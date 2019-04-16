Jump to content

CAGcast #587: Sighrim

CAGcast #587: Sighrim

The gang talks PlayStation 5, Xbox One SADE, Capcom Home Arcade, and so much more!

- - - - -

Anthem $19.99 newegg.com after promo code + FS for PS4, Xbone

By Smithers123, Apr 16 2019 10:46 AM

#1 Smithers123  

Smithers123

Posted 16 April 2019 - 10:46 AM

Promo code is EMCTYUB67 expires 4/22 @11:59 PT. Free standard shipping. 2 day shipping if you have shoprunner!

I would post some links but newegg links generally don't work.

#2 CheapAssHustla   Hustle..Hustle Hard CAGiversary!   8310 Posts   Joined 8.1 Years Ago  

CheapAssHustla

Posted 16 April 2019 - 10:55 AM

Tempted to get this, but I wouldn't play it right away. I'll wait on getting it.

Sent from my SM-G975U1 using Tapatalk

#3 Meko  

Meko

Posted 16 April 2019 - 11:43 AM

Good price . I wouldn’t go over the $20

#4 Sigma   King of Strong Style CAGiversary!   4044 Posts   Joined 14.8 Years Ago  

Sigma

Posted 16 April 2019 - 12:19 PM

$20 was my price for Anthem so I ordered a copy for PS4. I enjoyed the gameplay when I rented it, but everything around it was bad to meh so hopefully they fix things over time and this gets better. 


#5 theghost4413   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   200 Posts   Joined 9.7 Years Ago  

theghost4413

Posted 16 April 2019 - 12:49 PM

Ouch, didn't take long to see this happen. And its unfortunate because its not a terrible game.

I have enjoyed this game for what I had played through the EA Access time with the game and picked it up at Family Video because they had it for $20 with the B2G1 sale. With the flip and all I wound up with Anthem and $57 in credit for $40 spent.

But even if I hadn't bought it then for $20 here I would have bought it. Worth it in my opinion.

#6 Sielanas  

Sielanas

Posted 16 April 2019 - 01:09 PM

Wow, wouldn't think this was the first place to have the deep discount. And I've been enjoying it since the beginning and still. The gameplay is still entertaining and fun even if it's sometimes lacking in actual rewards.

#7 theghost4413   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   200 Posts   Joined 9.7 Years Ago  

theghost4413

Posted 16 April 2019 - 01:36 PM

Wow, wouldn't think this was the first place to have the deep discount. And I've been enjoying it since the beginning and still. The gameplay is still entertaining and fun even if it's sometimes lacking in actual rewards.


I completely agree with you.

#8 Drago Dracini   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   14 Posts   Joined 11.4 Years Ago  

Drago Dracini

Posted 16 April 2019 - 01:46 PM

For those who prefer this on PC, the physical PC version is also included on this coupon.

#9 P._Hill  

P._Hill

Posted 16 April 2019 - 02:19 PM

For $20 I went and got the PS4 version. 


#10 ElvisTheGreat   Daddy CAGiversary!   695 Posts   Joined 4.6 Years Ago  

ElvisTheGreat

Posted 16 April 2019 - 02:40 PM

Decisions decisions ;/

Any "unbiased" opinions?

#11 Sigma   King of Strong Style CAGiversary!   4044 Posts   Joined 14.8 Years Ago  

Sigma

Posted 16 April 2019 - 02:54 PM

Decisions decisions ;/

Any "unbiased" opinions?

The gameplay is fun, graphics are pretty solid, and everything around this is varying degrees of meh to bad. I played on launch weekend so surely they've fixed some issues, but my biggest gripe was how many long load screens you'd have to go through before getting into a mission. I also found the loot to be mostly lame. For $20 though it's worth picking up IMO. There is a good game here with Anthem, just needs more time in the oven. 


#12 MaddDogg84  

MaddDogg84

Posted 16 April 2019 - 02:54 PM

I cancelled my BB pre-order of this game after realizing it was unfinished (thanks to reviews). I had a blast on demo weekends so it was a matter of waiting for it to drop. I wanted to buy into Bioware but when the price matched what they shipped (aka not a $60 game). Purchased and on the way. Thanks for the share!

#13 Tyrok   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   2296 Posts   Joined 11.3 Years Ago  

Tyrok

Posted 16 April 2019 - 03:07 PM

Would totally buy it at his price if not for the EA Access trial I haven't gotten to yet.


#14 JohnnyCage   CAG in Training CAGiversary!   1176 Posts   Joined 6.6 Years Ago  

JohnnyCage

Posted 16 April 2019 - 04:11 PM

Haven't seen a high profile game hit $20 this fast in a long time. And I'm still not tempted to buy it. Maybe when it hits $5.


#15 etcrane   A Damn Fine Cup of Coffee CAGiversary!   4999 Posts   Joined 15.7 Years Ago  

etcrane

Posted 16 April 2019 - 04:13 PM

Seeing $30 not $20 🤔

#16 SchmidtA99   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   504 Posts   Joined 14.2 Years Ago  

SchmidtA99

Posted 16 April 2019 - 05:37 PM

I'm getting $30 also.


