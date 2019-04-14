Jump to content

- - - - -

Fry's Ads 4/14-20

By fidodido, Apr 14 2019 06:34 PM

fidodido  

fidodido

Posted 14 April 2019 - 06:34 PM

Here are the entertainment software listings from the Fry's Electronics ads.  These prices are valid only for the dates listed in the subject line.

General notes:
- Fry's does NOT accept coupons.
- Amazon.com has never price-matched a frys.com sale in-store only price.
- It appears that Fry's has moved to on-line ads with minimal print ad presence designed to direct people to sign up for the e-mails.

Promo Code notes:
- E-mail Promo Codes are "unique" to each subscriber and are valid for one visit only.

DS :ds:

$149.99
New 2DS XL Handheld w/ Mario Kart 7

PS4 :ps4:

$9 (valid thru Tue.) (4/15)
Gioteck Controller Skin Plus: Camo

$22 (w/ Sun. promo code - B&M only) / $25
$25 Playstation Store Gift Card

$24.99
Speedlink Torid Wireless Gamepad

$39.99
Kingdom Hearts III

$69.99
Firewall: Zero Hour w/ PSVR Aim Controller

$89.95
Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Wireless Gaming Headset

$249.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $299.99
Playstation VR w/ PS4 Camera, Astro Bot Rescue Mission, Moss

$399.99
PS4 1TB Pro Console

Switch :switch:

$6.99
Snakebyte Ring Grip

$9.99
Hori Slim Pounch

$39.99
Hori Wireless Horipad: Mario Edition
Hori Wireless Horipad: Zelda Edition
Labo Toy-Con 04: VR Kit Starter Set w/ Blaster

$49.99 (valid thru Tue.) (4/15)
Mini Gamepad w/ 3 Mystery Amiibo Figures

XBox One :xb1:

$34.99
Chatpad and Headset
Snakebyte Charge Tower Pro

$39.99
Kingdom Hearts III

$49.99
Black Wireless Controller
Stereo Headset
White Wireless Controller

$59.99
Black Digital Camo Wireless Controller
Phantom Wireless Controller

$89.95
Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Wireless Gaming Headset

$139.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $159.99
Razer Wolverine Ultimate Gaming Controller

$249
XBox One S 1TB Console w/ Fortnite, Apex Founder's Pack

$449
XBox One X 1TB Console w/ PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, Rocket League, Apex Founder's Pack

PC :pc:

$8.99
Speedlink Thunderstrike USB Gamepad

$24.99
Speedlink Torid Wireless Gamepad
Speedlink Wireless Strike NX Gamepad

$29.99
HyperX Pulsefire FPS Gaming Mouse and Fury S Mouse Pad
Speedlink Decus Respec Gaming Mouse
Speedlink Phantom Hawk Flightstick

$39.99
Speedlink Drift O.Z. Racing Wheel

$49.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $69.99
Asus ROG Pugio Ambidextrous Gaming Mouse

$59.99
HornetTek HDMI to USB 3.0 Full HD Video Capture Device

$74.99
Patriot Viper V770 RGB Mechnical Gaming Keyboard

$89.99
Corsair Strafe RGB MK.2 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard

$139.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $159.99
Razer Wolverine Ultimate Gaming Controller

$179.95
Elgato HD60 Game Capture Card

Miscellaneous/Legacy

$9.99
Old Skool NES Classic Wired Controller

$39.99
Atari Flashback Portable Player

Blu-Ray :br:

$9.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $13.99
Jason Bourne (4K+Blu)
Warcraft (4K+Blu)

$11.99
Space Brothers

$11.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $13.99
The Bourne Identity (4K+Blu)
E.T.: The Extra-Terrestrial (4K+Blu)
Lone Survivor (4K+Blu)

$13.99
Apollo 13 (4K+Blu)
Atomic Blonde (4K+Blu)
Lucy (4K+Blu)
Serenity (4K+Blu)

$14.99
IMAX: A Beautiful Planet (4K+Blu)
IMAX: Journey to the South Pacific (4K+Blu)

$18.99
Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (4K+Blu)

$19.96
Dragon Ball Super: Broly

$22.99
Girls Beyond the Wasteland
Hidamari Sketch: Honeycomb: Season 4

$24.99
Haven't You Heard? I'm Sakamoto
Initial D: Legend 3: Dream (Blu+DVD)
Tanaka-kun Is Always Listless

$27.95
Glass (4K+Blu) (Avail. Tue.)

$34.99
Chihayafuru: Season 2

$44.99
Ushio & Tora

DVD :dvd:

$4.99
Rurouni Kenshin: New Kyoto Arc
Tokyo Magnitude 8.0

$9.99
La Corda d'Oro: Primo Passo

$19.99
Bakuon!
Is the Order a Rabbit?

$22.99
Flying Witch
Haven't You Heard? I'm Sakamoto
Tanaka-kun Is Always Listless

$29.99
Food Wars!: Season 1
Haikyu!: 1st Season
The Squid Girl
 


#2 Twisted Metal  

Twisted Metal

Posted 14 April 2019 - 06:42 PM

My Fry's (Austin,TX) looks like it's going out of business (shelves are empty). Does anyone else's store look the same way?


TemplePilot  

TemplePilot

Posted 14 April 2019 - 07:48 PM

My Fry's (Austin,TX) looks like it's going out of business (shelves are empty). Does anyone else's store look the same way?

Yep.  Been that way for a while.  Shelves are either empty, or now just full of trinkets and junk.


jbg87  

jbg87

Posted 14 April 2019 - 08:10 PM

Location in Houston shelves got redesigned, when that happened it seems like they got rid of a lot of the games they had. They used to have obscure games n special editions. Now they just carry the most popular games.

fidodido  

fidodido

Posted 15 April 2019 - 06:09 PM

Monday promo code - valid through Tuesday:

 

$9 (PS4): Gioteck Controller Skin Plus

 

$49.99 (Switch): Mini Gamepad w/ 3 Mystery Amiibo Figures


