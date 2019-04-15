Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #587: Sighrim

CAGcast #587: Sighrim

The gang talks PlayStation 5, Xbox One SADE, Capcom Home Arcade, and so much more!

* - - - - 1 votes

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Digital Deluxe Edition (Xbox) 10% discount

By ProtagonistZero, Apr 15 2019 11:05 AM

By ProtagonistZero, Apr 15 2019 11:05 AM  

ProtagonistZero

Posted 15 April 2019 - 11:05 AM

If you own Star Wars Battlefront II on Xbox you can get a 10% discount on Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order deluxe edition digitally from the Xbox store. This will also stack with your EA Access discount.

https://www.microsof...vot:overviewtab

Razzel

Posted 15 April 2019 - 02:37 PM  

Razzel

Posted 15 April 2019 - 02:37 PM

Nice, good deal. Hopefully the cosmetics are worth it

#3 z3razerviper  

z3razerviper

Posted 15 April 2019 - 03:07 PM

Discount Not showing for me. Seems to be ea access only

#4 z3razerviper  

z3razerviper

Posted 15 April 2019 - 03:14 PM

Nevermind website had to be reloaded a few times the it showed the discount

DaShaka

Posted 15 April 2019 - 03:26 PM  

DaShaka

Posted 15 April 2019 - 03:26 PM

Damn $56 that’s a solid price, I guess I’m in for that since I have a stupid amount of XBL credit and nothing to buy, even though EA games plummet faster than anything.

I wish there was a physical CE with a lightsaber or something. Every game id actually get a CE for never has a CE.

awp

Posted 15 April 2019 - 03:56 PM  

awp

Posted 15 April 2019 - 03:56 PM

Wish the double discount applied to the standard edition as well. Don’t care too much about cosmetics and “behind the scenes footage”.

#7 Sielanas  

Sielanas

Posted 15 April 2019 - 06:02 PM

Tempting when it's a $3 difference between normal and deluxe. And stacking with cheaper spacebucks makes this even more tempting.

Lord Chabelo

Posted 15 April 2019 - 08:30 PM  

Lord Chabelo

Posted 15 April 2019 - 08:30 PM

So with EA Access, it's the same price as BB GCU discount. Now for an extra $10 in reward zone points am I willing to go physical media? Decisions...
