas, Apr 14 2019 08:29 AM

#1 Sielanas  

Sielanas

Posted 14 April 2019 - 08:29 AM

https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=5360402

26.99 Gcu right?

#2 DesertLeo   DontReadThis. CAGiversary!   2054 Posts   Joined 11.5 Years Ago  

DesertLeo

Posted 14 April 2019 - 08:32 AM

 

$23.99. 

 

Great price for a great game, absolutely worth even the straight $30.


#3 icemangooch   CAG Newbie CAGiversary!   115 Posts   Joined 6.0 Years Ago  

icemangooch

Posted 14 April 2019 - 09:01 AM

Glad I have GCU until April 2020.

#4 intent   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   92 Posts   Joined 9.6 Years Ago  

intent

Posted 14 April 2019 - 12:18 PM

Glad I have GCU until April 2020.


2022 for me, but I have serious concerns they will just end it early and give me a coupon.

#5 Twisted Metal  

Twisted Metal

Posted 14 April 2019 - 01:01 PM

$23.99. 

 

Great price for a great game, absolutely worth even the straight $30.

Thanks, I was able to see when my GCU will expire when I used the app. For some reason on the desktop version of Best Buy's website, it does not mention the expiry date for GCU. My GCU is good until Dec. 2020.


#6 KAli1212   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   39 Posts   Joined 12.8 Years Ago  

KAli1212

Posted 14 April 2019 - 01:15 PM

2022 for me, but I have serious concerns they will just end it early and give me a coupon.


How do some people have such late expiration dates. I thought they stopped offering the program in April/May of 2018.

#7 ackbar7   Flamble CAGiversary!   3231 Posts   Joined 11.0 Years Ago  

ackbar7

Posted 14 April 2019 - 01:22 PM

Almost there...

#8 CheapAssHustla   Hustle..Hustle Hard CAGiversary!   8310 Posts   Joined 8.1 Years Ago  

CheapAssHustla

Posted 14 April 2019 - 01:54 PM

How do some people have such late expiration dates. I thought they stopped offering the program in April/May of 2018.

Stacked multiple years. I'm good until 2022 I believe as well.

Sent from my SM-G975U1 using Tapatalk

#9 Redcar200  

Redcar200

Posted 14 April 2019 - 02:23 PM

It's 24.99 at redbox.

#10 intent   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   92 Posts   Joined 9.6 Years Ago  

intent

Posted 14 April 2019 - 04:36 PM

How do some people have such late expiration dates. I thought they stopped offering the program in April/May of 2018.


There were promos such as the Call of Duty charitable one when they sent out codes that may have expired (they didn't) and then they sent out compensatory codes.

#11 Lord Chabelo   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1103 Posts   Joined 11.2 Years Ago  

Lord Chabelo

Posted 14 April 2019 - 04:44 PM

Still.waiting for the GOTY version with all DLC included.

#12 Dr0p119   Chief Red Thunder CAGiversary!   1427 Posts   Joined 6.6 Years Ago  

Dr0p119

Posted 14 April 2019 - 05:29 PM

How do some people have such late expiration dates. I thought they stopped offering the program in April/May of 2018.


Most people got in on the phone activation card deal and stacked years up.

#13 keyblader1985   Wait, what? CAGiversary!   3113 Posts   Joined 6.2 Years Ago  

keyblader1985

Posted 14 April 2019 - 05:53 PM

There were promos such as the Call of Duty charitable one when they sent out codes that may have expired (they didn't) and then they sent out compensatory codes.


Yeah, this. My problem was that I didn't notice when they sent out replacement codes until much later, when they were expired as well. I tried contacting Best Buy and the company that originally did the program, but to no avail, so I have nothing to show for my donation..

#14 Vinny   Bang, bang... pew... CAGiversary!   22576 Posts   Joined 14.7 Years Ago  

Vinny

Posted 14 April 2019 - 06:39 PM

2022 for me, but I have serious concerns they will just end it early and give me a coupon.

Mine ended in Nov 2018 and I got the coupon... but the coupon link no longer works (even though the coupon was valid until like end of 2019) so I didn't even get to use mine. 

 

I so wish I had extended mine- thought about it a dozen times just months before they killed the plan. 


#15 psunami   0118999881999119725.....3 CAGiversary!   3561 Posts   Joined 15.4 Years Ago  

psunami

Posted 14 April 2019 - 08:43 PM

Most people got in on the phone activation card deal and stacked years up.

November of '21 for me due to that deal.  


#16 GeorgeCostanza   Hangin Tough CAGiversary!   1491 Posts   Joined 12.8 Years Ago  

GeorgeCostanza

Posted 14 April 2019 - 10:59 PM

Glad to see it get lower but if I waited this long ill wait some more.  20 or below will be here sooner than later.  Another game that refuses to drop below 30 is God of War.  After the Gamestop BF deal, I thought we would have seen another 20 dollar deal by now.


#17 intent   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   92 Posts   Joined 9.6 Years Ago  

intent

Posted 14 April 2019 - 11:11 PM

Still.waiting for the GOTY version with all DLC included.


As long as the saves are compatible!

#18 john718   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   200 Posts   Joined 12.1 Years Ago  

john718

Posted 15 April 2019 - 03:07 AM

As long as the saves are compatible!

Why would someone want to buy the same game twice when you already played it......isn't it better ways out there to spend your money?

#19 intent   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   92 Posts   Joined 9.6 Years Ago  

intent

Posted 15 April 2019 - 05:49 AM

Why would someone want to buy the same game twice when you already played it......isn't it better ways out there to spend your money?


