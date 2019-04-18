Anthem $39.99 at BB (Steelbook)
Posted 18 April 2019 - 12:24 PM
For those who have credit, reward certs, if Newegg sells out, etc. Might signal a price drop.
Posted 18 April 2019 - 12:29 PM
https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=6259288
The Newegg deal didn't last long for the $19.99. They raised the price back up to $59.99 and the coupon code brought it down to $30.
Posted 18 April 2019 - 03:40 PM
Only way I'd get it again is if it was free at this point. Looking back I got no real value for my time TBH.
Posted 18 April 2019 - 03:46 PM
Well that's all I needed to read to back off the fence. I mean it's a nice looking steelbook, but I got the feeling it was just going to go down the path of Destiny and get boring after a day or two.
Posted 18 April 2019 - 03:56 PM
The "ironman" experience of flight is definitely amazing, but the game at its core is just plain not fun or rewarding. It's like putting on your favorite kicks of all-time and then just having a miserable time trying to avoid puddles while it just rains all day, everyday.
I've heard great things about Division 2, though. If you're itching that's probably the one to gun for.
Posted 18 April 2019 - 04:29 PM
That's kinda how I felt when I rented Anthem at launch. I did order a copy for $20 the other day though so I'll check it out again and hope it gets better because I really enjoyed actually playing the game and the flying is done very well.