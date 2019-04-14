Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #587: Sighrim

CAGcast #587: Sighrim

The gang talks PlayStation 5, Xbox One SADE, Capcom Home Arcade, and so much more!

Best Buy weekly deals 4/14/19 - 4/20/19

By Josef, Apr 14 2019 03:53 PM

#1 Josef

By Josef, Apr 14 2019 03:53 PM  

Josef

Posted 14 April 2019 - 03:53 PM

Please note some of the titles below may not be part of the weekly sale and may go back to normal price during the week (in particular, the Nintendo 1st party Switch titles).

 

Sales:

 

Switch:

 

19:99:

Just Dance 2019

LEGO Harry Potter Collection

The LEGO Movie 2 Videogame

LEGO DC Super-Villains

NBA 2K Playgrounds 2

Mario + Rabid Kingdoms Battle

LEGO The Incredibles

LEGO Ninjago Movie Videogame

Cars 3: Driven to Win

LEGO City Undercover

LEGO Worlds

Rayman Legends Definitive Edition

Trials Rising Gold Edition

29:99:

NBA 2K19

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy

Rocket League Ultimate Edition

PAW Patrol: On a Roll!

Carnival Games

Starlink: Battle for Atlas Starter Pack

Dragons Dawn of New Riders

American Ninja Warrior Challenge

Victor Vran Okerkill Edition

GRIP: Combat Racing

SNK Heroines Tag Team Frenzy

Sushi Striker: The Way of Sushido (currently $24.99 at Target)

Fire Emblem Warriors

$34.99:

Travis Strikes Again: No More Heroes

$39.99:

Labo Toy-Con Vehicle Kit

Labo Variety Kit

Labo Robot Kit

Diablo III: Eternal Collection

Sid Meier's Civilization VI

$44.99:

The World Ends With You: Final Remix

$47.99:

Arms

$49.99:

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (with collectible coin)

Super Mario Odyssey

Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze

Mario tennis Aces

Kirby Star Allies

Octopath Traveler

Xenoblade Chronicles 2

Pokken Tournament DX

Pokemon: Let's Go Pikachu! (with free steelbook)

Pokemon: Let's Go Eevee! (with free steelbook)

$54.99:

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe

 

3DS:

 

$19.99:

New Super Mario Bros. 2

Mario Kart 7

$29.99:

Pokemon Ultra Sun

Pokemon Ultra Moon

Luigi's Mansion

Mario & Luigi: Bowser's Inside Story + Bowser Jr's Journey

Fire Emblem Warriors

Sushi Striker: The Way of Sushido

$34.99:

Fire Emblem Echoes: The Shadows of Valentia

 

PS4:

 

$7.99:

Middle Earth: Shadow of War

$10.99:

Minecraft PS4 Edition

$12.99:

Star Wars Battlefront 2

$14.99:

Borderlands: The Handsome Collection

Doom VFR

Titanfall 2

Middle Earth: Shadow of War Gold Edition

The Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind

$19.99:

Assassin's Creed: Odyssey

Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice

Far Cry New Dawn

The LEGO Movie 2 Videogame

Just Dance 2019

Overwatch Legendary Edition

LEGO DC Super-Villains

Rocket League Ultimate Edition

NBA 2K Playgrounds 2

Diablo III: Eternal Collection

Bioshock: The Collection

LEGO The Incredibles

Far Cry 5

Trials Rising Gold Edition

$29.99:

NBA2k19

Marvel's Spider-Man

God of War

Spyro Reignited Trilogy

The Golf Club 2019

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy

WWE 2K19

Call of Duty: WWII Gold Edition

Call of Duty: Black Ops III Zombies Chronicles Edition

Carnival Games

Destiny The Collection

GRIP Combat Racing

American Ninja Warrior Challenge

Starlink: Battle for Atlas Starter Pack

Dragons: Dawn of New Riders

$32.99:

Battlefield V (free steelbook case)

$33.99:

FIFA 19

$39.99:

Kingdom Hearts III

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4

Metro Exodus: Day One Edition

Anthem (free steelbook case)

Hitman 2

Dead or Alive 6

Darksiders III

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR

Resident Evil 2

$42.99:

NHL 19

$44.99:

Dirt Rally 2.0 Day One Edition

$49.99:

Tom Clancy's The Division 2

Destiny 2: Forsaken - Legendary Collection

$59.99:

Madden NFL 19/FIFA 19 Bundle

$69.99:

Metro Exodus Aurora Limited Edition

 

XBOX One:

 

$7.99:

Middle Earth: Shadow of War

$12.99

Star Wars Battlefront 2

$14.99:

Borderlands: The Handsome Collection

Titanfall 2

Titanfall 2: Deluxe Edition

Middle Earth: Shadow of War Gold Edition

The Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind

$19.99:

Assassin's Creed: Odyssey

Far Cry New Dawn

LEGO Harry Potter Collection

The LEGO Movie 2 Videogame

Just Dance 2019

Overwatch Legendary Edition

LEGO DC Super-Villains

Rocket League Ultimate Edition

NBA 2K Playgrounds 2

Diablo III: Eternal Collection

Bioshock: The Collection

LEGO The Incredibles

Far Cry 5

Trials Rising Gold Edition

World of Final Fantasy Maxima

$24.99:

Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice

A Way Out

$29.99:

NBA2k19

Spyro Reignited Trilogy

The Golf Club 2019

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy

Crackdown 3 (with free steelbook)

WWE 2K19

Call of Duty: WWII Gold Edition

Call of Duty: Black Ops III Zombies Chronicles Edition

Carnival Games

Destiny The Collection

American Ninja Warrior Challenge

Starlink: Battle for Atlas Starter Pack

Dragons: Dawn of New Riders

Hitman 2

$32.99:

Battlefield V (free steelbook case)

$33.99:

FIFA 19

$39.99:

Kingdom Hearts III

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4

Metro Exodus: Day One Edition

Anthem (free steelbook case)

Dead or Alive 6

Darksiders III

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR

$42.99:

NHL 19

$44.99:

Dirt Rally 2.0 Day One Edition

$49.99:

Tom Clancy's The Division 2

Destiny 2: Forsaken - Legendary Collection

$59.99:

Madden NFL 19/FIFA 19 Bundle

$69.99:

Metro Exodus Aurora Limited Edition

 

New Releases:

4/16 Wasteland 2: Directors Cut (Switch) - $29.99

4/16 Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster (Switch, XB1) - $49.99

4/16 World War Z (PS4, XB1) - $39.99


#2 DesertLeo

Posted 14 April 2019 - 06:04 PM  

DesertLeo

Posted 14 April 2019 - 06:04 PM

Appreciate you putting this together!


#3 krivas95  

krivas95

Posted 15 April 2019 - 12:32 AM

Anyone recommends any of the LEGO games for Switch?


#4 kaydigi

Posted 15 April 2019 - 01:24 AM  

kaydigi

Posted 15 April 2019 - 01:24 AM

Is it worth playing the xeno dlc if you never played any xenoblade title? I tried to buy a physical xenoblade for the new 3ds but it’s out of print now.

#5 Josef

Posted 15 April 2019 - 02:01 AM  

Josef

Posted 15 April 2019 - 02:01 AM

Anyone recommends any of the LEGO games for Switch?

I did a little research on them and most have some performance issues compared to their PS4/XB1 counterparts.  That said, Lego City Undercover is fun regardless, and I picked up the LEGO Harry Potter Collection since its hard to beat two games for $15.99 (with GCU).


#6 Count Van Ghoul

Posted 15 April 2019 - 02:29 AM  

Count Van Ghoul

Posted 15 April 2019 - 02:29 AM

The X1 version of Final Fantasy X/X2 is 50 bucks?!? Is that seriously right?

#7 jvang117

Posted 15 April 2019 - 04:34 AM  

jvang117

Posted 15 April 2019 - 04:34 AM

Is it worth playing the xeno dlc if you never played any xenoblade title? I tried to buy a physical xenoblade for the new 3ds but it’s out of print now.


You should be good. Xenoblade 1 is its own story and Torna is technically a prequel to Xenoblade 2.

#8 menikmati

Posted 15 April 2019 - 06:17 AM  

menikmati

Posted 15 April 2019 - 06:17 AM

...muh GCU.


#9 Killbomb

Posted 15 April 2019 - 12:47 PM  

Killbomb

Posted 15 April 2019 - 12:47 PM

Got my price matches on Dead or Alive 6 and Divison 2. Now to decide if I want any of the Lego games and Trials Rising.


#10 SpraykwoN

Posted 15 April 2019 - 02:45 PM  

SpraykwoN

Posted 15 April 2019 - 02:45 PM

Trying to pre-order World War Z on PS4 for in-store pickup, and I can't.  Says there are no copies within 250 miles of me lol.  Anyone else mind trying and letting me know if you see the same error?


#11 stringycupps1  

stringycupps1

Posted 15 April 2019 - 03:24 PM

Anyone recommends any of the LEGO games for Switch?

Lego City is quite fun.  It was originally a Wii U exclusive


#12 Tyrok

Posted 15 April 2019 - 04:32 PM  

Tyrok

Posted 15 April 2019 - 04:32 PM

Trying to pre-order World War Z on PS4 for in-store pickup, and I can't.  Says there are no copies within 250 miles of me lol.  Anyone else mind trying and letting me know if you see the same error?

Must be online-only. My store didn't get any.


#13 SpraykwoN

Posted 15 April 2019 - 04:33 PM  

SpraykwoN

Posted 15 April 2019 - 04:33 PM

Must be online-only. My store didn't get any.

Yea it says projected arrival date is April 18th so I have no idea.  I may just snag it from a local brick and mortar place close by.  I don't mind giving them the extra 8 bucks.  Plus the game is cheap as shit already to begin with.


#14 Tyrok

Posted 15 April 2019 - 04:57 PM  

Tyrok

Posted 15 April 2019 - 04:57 PM

They might be pushing stock to stores via the stores weekly/bi-weekly truck rather than UPS/Fedex which is how most new releases arrive.