I rented from Redbox and beat it, but didn't have DLC or did all the side quests. If a GOTY version comes out, I'd rather not play through the campaign again.

#20 Barry Burton   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1617 Posts   Joined 7.5 Years Ago  

Barry Burton

Posted 15 April 2019 - 09:20 AM

one of the best games of the last couple years


#21 CheapAssHustla   Hustle..Hustle Hard CAGiversary!   8310 Posts   Joined 8.1 Years Ago  

CheapAssHustla

Posted 15 April 2019 - 10:20 AM

Why would someone want to buy the same game twice when you already played it......isn't it better ways out there to spend your money?

If the saves aren't compatible with the GOTY edition whenever that's released, I'll gladly play through the game again. When the game launched, I bought a used copy for $35. I unlocked the Platinum trophy, and sold it the following week for $45. I've been wanting to go back to it for a while now, but I'm still waiting on the GOTY edition of it. There's new trophies to unlock, and there's new suits to try out as well.


#22 hostyl1   Rejoice commoners! CAGiversary!   2921 Posts   Joined 13.4 Years Ago  

hostyl1

Posted 15 April 2019 - 12:10 PM

Thanks, I was able to see when my GCU will expire when I used the app. For some reason on the desktop version of Best Buy's website, it does not mention the expiry date for GCU. My GCU is good until Dec. 2020.

Weird. When I click on my account and the "Manage your rewards" link on the desktop site, it clearly shows my expiry date (Dec. 25, 2019). 


#23 Churchbus   Squirtin out both ends CAGiversary!   131 Posts   Joined 5.7 Years Ago  

Churchbus

Posted 15 April 2019 - 12:28 PM

Still.waiting for the GOTY version with all DLC included.

Same, though I feel that such good sales are an indicator that the GotY version is coming soon, hopefully by this holiday.


#24 toasterMekong  

toasterMekong

Posted 15 April 2019 - 12:31 PM

finally.gif

 

 


#25 jimbo8574   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   7839 Posts   Joined 9.4 Years Ago  

jimbo8574

Posted 15 April 2019 - 12:32 PM

If the saves aren't compatible with the GOTY edition whenever that's released, I'll gladly play through the game again. When the game launched, I bought a used copy for $35. I unlocked the Platinum trophy, and sold it the following week for $45. I've been wanting to go back to it for a while now, but I'm still waiting on the GOTY edition of it. There's new trophies to unlock, and there's new suits to try out as well.

More or less did the same.  I used my B'Day coupon on a used copy IRC.  Got the plat and want to play the DLC.  I would also have no issue playing through the campaign again if the saves aren't compatible.  


#26 Sielanas  

Sielanas

Posted 15 April 2019 - 01:58 PM

Same, though I feel that such good sales are an indicator that the GotY version is coming soon, hopefully by this holiday.


I fully expect a complete edition around the time Far From Home comes home. I'm more concerned the dlc never goes on sale. Example with WWE 2k19 on sale right now: regular game is 20, deluxe 30, season pass on it's own is 30 and will likely stay that way. I see Spidey doing the same.

#27 Watchman   Webslinger/Wanderer Hunter CAGiversary!   967 Posts   Joined 14.4 Years Ago  

Watchman

Posted 15 April 2019 - 04:14 PM

$23.99. 

 

Great price for a great game, absolutely worth even the straight $30.

Worth the full $50. Just an amazing game.  Great story, fantastic controls, and one hell of a view when you're sitting on top of Avengers Tower or the ESB. Remarkably accurate Manhattan too, though my old workplace was cut in half in terms of size.


#28 MonkeyBrainSync  

MonkeyBrainSync

Posted 16 April 2019 - 12:52 AM

I fully expect a complete edition around the time Far From Home comes home. I'm more concerned the dlc never goes on sale. Example with WWE 2k19 on sale right now: regular game is 20, deluxe 30, season pass on it's own is 30 and will likely stay that way. I see Spidey doing the same.

 

Yeah I think a complete edition would be super nice if they make one and it comes out around the time of the 2nd film this summer. I almost pulled trigger on this over wknd but a complete edition (if probable) would be a much better option for me/most gamers, I think. If not, well, it's bound to be on sale (cheaper) on black friday. 


#29 romeogbs19   Henshin A Go-Go Baby! CAGiversary!   2546 Posts   Joined 15.5 Years Ago  

romeogbs19

Posted 16 April 2019 - 01:10 AM

Yeah I think a complete edition would be super nice if they make one and it comes out around the time of the 2nd film this summer. I almost pulled trigger on this over wknd but a complete edition (if probable) would be a much better option for me/most gamers, I think. If not, well, it's bound to be on sale (cheaper) on black friday. 

Yeah, I'd be surprised if there is no complete edition of this game. Sony doesn't have much going on this year so I would think it would want to extract every profit opportunity it can. Capitalizing on the release of a new Marvel-led Spidey movie to sell more copies of its game is a sure-fire bet. It makes too much sense.


#30 TruthynessStrategery  

TruthynessStrategery

Posted 17 April 2019 - 02:38 AM

Yeah, I'd be surprised if there is no complete edition of this game. Sony doesn't have much going on this year so I would think it would want to extract every profit opportunity it can. Capitalizing on the release of a new Marvel-led Spidey movie to sell more copies of its game is a sure-fire bet. It makes too much sense.

 

Pretty much why I decided to skip it this time. Almost pulled the trigger but then thought about how DLC rarely goes on sale & dont want to be stuck with the regular version when a complete version is released.


Back to Video Game Deals


  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy