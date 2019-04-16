Deadpool xbone - $9.00 @ walmart
Deadpool is fun. It's based off of the comics rather than the movies. It plays like DMC-lite with linear levels and 4th wall breaking humor as well as some great cameos. It's not game of the year, but I'd recommend it if you like the character.
I've heard some good things about this game. Thanks OP!
Buy it, and sit on it for a few years, then sell it for a lot of money. It's been delisted from all digital stores, because the license has run out. Same for LEGO Lord of the Rings. If you see these, or own them, hold on to them.
Eventually they'll all be de-listed from their original console store
ditto. Thx op.
Game was trash for me. It has funny moments but the gameplay is garbage and is only enjoying off the license.