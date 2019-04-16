Jump to content

Deadpool xbone - $9.00 @ walmart

By duckysucky, Apr 16 2019 03:12 PM

duckysucky  

duckysucky

Posted 16 April 2019 - 03:12 PM

https://www.walmart....771123/46159886

bstringbean  

bstringbean

Posted 16 April 2019 - 04:15 PM

Deadpool is fun. It's based off of the comics rather than the movies. It plays like DMC-lite with linear levels and 4th wall breaking humor as well as some great cameos. It's not game of the year, but I'd recommend it if you like the character.


Josef  

Josef

Posted 16 April 2019 - 04:20 PM

I've heard some good things about this game.  Thanks OP!


FlawlesslyFatal  

FlawlesslyFatal

Posted 17 April 2019 - 04:56 AM

Quick montage directly from the game1511971365_compressed.gif

Sent from my SM-N950U1 using Tapatalk

ThatOneGuyWho  

ThatOneGuyWho

Posted 17 April 2019 - 06:21 AM

Game was trash for me. It has funny moments but the gameplay is garbage and is only enjoying off the license.

Zantra  

Zantra

Posted 17 April 2019 - 06:24 AM

Buy it, and sit on it for a few years, then sell it for a lot of money. It's been delisted from all digital stores, because the license has run out. Same for LEGO Lord of the Rings. If you see these, or own them, hold on to them.

stringycupps1  

stringycupps1

Posted 17 April 2019 - 11:56 AM

Eventually they'll all be de-listed from their original console store


mrclutch  

mrclutch

Posted 17 April 2019 - 12:14 PM

Game was trash for me. It has funny moments but the gameplay is garbage and is only enjoying off the license.

ditto. Thx op.
