Anthem $19.99 newegg.com after promo code + FS for PS4, Xbone

I think it was a pricing mistake. They had it on sale for $40 (like most retailers do right now) and the 50% off code stacked with it. They then raised the price back to $60 when they figured it out.

Glad I ordered right away then. $30 isn't a bad price, but with everything out now and coming out within the next week (MK11 and Days Gone) I would have been less likely to spend the $30.

Already debating on Days Gone next week since it will most likely be around $20 itself before the end of Summer.