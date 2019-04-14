Fry's Ads 4/14-20

Here are the entertainment software listings from the Fry's Electronics ads. These prices are valid only for the dates listed in the subject line.
General notes:
- Fry's does NOT accept coupons.
- Amazon.com has never price-matched a frys.com sale in-store only price.
- It appears that Fry's has moved to on-line ads with minimal print ad presence designed to direct people to sign up for the e-mails.
Promo Code notes:
- E-mail Promo Codes are "unique" to each subscriber and are valid for one visit only.
DS
$149.99
New 2DS XL Handheld w/ Mario Kart 7
PS4
$9 (valid thru Tue.) (4/15)
Gioteck Controller Skin Plus: Camo
$22 (w/ Sun. promo code - B&M only) / $25
$25 Playstation Store Gift Card
$24.99
Speedlink Torid Wireless Gamepad
$39.99
Kingdom Hearts III
$69.99
Firewall: Zero Hour w/ PSVR Aim Controller
$89.95
Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Wireless Gaming Headset
$249.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $299.99
Playstation VR w/ PS4 Camera, Astro Bot Rescue Mission, Moss
$399.99
PS4 1TB Pro Console
Switch
$6.99
Snakebyte Ring Grip
$9.99
Hori Slim Pounch
$39.99
Hori Wireless Horipad: Mario Edition
Hori Wireless Horipad: Zelda Edition
Labo Toy-Con 04: VR Kit Starter Set w/ Blaster
$49.99 (valid thru Tue.) (4/15)
Mini Gamepad w/ 3 Mystery Amiibo Figures
XBox One
$34.99
Chatpad and Headset
Snakebyte Charge Tower Pro
$39.99
Kingdom Hearts III
$49.99
Black Wireless Controller
Stereo Headset
White Wireless Controller
$59.99
Black Digital Camo Wireless Controller
Phantom Wireless Controller
$89.95
Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Wireless Gaming Headset
$139.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $159.99
Razer Wolverine Ultimate Gaming Controller
$249
XBox One S 1TB Console w/ Fortnite, Apex Founder's Pack
$449
XBox One X 1TB Console w/ PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, Rocket League, Apex Founder's Pack
PC
$8.99
Speedlink Thunderstrike USB Gamepad
$24.99
Speedlink Torid Wireless Gamepad
Speedlink Wireless Strike NX Gamepad
$29.99
HyperX Pulsefire FPS Gaming Mouse and Fury S Mouse Pad
Speedlink Decus Respec Gaming Mouse
Speedlink Phantom Hawk Flightstick
$39.99
Speedlink Drift O.Z. Racing Wheel
$49.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $69.99
Asus ROG Pugio Ambidextrous Gaming Mouse
$59.99
HornetTek HDMI to USB 3.0 Full HD Video Capture Device
$74.99
Patriot Viper V770 RGB Mechnical Gaming Keyboard
$89.99
Corsair Strafe RGB MK.2 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard
$139.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $159.99
Razer Wolverine Ultimate Gaming Controller
$179.95
Elgato HD60 Game Capture Card
Miscellaneous/Legacy
$9.99
Old Skool NES Classic Wired Controller
$39.99
Atari Flashback Portable Player
Blu-Ray
$9.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $13.99
Jason Bourne (4K+Blu)
Warcraft (4K+Blu)
$11.99
Space Brothers
$11.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $13.99
The Bourne Identity (4K+Blu)
E.T.: The Extra-Terrestrial (4K+Blu)
Lone Survivor (4K+Blu)
$13.99
Apollo 13 (4K+Blu)
Atomic Blonde (4K+Blu)
Lucy (4K+Blu)
Serenity (4K+Blu)
$14.99
IMAX: A Beautiful Planet (4K+Blu)
IMAX: Journey to the South Pacific (4K+Blu)
$18.99
Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (4K+Blu)
$19.96
Dragon Ball Super: Broly
$22.99
Girls Beyond the Wasteland
Hidamari Sketch: Honeycomb: Season 4
$24.99
Haven't You Heard? I'm Sakamoto
Initial D: Legend 3: Dream (Blu+DVD)
Tanaka-kun Is Always Listless
$27.95
Glass (4K+Blu) (Avail. Tue.)
$34.99
Chihayafuru: Season 2
$44.99
Ushio & Tora
DVD
$4.99
Rurouni Kenshin: New Kyoto Arc
Tokyo Magnitude 8.0
$9.99
La Corda d'Oro: Primo Passo
$19.99
Bakuon!
Is the Order a Rabbit?
$22.99
Flying Witch
Haven't You Heard? I'm Sakamoto
Tanaka-kun Is Always Listless
$29.99
Food Wars!: Season 1
Haikyu!: 1st Season
The Squid Girl
Posted 14 April 2019 - 06:34 PM
Posted 14 April 2019 - 06:42 PM
My Fry's (Austin,TX) looks like it's going out of business (shelves are empty). Does anyone else's store look the same way?
Posted 14 April 2019 - 07:48 PM
My Fry's (Austin,TX) looks like it's going out of business (shelves are empty). Does anyone else's store look the same way?
Yep. Been that way for a while. Shelves are either empty, or now just full of trinkets and junk.
Posted 14 April 2019 - 08:10 PM
Posted 15 April 2019 - 06:09 PM
Monday promo code - valid through Tuesday:
$9 (PS4): Gioteck Controller Skin Plus
$49.99 (Switch): Mini Gamepad w/ 3 Mystery Amiibo Figures