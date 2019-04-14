Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #587: Sighrim

CAGcast #587: Sighrim

The gang talks PlayStation 5, Xbox One SADE, Capcom Home Arcade, and so much more!

Bayonetta 2 Switch $19.99 (Very YMMV)

By pjay, Apr 14 2019 10:27 PM

#1 pjay   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   159 Posts   Joined 12.8 Years Ago  

pjay

Posted 14 April 2019 - 10:27 PM

When I went to Target today looking for Xenoblade Chronicles 2 for $19.99 (and not getting the deal) I stumbled onto Bayonetta 2 for the Switch for $19.99. Ironically the discount sign over it was for the Xenoblade 2 expansion but they honored it anyway. I'm almost positive this is just to my store in West Palm Beach but it couldn't hurt to post so others would know. Before anyone ask I can't find the receipt atm.


#2 jvang117   Friendly CAG CAGiversary!   3553 Posts   Joined 5.1 Years Ago  

jvang117

Posted 14 April 2019 - 10:29 PM

Hella YMMV. I doubt most people will be able to replicate.

#3 SephirothWF   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   729 Posts   Joined 7.8 Years Ago  

SephirothWF

Posted 14 April 2019 - 11:14 PM

Just lock this topic right now. No one will be able to replicate it.

#4 hauz20   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   898 Posts   Joined 9.7 Years Ago  

hauz20

Posted 14 April 2019 - 11:41 PM

YMMV aside, how did you misplace the receipt so quickly? Lol

#5 topchief1   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   18 Posts   Joined 10.9 Years Ago  

topchief1

Posted 14 April 2019 - 11:43 PM

This isn't ymmv, just a minimum wage mistake

#6 Jhingles  

Jhingles

Posted 15 April 2019 - 12:40 AM

Obligatory 'in for 10 thanks op' post

#7 Dr_dreadful  

Dr_dreadful

Posted 15 April 2019 - 12:43 AM

I know I'm newish here but how is this a deal?


#8 duderanch   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   203 Posts   Joined 14.8 Years Ago  

duderanch

Posted 15 April 2019 - 01:47 AM

Technically not a deal, but thanks for the effort


#9 Jardarpp  

Jardarpp

Posted 15 April 2019 - 02:11 AM

Man, got my hopes up. Been wanting this for a while now.

#10 oldcasio  

oldcasio

Posted 15 April 2019 - 02:18 AM

Can a mod lock this thread? It's like proclaiming that you found a $20 bill on the floor and letting people know that... you know... it just MIGHT happen to them, too.


#11 BadWaluigi=Luigi  

BadWaluigi=Luigi

Posted 15 April 2019 - 05:12 PM

In for 20. Best April deal yet

#12 Sigma   King of Strong Style CAGiversary!   4044 Posts   Joined 14.8 Years Ago  

Sigma

Posted 15 April 2019 - 05:31 PM

This is more of a story of lucking out than it is a YMMV deal. I couldn't even get Target to honor the mess up on Sunday morning when I went in to get the core Xenoblade Chronicles 2 game at 7 AM yesterday. I did manage to get Torna for $20 and also managed to get a Switch Starlink Starter Set for $16.09 after PMing Amazon and using the 50% off Cartwheel deal. 


#13 BadWaluigi=Luigi  

BadWaluigi=Luigi

Posted 15 April 2019 - 07:03 PM

Hey guys, found a great deal. At an inner city Walmart near me, I was able to easily steal an Xbox One X (free). Keep in mind though, this is very YMMV, depending on your will to break the law and do bad things.

#14 BossKey_Fox   Better Than You CAGiversary!   20837 Posts   Joined 13.1 Years Ago  

BossKey_Fox

Posted 15 April 2019 - 07:25 PM

Target policy is to honor signage when possible when it is their error. So if an employee accidentally put the wrong games there they might honor it. It's ymmv and the OP got lucky with it.

#15 oldcasio  

oldcasio

Posted 15 April 2019 - 07:29 PM

Target policy is to honor signage when possible when it is their error. So if an employee accidentally put the wrong games there they might honor it. It's ymmv and the OP got lucky with it.

What the OP posted isn't a deal, it is an employee error. If anything, it is passively encouraging people to commit fraud and move price signage on their own.


#16 PimpBot2000   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   427 Posts   Joined 14.8 Years Ago  

PimpBot2000

Posted 15 April 2019 - 07:32 PM

Guys, you can get this for free if you find a lost $20 bill in the parking lot like I did a few months ago. YMMV but I thought I'd let others know.


#17 BossKey_Fox   Better Than You CAGiversary!   20837 Posts   Joined 13.1 Years Ago  

BossKey_Fox

Posted 15 April 2019 - 07:40 PM

What the OP posted isn't a deal, it is an employee error. If anything, it is passively encouraging people to commit fraud and move price signage on their own.


No one ever said it was a deal. I don't think OP was being malicious when he posted. I explained what happened for everyone's benefit. Everyone calm down and move along.

#18 7String   Adam Howard CAG Veteran   237 Posts   Joined 0.8 Years Ago  

7String

Posted 15 April 2019 - 11:18 PM

Yeah this is a look what I got me too type deal post
Congrats dude

I got bayonetta 1 and 2 for $35 on sale! lol

#19 john718   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   200 Posts   Joined 12.1 Years Ago  

john718

Posted 16 April 2019 - 12:43 AM

If you guys didn't buy it at BestBuy on Black Friday for 39.99 + GCU then you guys missed out big time.

You all know Nintendo will rather discontinue production of this item before letting drop less than $40.00 bucks like they did with the Wii-U version.

#20 Nephilim_BC  

Nephilim_BC

Posted 16 April 2019 - 01:37 AM

Guys, you can get this for free if you find a lost $20 bill in the parking lot like I did a few months ago. YMMV but I thought I'd let others know.

that would make the $20 free