#17 stringycupps1  

stringycupps1

Posted 16 April 2019 - 05:45 PM

Seeing $30 not $20

 

I'm getting $30 also.

I think it was a pricing mistake.  They had it on sale for $40 (like most retailers do right now) and the 50% off code stacked with it.  They then raised the price back to $60 when they figured it out.


#18 SchmidtA99   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   504 Posts   Joined 14.2 Years Ago  

SchmidtA99

Posted 16 April 2019 - 05:47 PM

At $30 I think I will wait till they get more content in it.


#19 CrepeNuts  

CrepeNuts

Posted 16 April 2019 - 08:02 PM

I'm tempted, but I'm probably just going to hope that the full game goes to EA Access soon.


#20 Sigma   King of Strong Style CAGiversary!   4044 Posts   Joined 14.8 Years Ago  

Sigma

Posted 16 April 2019 - 08:20 PM

I think it was a pricing mistake.  They had it on sale for $40 (like most retailers do right now) and the 50% off code stacked with it.  They then raised the price back to $60 when they figured it out.

Glad I ordered right away then. $30 isn't a bad price, but with everything out now and coming out within the next week (MK11 and Days Gone) I would have been less likely to spend the $30. 

 

Already debating on Days Gone next week since it will most likely be around $20 itself before the end of Summer. 


#21 SpraykwoN   the Chef CAGiversary!   2952 Posts   Joined 5.3 Years Ago  

SpraykwoN

Posted 16 April 2019 - 08:30 PM

Already debating on Days Gone next week since it will most likely be around $20 itself before the end of Summer. 

Highly doubt that


#22 todd mitchell   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   36 Posts   Joined 12.8 Years Ago  

todd mitchell

Posted 17 April 2019 - 02:36 AM

No comment about the game or gameplay just the price drop (or thud). I think Catwoman on the original Xbox dropped to 19.99 (at FRY's) about a week after release earlier than Anthem. Anyone else remember a big title that dropped this quick?


#23 TheLegendofTyler   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   2722 Posts   Joined 9.8 Years Ago  

TheLegendofTyler

Posted 17 April 2019 - 02:41 AM

Is this dead?

#24 Zantra   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   425 Posts   Joined 9.9 Years Ago  

Zantra

Posted 17 April 2019 - 06:32 AM

I'll just wait until Black Friday when this is either $5, or the version with all DLC is $30.

#25 Rick Astley  

Rick Astley

Posted 17 April 2019 - 07:26 AM

Ehh I’ll wait till it stops crashing consoles. And when the deluxe with steelbook is on sale for 20-30

#26 plus1zero   The wall just got 10 feet higher CAGiversary!   6688 Posts   Joined 7.3 Years Ago  

plus1zero

Posted 17 April 2019 - 07:34 AM

No comment about the game or gameplay just the price drop (or thud). I think Catwoman on the original Xbox dropped to 19.99 (at FRY's) about a week after release earlier than Anthem. Anyone else remember a big title that dropped this quick?


The original Homefront dropped to like $34 on release day at amazon from $60 and lasted several days. They had a lot of pissed off customers they were doing refunds on too

#27 Sigma   King of Strong Style CAGiversary!   4044 Posts   Joined 14.8 Years Ago  

Sigma

Posted 17 April 2019 - 01:48 PM

Highly doubt that

Maybe not $20 that soon, but surely it'll be $40-$30 by August. Sony's first-party games seem to get cheap pretty quickly. 


#28 Jodou   Infamous CAGiversary!   14179 Posts   Joined 10.3 Years Ago  

Jodou

Posted 17 April 2019 - 07:41 PM

Ouch, didn't take long to see this happen. And its unfortunate because its not a terrible game.

I have enjoyed this game for what I had played through the EA Access time with the game and picked it up at Family Video because they had it for $20 with the B2G1 sale. With the flip and all I wound up with Anthem and $57 in credit for $40 spent.

But even if I hadn't bought it then for $20 here I would have bought it. Worth it in my opinion.

It is a terrible game, with a great concept. They just made so many mistakes in designing it, it's truly not redeemable at this point when considering how the game was supposed to be. I logged maybe 30 hours into the game before selling it and they were just meh hours at best. Lately I got on the Divinity 2 train when it was $30 at BB ($24 for me) and have already sunk double that into it having a blast playing with the GF.

 

Anthem is worth $5, the price of a rental because that's the amount of time it will take to have your fun and be done.


#29 SchmidtA99   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   504 Posts   Joined 14.2 Years Ago  

SchmidtA99

Posted 18 April 2019 - 06:10 PM

It's back to $40 before the half off code. So will be $20 before tax and shipping. Came to $24 and some change for me.


#30 TheLegendofTyler   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   2722 Posts   Joined 9.8 Years Ago  

TheLegendofTyler

Posted 18 April 2019 - 06:40 PM

It's back to $40 before the half off code. So will be $20 before tax and shipping. Came to $24 and some change for me.


Which version? I still can't find the PS4 version sold by newegg.
