RiteAid BonusCash rewards for Apr. 14-20, 2019 ... 20% on Xbox, Apple, Google, Regal, AMC,

Posted 15 April 2019 - 06:17 AM

On page 6 of RiteAid's "Easter" weekly ad (April 14-20, 2019), you'll find the following "GC basket stuffers" offering "$6 wellness+ rewards BonusCash when you buy $30 of these items".





Microsoft Xbox

Apple App Store & iTunes

Google Play

Regal Cinemas

Fandango

AMC Theaters

Note from the pic that these are the 3 x $10 multipack GC's of a fixed $30 price. Because they're not loose flexible-amount GC's, your individual RiteAid store may only have a limited number of these prepackaged GC's, so it's best if you go ASAP to get your fill.



Limit 2 offers per customer ... from amongst this group of 6 GC's offered, so that's 2 Xbox, or 1 Xbox & 1 iTunes, or whatever adds up to 2.



FYI ... the limit of "2 offers per customer" is tracked by your "wellness+ rewards" card, so you'll need to limit yourself to 2 offers throughout this week's promotion. Your printed receipt will indicate whether you've met the "limit of 2" for this promo, but neither the website nor register-screen will indicate ...

if you've met the limit of 2 items per BonusCash group with the current transaction, or

if the transaction you're about to pay for will exceed the limit, or

when your BonusCash rewards will expire

... so it's up to you to know if you purchased any qualifying GC's this week. Luckily the mobile RiteAid app DOES list your individual accumulation & cashing out on a per transaction basis, so that's a good way to keep tabs on the expiration dates, since you only have 60 days to spend the BonusCash once earned.



Lastly, pay no attention to the "Also Get" text in the screenshot above ... the ad's artist was lazy & used the same graphic for all BonusCash items, regardless if the item had a BOGO offer or was regular priced.





Now for the usual small print at the bottom of their ads ...



*BonusCash will be awarded when you purchase eligible promoted items. Wellness+ BonusCash will be loaded automatically to wellness+ rewards card only for use in-store or at riteaid.com, beginning at 6AM on the day after issuance. BonusCash for online purchases will be issued after the entire order has shipped. BonusCash will expire 60 days from the date it was first issued.



Also from the T&C's ... wellness+ BonusCash cannot be earned from the purchase of tobacco products, alcohol, lottery tickets, gift cards, licenses, money orders, money transfers, newspapers, stamps, other mail services, dairy products, items and services distributed by RediClinic®, items distributed by Moran Foods and Save-A-Lot® Food Stores, prescriptions, or other items prohibited by law, or for the payment of prescription copays, tax or shipping costs (together, “Excluded Items”).

So remember to buy your non-alcohol, non-prescription, non-GC items with your accumulated BonusCash before Flag Day (June 14th) or whenever your school year ends.



And if you got down this far in this post, live near Seattle, WA, and are primarily interested in Xbox or AMC GC's, then head over to the "Northwest USA" regional forum, because there's a better deal on GC's awaiting you there.