CAGcast #587: Sighrim

The gang talks PlayStation 5, Xbox One SADE, Capcom Home Arcade, and so much more!

Microsoft Xbox One X - 1 TB - NBA 2K19 Bundle - Black $299.70 after discounts through Google Express. Sold by Antonline

By Beta1986, Apr 17 2019 03:19 PM

#1 Beta1986   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   75 Posts   Joined 6.8 Years Ago  

Beta1986

Posted 17 April 2019 - 03:19 PM

Save $166 on Select Xbox One X Consoles from antonline.com through Google Express. Extra 10% off with code APRDEAL10. $166 off expires April 27, 2019. Extra 10% off expires April 21, 2019. Discounts applied at checkout. Free shipping. 

 

*Also works on the Playerunknown's Bundle.

 

https://express.goog...BxcKAx2WCgRJEF4


#2 tightclaws   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1883 Posts   Joined 12.8 Years Ago  

tightclaws

Posted 17 April 2019 - 07:31 PM

Good deal, got this exact package about 6 weeks ago for 334 shipped. From the same place, new in package undamaged. Loving it! PS the bluetooth controller uses more juice so it needs to charged up 40% more of the time which I don't like.

#3 TheLegendofTyler   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   2722 Posts   Joined 9.8 Years Ago  

TheLegendofTyler

Posted 17 April 2019 - 11:07 PM

$250 is my buy price for a XB1X, this is pretty tempting though

#4 merkman   Halo, Madden, Division. Uncharted. CAGiversary!   722 Posts   Joined 15.1 Years Ago  

merkman

Posted 18 April 2019 - 07:06 PM

Saw it elsewhere and bit.  Had wanted an Xbox One X since they came out, but was unwilling to spend $500 on the system for the faster graphics.  So waited until I could get it for the price of an S, and went for it.  Decided this morning I should get an external enclosure for a 4TB 3.5" internal SATA and use that for storage.  But haven't made time to look for an enclosure yet today.


#5 theghost4413   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   200 Posts   Joined 9.7 Years Ago  

theghost4413

Posted 18 April 2019 - 07:48 PM

This is an AWESOME deal. If I didn't have one already I would bite at this price. I love my Xbox One X. Just an Xbox guy in general but this system truly makes a difference. Definitely notice when I'm playing on my S in my bedroom versus the X in the living room. Well worth the money.

#6 Gotenks   Keep an attitude to live up! CAGiversary!   239 Posts   Joined 15.3 Years Ago  

Gotenks

Posted 18 April 2019 - 07:57 PM

Man, the amount of bad reviews for antonline scares me. I'm gonna take a chance anyway cause I really need to replace my old fat original 500 GB Xbox One.


#7 jsivley   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1032 Posts   Joined 10.6 Years Ago  

jsivley

Posted 18 April 2019 - 08:14 PM

I ordered a switch from antonline through googleexpress back in November and had no issues. It was brand new and came pretty quick. I hate to hear others have issues, but my experience was fine.

#8 tightclaws   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1883 Posts   Joined 12.8 Years Ago  

tightclaws

Posted 18 April 2019 - 09:10 PM

Saw it elsewhere and bit.  Had wanted an Xbox One X since they came out, but was unwilling to spend $500 on the system for the faster graphics.  So waited until I could get it for the price of an S, and went for it.  Decided this morning I should get an external enclosure for a 4TB 3.5" internal SATA and use that for storage.  But haven't made time to look for an enclosure yet today.


Why bother? I bought 4 gig USB 3.0 for $99 why go through trouble of this^? It works seamlessly, Ican even unplug and plug into other xbox running like it was always there instantly. No reason to bother with ^ unless that's you're thing.

#9 TheLegendofTyler   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   2722 Posts   Joined 9.8 Years Ago  

TheLegendofTyler

Posted 18 April 2019 - 09:44 PM

Why bother? I bought 4 gig USB 3.0 for $99 why go through trouble of this^? It works seamlessly, Ican even unplug and plug into other xbox running like it was always there instantly. No reason to bother with ^ unless that's you're thing.


Sounds like he already has a hard drive that just needs the enclosure, they can be had for under $20. Why spend $100 when he already had the drive? It's incredibly easy to do and will work just as seamless as yours. But maybe I misunderstood him.

#10 Gotenks   Keep an attitude to live up! CAGiversary!   239 Posts   Joined 15.3 Years Ago  

Gotenks

Posted Yesterday, 12:14 AM

I took the plunge and placed my order around 4 PM. antonline is located in Atlanta and I live in Augusta, so my order is coming tomorrow. I hope this thing is legit.

 

Shipped 04/18/2019 7:52 P.M. Atlanta, GA, United States

 

Label Created 04/18/2019 4:52 P.M. United States


#11 merkman   Halo, Madden, Division. Uncharted. CAGiversary!   722 Posts   Joined 15.1 Years Ago  

merkman

Posted Yesterday, 02:39 PM

Sounds like he already has a hard drive that just needs the enclosure, they can be had for under $20. Why spend $100 when he already had the drive? It's incredibly easy to do and will work just as seamless as yours. But maybe I misunderstood him.

That's exactly it.  I have a Synology DS416Play NAS that I upgraded the memory in, but otherwise has worked tremendously well.  Thing is, I didn't buy "new drives" when I bought it.  I played it cheap, and put 2TB drives from external hard drives or drives I had lying around in it.  It's RAID5, and when I have lost a drive, it worked great.  But I've wanted to upgrade those drives to faster, more reliable units, and didn't want to spend $200 a drive.  So I found a 3rd-party reseller that refurbishes and resells drives, and I got 4TB 128MB cache, 7200rpm drives for $60 each.  Each came sealed in anti-static bags, and has worked flawlessly since I got them.  I simply took one of my smaller 2TB drives out of the NAS, replaced it with a 4TB drive, let it run the "repair" to rebuild my RAID-stripe set, and then replaced another one.  In the end, I went from 5GB of space to 10GB, and I didn't have to rebuild the cluster... the Synology sorted out the new free space all on it's own.

 

Sorry... long story short, I have a few 2TB and 4TB SATA drives laying around, and as I bought a 2TB m.2 SSD for $240 for my Alienware 17 R3, I thought I'd buy an enclosure rather than spend even MORE money on ANOTHER new HD.


#12 Gotenks   Keep an attitude to live up! CAGiversary!   239 Posts   Joined 15.3 Years Ago  

Gotenks

Posted Yesterday, 06:37 PM

I received my system today and everything was fresh and new. I'm very satisfied with this purchase. It's so much better than my old OG 500 GB Xbox One. I'm gonna trade that one in tomorrow. I'm downloading NBA 2K19 as I type this. :)

 

IMG_20190419_125309815_HDR.jpg


