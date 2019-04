Microsoft Store Spring Sale

Posted 16 April 2019 - 03:52 AM

Which Overwatch is better? Legendary Edition or Game of the Year edition?

GotY edition comes with 10 loot boxes, a pet for WoW, Tracer for Heroes of the Storm, I think Mercy's Wing's for Diablo 3 and a Hearthstone cardback, and the Origins skins for Reaper, S:76, Tracer, Bastion, Pharah.

Legendary Edition comes with that but instead of loot boxes you get 5 epic and 5 legendary skins.

If you can find the GotY edition at gamestop (maybe it's in plentiful supply? I dont know which came first, legendary or GOTY), you apparently get a code for the legendary edition content that isn't included in the GOTY edition.