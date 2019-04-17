Xbox One S + Battlefield V for $175

Rakuten, through GamerCandy, is selling the white Xbox One S with Battlefield V for $200, but if you sign up for a free Rakuten membership, the price will drop to $175.
Posted 17 April 2019 - 06:05 PM
Posted 17 April 2019 - 06:27 PM
Was going to grab a new one s when a $200 deal came around, $175 with free shipping is even better.
Posted 17 April 2019 - 06:39 PM
Pfft, why not get one of those fancy disc-less systems? No game and no drive for $75 more is better, right?
Posted 17 April 2019 - 09:56 PM
To be fair, the Xbox SAD does come with 3 digital games
Posted 17 April 2019 - 10:05 PM
Minecraft
Forza Horizon 3
Sea of Thieves
If you have GamePass, which I think most/all the Happy console offerings include a month, you have those games anyway! NOT fair! j/k
Posted 17 April 2019 - 10:33 PM
Yes and I'm certain they will throw in some additional games for Black Friday and drop the price on the console. At $250 it seems silly, but at $150 with some additional digital games, it becomes a great value for a second bedroom or streaming box.
Posted 17 April 2019 - 10:40 PM
A lot of people are upset about the disc-less version retailing for $250, not seemingly realizing that it will get a discount shortly after launch. The regular Xbox retails for $300, but you can easily get one close to $200, sometimes less. This means the "all digital" Xbox will be at at $150 or less not too long after release.
Posted 17 April 2019 - 11:08 PM
That's because it will be on clearance by the end of summer. This is worse then the launch of the pspgo. It should have started at $150. I'm all digital and even I think the thing is stupid. There is absolutely no savings vs giving up the 4k Blu-ray drive.
Posted 17 April 2019 - 11:26 PM
Posted 18 April 2019 - 01:29 AM
I believe the new acronym is Xbox1 SADE.
It's a smoooooth operator!
Posted 18 April 2019 - 01:41 AM
And how much will it cost me to convert all my BC physical games from Xbox and Xbox 360 to Digital so I can CONTINUE to play them?....
And convert my 4K discs to a lesser format...
SAD should have been $200 *max* and the free games are mainly for those that do not have gamepass or GwG, targeted at PS4/Switch converts. (and the SAD won't convert many, if any at all)
Posted 18 April 2019 - 04:41 AM
Close.
We cheap ass gamers that can get a better unit for $75 less call it the Xbox 1 SAD Edition.
Posted 18 April 2019 - 04:49 AM
actually when microsoft first announced the console they mentioned there would be places to trade your physical games in for the digital version. i assume gamestop, but maybe the microsoft store as well, but i never really heard any details beyond the announcement. as for 4k movies, well, SOL
Posted 18 April 2019 - 06:10 AM
Posted 18 April 2019 - 03:46 PM
Well, my X1 is just a glorified 4k player at this point with the added benefit of the free games I get from GWG and GamePass each time they make these services $1 lol. I think most people are upset that the one great selling point was removed and they have the audacity to price it $50 MSRP less than a regular system. Not sure the going rate for a 4k player these days, but I'm sure it's a hell of a lot more than $50!
Posted 18 April 2019 - 10:45 PM
1 more year most likely till next gen
Unfortunately, I've decided this will be my last generation, but the Xbox One S is more than enough to sustain me since I've now hit middle age.
Hop on this deal if you want it because I turn on my One S everyday. Of course, most of that time is spent farming Bing Rewards points so that I can get more free games that I probably won't play before the bitter end comes, but it's well worth it just for that reason.
Posted 18 April 2019 - 11:01 PM
Actually, the listed MSRP has me asking "Is it a Crime?"
