Best Buy weekly deals 4/14/19 - 4/20/19

Posted 15 April 2019 - 06:07 PM

Yea if I order it today, it will arrive by the 18th. Weird as I don't think it is a budget title and has been picking up steam over the last week or so.

Its definitely a budget title. Almost all games released at a $40 price tag are budget titles. You can also tell from the gameplay it isn't exactly the most polished game whatsoever.Outward came out last month and you couldn't find that game at all physically. I'd assume Generation Zero was the same.