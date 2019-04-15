If you own Star Wars Battlefront II on Xbox you can get a 10% discount on Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order deluxe edition digitally from the Xbox store. This will also stack with your EA Access discount.
https://www.microsof...vot:overviewtab
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Digital Deluxe Edition (Xbox) 10% discount
By ProtagonistZero, Apr 15 2019 11:05 AM
#1 CAG Veteran CAGiversary! 17 Posts Joined 9.4 Years Ago
Posted 15 April 2019 - 11:05 AM
- thorbahn3 likes this
#2 CAG Veteran CAGiversary! 593 Posts Joined 10.1 Years Ago
Posted 15 April 2019 - 02:37 PM
Nice, good deal. Hopefully the cosmetics are worth it
#3
Posted 15 April 2019 - 03:07 PM
Discount Not showing for me. Seems to be ea access only
#4
Posted 15 April 2019 - 03:14 PM
Nevermind website had to be reloaded a few times the it showed the discount
#5 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 1950 Posts Joined 8.0 Years Ago
Posted 15 April 2019 - 03:26 PM
Damn $56 that’s a solid price, I guess I’m in for that since I have a stupid amount of XBL credit and nothing to buy, even though EA games plummet faster than anything.
I wish there was a physical CE with a lightsaber or something. Every game id actually get a CE for never has a CE.
I wish there was a physical CE with a lightsaber or something. Every game id actually get a CE for never has a CE.
#6 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 8951 Posts Joined 15.2 Years Ago
Posted 15 April 2019 - 03:56 PM
Wish the double discount applied to the standard edition as well. Don’t care too much about cosmetics and “behind the scenes footage”.
- Thebacklash likes this
#7
Posted 15 April 2019 - 06:02 PM
Tempting when it's a $3 difference between normal and deluxe. And stacking with cheaper spacebucks makes this even more tempting.
#8 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 1103 Posts Joined 11.2 Years Ago
Posted 15 April 2019 - 08:30 PM
So with EA Access, it's the same price as BB GCU discount. Now for an extra $10 in reward zone points am I willing to go physical media? Decisions...