#15 SpraykwoN

Posted 15 April 2019 - 05:04 PM  

SpraykwoN

Posted 15 April 2019 - 05:04 PM

They might be pushing stock to stores via the stores weekly/bi-weekly truck rather than UPS/Fedex which is how most new releases arrive.

When do those usually arrive?


#16 Tyrok

Posted 15 April 2019 - 05:13 PM  

Tyrok

Posted 15 April 2019 - 05:13 PM

Nevermind. I thought you said it was available for pick up by 4/18 which would point to a truck delivery. Sounds like the DC doesn't even have the game yet if that is the earliest via shipping.


#17 SpraykwoN

Posted 15 April 2019 - 05:33 PM  

SpraykwoN

Posted 15 April 2019 - 05:33 PM

Nevermind. I thought you said it was available for pick up by 4/18 which would point to a truck delivery. Sounds like the DC doesn't even have the game yet if that is the earliest via shipping.

Yea if I order it today, it will arrive by the 18th.  Weird as I don't think it is a budget title and has been picking up steam over the last week or so.


#18 WeeeDoo  

WeeeDoo

Posted 15 April 2019 - 06:07 PM

Yea if I order it today, it will arrive by the 18th. Weird as I don't think it is a budget title and has been picking up steam over the last week or so.


Its definitely a budget title. Almost all games released at a $40 price tag are budget titles. You can also tell from the gameplay it isn't exactly the most polished game whatsoever.

Outward came out last month and you couldn't find that game at all physically. I'd assume Generation Zero was the same.

#19 Tyrok

Posted 15 April 2019 - 06:42 PM  

Tyrok

Posted 15 April 2019 - 06:42 PM

Both of those games were in my store on day one.


#20 SpraykwoN

Posted 15 April 2019 - 07:16 PM  

SpraykwoN

Posted 15 April 2019 - 07:16 PM

I called Gamestop, and most stores are only getting the copies that were pre ordered.  Two separate stores are getting one extra each, and you can't order the game for pickup in store, only shipping.  Must be a really limited release title for some reason.


#21 WeeeDoo  

WeeeDoo

Posted 15 April 2019 - 08:38 PM

Both of those games were in my store on day one.


You are a very special snowflake then.

#22 Emoney244

Posted 15 April 2019 - 09:14 PM  

Emoney244

Posted 15 April 2019 - 09:14 PM

Couldn't find Shadow of War gold for PS4 online. Sold out completely or in store only?

#23 NothingCreative

Posted 16 April 2019 - 12:39 AM  

NothingCreative

Posted 16 April 2019 - 12:39 AM

You are a very special snowflake then.


Who hurt you?

#24 Meepo  

Meepo

Posted 16 April 2019 - 01:11 AM

The X1 version of Final Fantasy X/X2 is 50 bucks?!? Is that seriously right?

You are better off waiting a bit for any square-enix release as deep cuts happen within a few months. Absolutely ridiculous though.


#25 Josef

Posted 16 April 2019 - 05:07 AM  

Josef

Posted 16 April 2019 - 05:07 AM

A few new additions or price drops I just noticed:

 

Switch:

 

$29.99:

Fire Emblem Warriors  (was $44.99)

SNK Heroines Tag Team Frenzy (was $39.99)

Sushi Striker: The Way of Sushido (was $39.99)

$49.99:

Pokemon: Let's Go Pikachu! (with free steelbook)

Pokemon: Let's Go Eevee! (with free steelbook)

 

No longer on sale:

 

Xenoblade Chronicles 2: Torna The Golden Country (back to $39.99)

 

Also, the PS4 version of Resident Evil 2 is now on sale again for $39.99.


#26 Backlog Hog  

Backlog Hog

Posted 16 April 2019 - 07:20 AM

Please note some of the titles below may not be part of the weekly sale and may go back to normal price during the week (in particular, the Nintendo 1st party Switch titles).

Sales:


Grabbed Trials Rising Gold PS4. Used $5 in rewards & still got GCU so just under $12. Not too shabby for the gold edition. Thanks OP!!

#27 Backlog Hog  

Backlog Hog

Posted 16 April 2019 - 07:21 AM

A few new additions or price drops I just noticed:

Switch:

$29.99:
Fire Emblem Warriors (was $44.99)
SNK Heroines Tag Team Frenzy (was $39.99)



Hmmmmm, tempting....

#28 Killbomb

Posted 17 April 2019 - 11:47 AM  

Killbomb

Posted 17 April 2019 - 11:47 AM

Got Lego DC Super-Villains, Lego Incredibles and Trials Rising Gold all for PS4 for a little under $19 after GCU and $30 in reward certs. Not a bad sale.


#29 goeagles5039

Posted 17 April 2019 - 05:34 PM  

goeagles5039

Posted 17 April 2019 - 05:34 PM

Would anyone be willing to share their GCU?

#30 SpraykwoN

Posted Yesterday, 11:16 PM  

SpraykwoN

Posted Yesterday, 11:16 PM

Would anyone be willing to share their GCU?

I don't mind.  I'll send you a PM.


