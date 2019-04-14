When I went to Target today looking for Xenoblade Chronicles 2 for $19.99 (and not getting the deal) I stumbled onto Bayonetta 2 for the Switch for $19.99. Ironically the discount sign over it was for the Xenoblade 2 expansion but they honored it anyway. I'm almost positive this is just to my store in West Palm Beach but it couldn't hurt to post so others would know. Before anyone ask I can't find the receipt atm.
Bayonetta 2 Switch $19.99 (Very YMMV)
#1 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 159 Posts Joined 12.8 Years Ago
Posted 14 April 2019 - 10:27 PM
- elchupacabra likes this
#2 Friendly CAG CAGiversary! 3553 Posts Joined 5.1 Years Ago
Posted 14 April 2019 - 10:29 PM
#3 CAG Veteran CAGiversary! 729 Posts Joined 7.8 Years Ago
Posted 14 April 2019 - 11:14 PM
- theflicker, Vulgarism, e3man01 and 10 others like this
#4 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 898 Posts Joined 9.7 Years Ago
Posted 14 April 2019 - 11:41 PM
#5 CAG Veteran CAGiversary! 18 Posts Joined 10.9 Years Ago
Posted 14 April 2019 - 11:43 PM
- vamn, eulogywerd21 and shadowassailantx like this
#6
Posted 15 April 2019 - 12:40 AM
#7
Posted 15 April 2019 - 12:43 AM
I know I'm newish here but how is this a deal?
#8 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 203 Posts Joined 14.8 Years Ago
Posted 15 April 2019 - 01:47 AM
Technically not a deal, but thanks for the effort
#9
Posted 15 April 2019 - 02:11 AM
#10
Posted 15 April 2019 - 02:18 AM
Can a mod lock this thread? It's like proclaiming that you found a $20 bill on the floor and letting people know that... you know... it just MIGHT happen to them, too.
- d8onausa, litepink and Thebacklash like this
#11
Posted 15 April 2019 - 05:12 PM
#12 King of Strong Style CAGiversary! 4044 Posts Joined 14.8 Years Ago
Posted 15 April 2019 - 05:31 PM
This is more of a story of lucking out than it is a YMMV deal. I couldn't even get Target to honor the mess up on Sunday morning when I went in to get the core Xenoblade Chronicles 2 game at 7 AM yesterday. I did manage to get Torna for $20 and also managed to get a Switch Starlink Starter Set for $16.09 after PMing Amazon and using the 50% off Cartwheel deal.
#13
Posted 15 April 2019 - 07:03 PM
- Jardarpp, Thebacklash and DarthPwner like this
#14 Better Than You CAGiversary! 20837 Posts Joined 13.1 Years Ago
Posted 15 April 2019 - 07:25 PM
#15
Posted 15 April 2019 - 07:29 PM
Target policy is to honor signage when possible when it is their error. So if an employee accidentally put the wrong games there they might honor it. It's ymmv and the OP got lucky with it.
What the OP posted isn't a deal, it is an employee error. If anything, it is passively encouraging people to commit fraud and move price signage on their own.
#16 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 427 Posts Joined 14.8 Years Ago
Posted 15 April 2019 - 07:32 PM
Guys, you can get this for free if you find a lost $20 bill in the parking lot like I did a few months ago. YMMV but I thought I'd let others know.
- Jhingles likes this
#17 Better Than You CAGiversary! 20837 Posts Joined 13.1 Years Ago
Posted 15 April 2019 - 07:40 PM
What the OP posted isn't a deal, it is an employee error. If anything, it is passively encouraging people to commit fraud and move price signage on their own.
No one ever said it was a deal. I don't think OP was being malicious when he posted. I explained what happened for everyone's benefit. Everyone calm down and move along.
#18 Adam Howard CAG Veteran 237 Posts Joined 0.8 Years Ago
Posted 15 April 2019 - 11:18 PM
Congrats dude
I got bayonetta 1 and 2 for $35 on sale! lol
#19 CAG Veteran CAGiversary! 200 Posts Joined 12.1 Years Ago
Posted 16 April 2019 - 12:43 AM
You all know Nintendo will rather discontinue production of this item before letting drop less than $40.00 bucks like they did with the Wii-U version.
#20
Posted 16 April 2019 - 01:37 AM
Guys, you can get this for free if you find a lost $20 bill in the parking lot like I did a few months ago. YMMV but I thought I'd let others know.
that would make the $20 free