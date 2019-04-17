Xbox One S + Battlefield V for $175

Posted 18 April 2019 - 01:41 AM

That's because it will be on clearance by the end of summer. This is worse then the launch of the pspgo. It should have started at $150. I'm all digital and even I think the thing is stupid. There is absolutely no savings vs giving up the 4k Blu-ray drive.

And how much will it cost me to convert all my BC physical games from Xbox and Xbox 360 to Digital so I can CONTINUE to play them?....

And convert my 4K discs to a lesser format...

SAD should have been $200 *max* and the free games are mainly for those that do not have gamepass or GwG, targeted at PS4/Switch converts. (and the SAD won't convert many, if any at all)