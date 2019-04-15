Microsoft Store Spring Sale
#1 DealHunter CAGiversary! 328 Posts Joined 2.3 Years Ago
Posted 15 April 2019 - 04:30 AM
Enjoy guys!
- FlamedLiquid, menikmati and ndukechi like this
#2 The Kersed Sowl CAGiversary! 8514 Posts Joined 14.6 Years Ago
Posted 15 April 2019 - 08:56 AM
Nothing else that I see that interests me.
#3
Posted 15 April 2019 - 11:12 AM
#4 Dude CAG Veteran 1382 Posts Joined 0.8 Years Ago
Posted 15 April 2019 - 12:50 PM
#5 Imminently Punchable CAGiversary! 14405 Posts Joined 13.9 Years Ago
Posted 15 April 2019 - 02:14 PM
I didn't think these deals were that great. Most of the prices on BB and Target are the same or lower. Which ones am I missing? =\
#6 hope rides alone CAGiversary! 2238 Posts Joined 3.2 Years Ago
Posted 15 April 2019 - 02:14 PM
Thanks, they make it so damn hard to locate physical games for sale on their store.
- zeldafanjtl likes this
#7 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 898 Posts Joined 9.7 Years Ago
Posted 15 April 2019 - 02:21 PM
#8 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 898 Posts Joined 9.7 Years Ago
Posted 15 April 2019 - 02:42 PM
Wanted to get Lego Incredibles for the kids but oos this morning. Poop
And Best Buy chat matched it for me. Score!
- MonkeyBrainSync likes this
#9
Posted 15 April 2019 - 09:10 PM
And Best Buy chat matched it for me. Score!
that’s amazing! how! It’s out of stock!
#10 CAG Veteran CAGiversary! 219 Posts Joined 10.8 Years Ago
Posted 16 April 2019 - 12:00 AM
Thanks, they make it so damn hard to locate physical games for sale on their store.
Tell me about it. I’ve literally never been able to find them without a CAG link.
#11
Posted 16 April 2019 - 12:39 AM
Well I tried to get LEGO The Incredibles but alas, it's still showing OOS. Maybe it'll be on sale digital format between summer and Black Friday.
#12 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 898 Posts Joined 9.7 Years Ago
Posted 16 April 2019 - 02:09 AM
that’s amazing! how! It’s out of stock!
I have no idea, lol. Just figured I'd give it a shot, and the chat rep did it.
#13 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 898 Posts Joined 9.7 Years Ago
Posted 16 April 2019 - 02:10 AM
that’s amazing! how! It’s out of stock!
I have no idea, lol. Just figured I'd give it a shot, and the chat rep did it.
#14 Mumm-Ra shares with no one! CAGiversary! 12732 Posts Joined 14.9 Years Ago
Posted 16 April 2019 - 02:51 AM
Thanks, they make it so damn hard to locate physical games for sale on their store.
Tell me about it. I’ve literally never been able to find them without a CAG link.
Games & Entertainment ->Xbox Games. Find Xbox games (disc) on the subsequent page that loads and click it.
#15 Past The Mission CAGiversary! 870 Posts Joined 15.5 Years Ago
Posted 16 April 2019 - 03:04 AM
#16 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 327 Posts Joined 13.7 Years Ago
Posted 16 April 2019 - 03:52 AM
Which Overwatch is better? Legendary Edition or Game of the Year edition?
GotY edition comes with 10 loot boxes, a pet for WoW, Tracer for Heroes of the Storm, I think Mercy's Wing's for Diablo 3 and a Hearthstone cardback, and the Origins skins for Reaper, S:76, Tracer, Bastion, Pharah.
Legendary Edition comes with that but instead of loot boxes you get 5 epic and 5 legendary skins.
If you can find the GotY edition at gamestop (maybe it's in plentiful supply? I dont know which came first, legendary or GOTY), you apparently get a code for the legendary edition content that isn't included in the GOTY edition.
- menikmati likes this