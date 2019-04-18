Anthem $39.99 at BB (Steelbook)

Posted 18 April 2019 - 03:56 PM

Well that's all I needed to read to back off the fence. I mean it's a nice looking steelbook, but I got the feeling it was just going to go down the path of Destiny and get boring after a day or two.

The "ironman" experience of flight is definitely amazing, but the game at its core is just plain not fun or rewarding. It's like putting on your favorite kicks of all-time and then just having a miserable time trying to avoid puddles while it just rains all day, everyday.

I've heard great things about Division 2, though. If you're itching that's probably the one to gun for.