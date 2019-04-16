Anthem $19.99 newegg.com after promo code + FS for PS4, Xbone
Posted 16 April 2019
I would post some links but newegg links generally don't work.
Posted 16 April 2019
Posted 16 April 2019
Posted 16 April 2019
$20 was my price for Anthem so I ordered a copy for PS4. I enjoyed the gameplay when I rented it, but everything around it was bad to meh so hopefully they fix things over time and this gets better.
Posted 16 April 2019
I have enjoyed this game for what I had played through the EA Access time with the game and picked it up at Family Video because they had it for $20 with the B2G1 sale. With the flip and all I wound up with Anthem and $57 in credit for $40 spent.
But even if I hadn't bought it then for $20 here I would have bought it. Worth it in my opinion.
Posted 16 April 2019
Posted 16 April 2019
Wow, wouldn't think this was the first place to have the deep discount. And I've been enjoying it since the beginning and still. The gameplay is still entertaining and fun even if it's sometimes lacking in actual rewards.
I completely agree with you.
Posted 16 April 2019
Posted 16 April 2019
For $20 I went and got the PS4 version.
Posted 16 April 2019
Any "unbiased" opinions?
Posted 16 April 2019
Decisions decisions ;/
Any "unbiased" opinions?
The gameplay is fun, graphics are pretty solid, and everything around this is varying degrees of meh to bad. I played on launch weekend so surely they've fixed some issues, but my biggest gripe was how many long load screens you'd have to go through before getting into a mission. I also found the loot to be mostly lame. For $20 though it's worth picking up IMO. There is a good game here with Anthem, just needs more time in the oven.
Posted 16 April 2019
Posted 16 April 2019
Would totally buy it at his price if not for the EA Access trial I haven't gotten to yet.
Posted 16 April 2019
Haven't seen a high profile game hit $20 this fast in a long time. And I'm still not tempted to buy it. Maybe when it hits $5.
Posted 16 April 2019
Posted 16 April 2019
I'm getting $30 also.
Posted 16 April 2019
Seeing $30 not $20
I'm getting $30 also.
I think it was a pricing mistake. They had it on sale for $40 (like most retailers do right now) and the 50% off code stacked with it. They then raised the price back to $60 when they figured it out.
Posted 16 April 2019
At $30 I think I will wait till they get more content in it.
Posted 16 April 2019
I'm tempted, but I'm probably just going to hope that the full game goes to EA Access soon.
Posted 16 April 2019
I think it was a pricing mistake. They had it on sale for $40 (like most retailers do right now) and the 50% off code stacked with it. They then raised the price back to $60 when they figured it out.
Glad I ordered right away then. $30 isn't a bad price, but with everything out now and coming out within the next week (MK11 and Days Gone) I would have been less likely to spend the $30.
Already debating on Days Gone next week since it will most likely be around $20 itself before the end of Summer.
Posted 16 April 2019
Already debating on Days Gone next week since it will most likely be around $20 itself before the end of Summer.
Highly doubt that
Posted 17 April 2019
No comment about the game or gameplay just the price drop (or thud). I think Catwoman on the original Xbox dropped to 19.99 (at FRY's) about a week after release earlier than Anthem. Anyone else remember a big title that dropped this quick?
Posted 17 April 2019
Posted 17 April 2019
Posted 17 April 2019
Posted 17 April 2019
No comment about the game or gameplay just the price drop (or thud). I think Catwoman on the original Xbox dropped to 19.99 (at FRY's) about a week after release earlier than Anthem. Anyone else remember a big title that dropped this quick?
The original Homefront dropped to like $34 on release day at amazon from $60 and lasted several days. They had a lot of pissed off customers they were doing refunds on too
Posted 17 April 2019
Highly doubt that
Maybe not $20 that soon, but surely it'll be $40-$30 by August. Sony's first-party games seem to get cheap pretty quickly.
Posted 17 April 2019
Ouch, didn't take long to see this happen. And its unfortunate because its not a terrible game.
I have enjoyed this game for what I had played through the EA Access time with the game and picked it up at Family Video because they had it for $20 with the B2G1 sale. With the flip and all I wound up with Anthem and $57 in credit for $40 spent.
But even if I hadn't bought it then for $20 here I would have bought it. Worth it in my opinion.
It is a terrible game, with a great concept. They just made so many mistakes in designing it, it's truly not redeemable at this point when considering how the game was supposed to be. I logged maybe 30 hours into the game before selling it and they were just meh hours at best. Lately I got on the Divinity 2 train when it was $30 at BB ($24 for me) and have already sunk double that into it having a blast playing with the GF.
Anthem is worth $5, the price of a rental because that's the amount of time it will take to have your fun and be done.
Posted 18 April 2019
It's back to $40 before the half off code. So will be $20 before tax and shipping. Came to $24 and some change for me.
Posted 18 April 2019
It's back to $40 before the half off code. So will be $20 before tax and shipping. Came to $24 and some change for me.
Which version? I still can't find the PS4 version sold by newegg.