Fry's Ads 4/14-20

Here are the entertainment software listings from the Fry's Electronics ads. These prices are valid only for the dates listed in the subject line.



General notes:

- Fry's does NOT accept coupons.

- Amazon.com has never price-matched a frys.com sale in-store only price.

- It appears that Fry's has moved to on-line ads with minimal print ad presence designed to direct people to sign up for the e-mails.



Promo Code notes:

- E-mail Promo Codes are "unique" to each subscriber and are valid for one visit only.



DS



$149.99

New 2DS XL Handheld w/ Mario Kart 7



PS4



$9 (valid thru Tue.) (4/15)

Gioteck Controller Skin Plus: Camo



$22 (w/ Sun. promo code - B&M only) / $25

$25 Playstation Store Gift Card



$24.99

Speedlink Torid Wireless Gamepad



$39.99

Kingdom Hearts III



$69.99

Firewall: Zero Hour w/ PSVR Aim Controller



$89.95

Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Wireless Gaming Headset



$249.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $299.99

Playstation VR w/ PS4 Camera, Astro Bot Rescue Mission, Moss



$399.99

PS4 1TB Pro Console



Switch



$6.99

Snakebyte Ring Grip



$9.99

Hori Slim Pounch



$39.99

Hori Wireless Horipad: Mario Edition

Hori Wireless Horipad: Zelda Edition

Labo Toy-Con 04: VR Kit Starter Set w/ Blaster



$49.99 (valid thru Tue.) (4/15)

Mini Gamepad w/ 3 Mystery Amiibo Figures



XBox One



$34.99

Chatpad and Headset

Snakebyte Charge Tower Pro



$39.99

Kingdom Hearts III



$49.99

Black Wireless Controller

Stereo Headset

White Wireless Controller



$59.99

Black Digital Camo Wireless Controller

Phantom Wireless Controller



$89.95

Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Wireless Gaming Headset



$139.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $159.99

Razer Wolverine Ultimate Gaming Controller



$249

XBox One S 1TB Console w/ Fortnite, Apex Founder's Pack



$449

XBox One X 1TB Console w/ PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, Rocket League, Apex Founder's Pack



PC



$8.99

Speedlink Thunderstrike USB Gamepad



$24.99

Speedlink Torid Wireless Gamepad

Speedlink Wireless Strike NX Gamepad



$29.99

HyperX Pulsefire FPS Gaming Mouse and Fury S Mouse Pad

Speedlink Decus Respec Gaming Mouse

Speedlink Phantom Hawk Flightstick



$39.99

Speedlink Drift O.Z. Racing Wheel



$49.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $69.99

Asus ROG Pugio Ambidextrous Gaming Mouse



$59.99

HornetTek HDMI to USB 3.0 Full HD Video Capture Device



$74.99

Patriot Viper V770 RGB Mechnical Gaming Keyboard



$89.99

Corsair Strafe RGB MK.2 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard



$139.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $159.99

Razer Wolverine Ultimate Gaming Controller



$179.95

Elgato HD60 Game Capture Card



Miscellaneous/Legacy



$9.99

Old Skool NES Classic Wired Controller



$39.99

Atari Flashback Portable Player



Blu-Ray



$9.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $13.99

Jason Bourne (4K+Blu)

Warcraft (4K+Blu)



$11.99

Space Brothers



$11.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $13.99

The Bourne Identity (4K+Blu)

E.T.: The Extra-Terrestrial (4K+Blu)

Lone Survivor (4K+Blu)



$13.99

Apollo 13 (4K+Blu)

Atomic Blonde (4K+Blu)

Lucy (4K+Blu)

Serenity (4K+Blu)



$14.99

IMAX: A Beautiful Planet (4K+Blu)

IMAX: Journey to the South Pacific (4K+Blu)



$18.99

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (4K+Blu)



$19.96

Dragon Ball Super: Broly



$22.99

Girls Beyond the Wasteland

Hidamari Sketch: Honeycomb: Season 4



$24.99

Haven't You Heard? I'm Sakamoto

Initial D: Legend 3: Dream (Blu+DVD)

Tanaka-kun Is Always Listless



$27.95

Glass (4K+Blu) (Avail. Tue.)



$34.99

Chihayafuru: Season 2



$44.99

Ushio & Tora



DVD



$4.99

Rurouni Kenshin: New Kyoto Arc

Tokyo Magnitude 8.0



$9.99

La Corda d'Oro: Primo Passo



$19.99

Bakuon!

Is the Order a Rabbit?



$22.99

Flying Witch

Haven't You Heard? I'm Sakamoto

Tanaka-kun Is Always Listless



$29.99

Food Wars!: Season 1

Haikyu!: 1st Season

The Squid Girl

