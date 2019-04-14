Bayonetta 2 Switch $19.99 (Very YMMV)

Posted 14 April 2019 - 10:27 PM

When I went to Target today looking for Xenoblade Chronicles 2 for $19.99 (and not getting the deal) I stumbled onto Bayonetta 2 for the Switch for $19.99. Ironically the discount sign over it was for the Xenoblade 2 expansion but they honored it anyway. I'm almost positive this is just to my store in West Palm Beach but it couldn't hurt to post so others would know. Before anyone ask I can't find the receipt atm.