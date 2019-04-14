Best Buy weekly deals 4/14/19 - 4/20/19

Please note some of the titles below may not be part of the weekly sale and may go back to normal price during the week (in particular, the Nintendo 1st party Switch titles).
Sales:
Switch:
19:99:
Just Dance 2019
LEGO Harry Potter Collection
The LEGO Movie 2 Videogame
LEGO DC Super-Villains
NBA 2K Playgrounds 2
Mario + Rabid Kingdoms Battle
LEGO The Incredibles
LEGO Ninjago Movie Videogame
Cars 3: Driven to Win
LEGO City Undercover
LEGO Worlds
Rayman Legends Definitive Edition
Trials Rising Gold Edition
29:99:
NBA 2K19
Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy
Rocket League Ultimate Edition
PAW Patrol: On a Roll!
Carnival Games
Starlink: Battle for Atlas Starter Pack
Dragons Dawn of New Riders
American Ninja Warrior Challenge
Victor Vran Okerkill Edition
GRIP: Combat Racing
SNK Heroines Tag Team Frenzy
Sushi Striker: The Way of Sushido (currently $24.99 at Target)
Fire Emblem Warriors
$34.99:
Travis Strikes Again: No More Heroes
$39.99:
Labo Toy-Con Vehicle Kit
Labo Variety Kit
Labo Robot Kit
Diablo III: Eternal Collection
Sid Meier's Civilization VI
$44.99:
The World Ends With You: Final Remix
$47.99:
Arms
$49.99:
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (with collectible coin)
Super Mario Odyssey
Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze
Mario tennis Aces
Kirby Star Allies
Octopath Traveler
Xenoblade Chronicles 2
Pokken Tournament DX
Pokemon: Let's Go Pikachu! (with free steelbook)
Pokemon: Let's Go Eevee! (with free steelbook)
$54.99:
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe
3DS:
$19.99:
New Super Mario Bros. 2
Mario Kart 7
$29.99:
Pokemon Ultra Sun
Pokemon Ultra Moon
Luigi's Mansion
Mario & Luigi: Bowser's Inside Story + Bowser Jr's Journey
Fire Emblem Warriors
Sushi Striker: The Way of Sushido
$34.99:
Fire Emblem Echoes: The Shadows of Valentia
PS4:
$7.99:
Middle Earth: Shadow of War
$10.99:
Minecraft PS4 Edition
$12.99:
Star Wars Battlefront 2
$14.99:
Borderlands: The Handsome Collection
Doom VFR
Titanfall 2
Middle Earth: Shadow of War Gold Edition
The Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind
$19.99:
Assassin's Creed: Odyssey
Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice
Far Cry New Dawn
The LEGO Movie 2 Videogame
Just Dance 2019
Overwatch Legendary Edition
LEGO DC Super-Villains
Rocket League Ultimate Edition
NBA 2K Playgrounds 2
Diablo III: Eternal Collection
Bioshock: The Collection
LEGO The Incredibles
Far Cry 5
Trials Rising Gold Edition
$29.99:
NBA2k19
Marvel's Spider-Man
God of War
Spyro Reignited Trilogy
The Golf Club 2019
Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy
WWE 2K19
Call of Duty: WWII Gold Edition
Call of Duty: Black Ops III Zombies Chronicles Edition
Carnival Games
Destiny The Collection
GRIP Combat Racing
American Ninja Warrior Challenge
Starlink: Battle for Atlas Starter Pack
Dragons: Dawn of New Riders
$32.99:
Battlefield V (free steelbook case)
$33.99:
FIFA 19
$39.99:
Kingdom Hearts III
Call of Duty: Black Ops 4
Metro Exodus: Day One Edition
Anthem (free steelbook case)
Hitman 2
Dead or Alive 6
Darksiders III
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR
Resident Evil 2
$42.99:
NHL 19
$44.99:
Dirt Rally 2.0 Day One Edition
$49.99:
Tom Clancy's The Division 2
Destiny 2: Forsaken - Legendary Collection
$59.99:
Madden NFL 19/FIFA 19 Bundle
$69.99:
Metro Exodus Aurora Limited Edition
XBOX One:
$7.99:
Middle Earth: Shadow of War
$12.99
Star Wars Battlefront 2
$14.99:
Borderlands: The Handsome Collection
Titanfall 2
Titanfall 2: Deluxe Edition
Middle Earth: Shadow of War Gold Edition
The Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind
$19.99:
Assassin's Creed: Odyssey
Far Cry New Dawn
LEGO Harry Potter Collection
The LEGO Movie 2 Videogame
Just Dance 2019
Overwatch Legendary Edition
LEGO DC Super-Villains
Rocket League Ultimate Edition
NBA 2K Playgrounds 2
Diablo III: Eternal Collection
Bioshock: The Collection
LEGO The Incredibles
Far Cry 5
Trials Rising Gold Edition
World of Final Fantasy Maxima
$24.99:
Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice
A Way Out
$29.99:
NBA2k19
Spyro Reignited Trilogy
The Golf Club 2019
Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy
Crackdown 3 (with free steelbook)
WWE 2K19
Call of Duty: WWII Gold Edition
Call of Duty: Black Ops III Zombies Chronicles Edition
Carnival Games
Destiny The Collection
American Ninja Warrior Challenge
Starlink: Battle for Atlas Starter Pack
Dragons: Dawn of New Riders
Hitman 2
$32.99:
Battlefield V (free steelbook case)
$33.99:
FIFA 19
$39.99:
Kingdom Hearts III
Call of Duty: Black Ops 4
Metro Exodus: Day One Edition
Anthem (free steelbook case)
Dead or Alive 6
Darksiders III
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR
$42.99:
NHL 19
$44.99:
Dirt Rally 2.0 Day One Edition
$49.99:
Tom Clancy's The Division 2
Destiny 2: Forsaken - Legendary Collection
$59.99:
Madden NFL 19/FIFA 19 Bundle
$69.99:
Metro Exodus Aurora Limited Edition
New Releases:
4/16 Wasteland 2: Directors Cut (Switch) - $29.99
4/16 Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster (Switch, XB1) - $49.99
4/16 World War Z (PS4, XB1) - $39.99