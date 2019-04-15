Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #587: Sighrim

CAGcast #587: Sighrim

The gang talks PlayStation 5, Xbox One SADE, Capcom Home Arcade, and so much more!

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


- - - - -

Microsoft Store Spring Sale

By 1mhot3K, Apr 15 2019 04:30 AM

#1 1mhot3K   DealHunter CAGiversary!   328 Posts   Joined 2.3 Years Ago  

1mhot3K

Posted 15 April 2019 - 04:30 AM

https://www.microsof...4_XboxGameDeals

Enjoy guys!

#2 FlamedLiquid   The Kersed Sowl CAGiversary!   8514 Posts   Joined 14.6 Years Ago  

FlamedLiquid

Posted 15 April 2019 - 08:56 AM

Sweet. Was going to pick up Lego DC Super Villains at Best Buy for 19.99 this week, but getting it for $14.99 on the microsoftstore is even better.

Nothing else that I see that interests me.

#3 TuscaloosaJohnny  

TuscaloosaJohnny

Posted 15 April 2019 - 11:12 AM

Some really great deals. Too bad most of those are already out of stock. 😒

#4 Renzler   Dude CAG Veteran   1382 Posts   Joined 0.8 Years Ago  

Renzler

Posted 15 April 2019 - 12:50 PM

Dark Souls trilogy is a good deal considering it's not available from Amazon anymore.

#5 Blade   Imminently Punchable CAGiversary!   14405 Posts   Joined 13.9 Years Ago  

Blade

Posted 15 April 2019 - 02:14 PM

I didn't think these deals were that great. Most of the prices on BB and Target are the same or lower. Which ones am I missing? =\


#6 gamegirlpocket   hope rides alone CAGiversary!   2238 Posts   Joined 3.2 Years Ago  

gamegirlpocket

Posted 15 April 2019 - 02:14 PM

Thanks, they make it so damn hard to locate physical games for sale on their store.


#7 hauz20   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   898 Posts   Joined 9.7 Years Ago  

hauz20

Posted 15 April 2019 - 02:21 PM

Wanted to get Lego Incredibles for the kids but oos this morning. Poop

#8 hauz20   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   898 Posts   Joined 9.7 Years Ago  

hauz20

Posted 15 April 2019 - 02:42 PM

Wanted to get Lego Incredibles for the kids but oos this morning. Poop


And Best Buy chat matched it for me. Score!

#9 toasterMekong  

toasterMekong

Posted 15 April 2019 - 09:10 PM

And Best Buy chat matched it for me. Score!


that’s amazing! how! It’s out of stock!

#10 zeldafanjtl   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   219 Posts   Joined 10.8 Years Ago  

zeldafanjtl

Posted 16 April 2019 - 12:00 AM

Thanks, they make it so damn hard to locate physical games for sale on their store.

 

Tell me about it. I’ve literally never been able to find them without a CAG link.


#11 MonkeyBrainSync  

MonkeyBrainSync

Posted 16 April 2019 - 12:39 AM

Well I tried to get LEGO The Incredibles but alas, it's still showing OOS. Maybe it'll be on sale digital format between summer and Black Friday. 


#12 hauz20   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   898 Posts   Joined 9.7 Years Ago  

hauz20

Posted 16 April 2019 - 02:09 AM

that’s amazing! how! It’s out of stock!


I have no idea, lol. Just figured I'd give it a shot, and the chat rep did it.

#13 hauz20   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   898 Posts   Joined 9.7 Years Ago  

hauz20

Posted 16 April 2019 - 02:10 AM

that’s amazing! how! It’s out of stock!


I have no idea, lol. Just figured I'd give it a shot, and the chat rep did it.

#14 mitch079   Mumm-Ra shares with no one! CAGiversary!   12732 Posts   Joined 14.9 Years Ago  

mitch079

Posted 16 April 2019 - 02:51 AM

Thanks, they make it so damn hard to locate physical games for sale on their store.

 

Tell me about it. I’ve literally never been able to find them without a CAG link.

Games & Entertainment ->Xbox Games.  Find Xbox games (disc) on the subsequent page that loads and click it.


#15 Count Van Ghoul   Past The Mission CAGiversary!   870 Posts   Joined 15.5 Years Ago  

Count Van Ghoul

Posted 16 April 2019 - 03:04 AM

Which Overwatch is better? Legendary Edition or Game of the Year edition?

#16 smokeyjoey8   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   327 Posts   Joined 13.7 Years Ago  

smokeyjoey8

Posted 16 April 2019 - 03:52 AM

Which Overwatch is better? Legendary Edition or Game of the Year edition?

GotY edition comes with 10 loot boxes, a pet for WoW, Tracer for Heroes of the Storm, I think Mercy's Wing's for Diablo 3 and a Hearthstone cardback, and the Origins skins for Reaper, S:76, Tracer, Bastion, Pharah. 

 

Legendary Edition comes with that but instead of loot boxes you get 5 epic and 5 legendary skins. 

 

If you can find the GotY edition at gamestop (maybe it's in plentiful supply? I dont know which came first, legendary or GOTY), you apparently get a code for the legendary edition content that isn't included in the GOTY edition. 


Back to Video Game Deals


  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy