Donkey Kong and Mario Tennis Aces (Switch) - $39.99 & other deals @ Meijer
Posted 18 April 2019 - 07:28 PM
Fifa 19 (all consoles) - $39.99
Crash N Sane Trilogy (all consoles) - $29.99
Trials Rising (all consoles)- $19.99
Lego Movie 2 (all consoles)- $19.99
Kingdom Hearts 3 - $29.99
Metro Exudos- $39.99
BLOPs4 - $39.99
Crackdown 3 - $29.99
Posted Yesterday, 12:03 PM
But I can vouch for it and $40 is the lowest I saw so far, it’s a great game.... not JUST tennis like people think it’s lame like golf. Which also isn’t true
anyway just sayin, thanks OP
Posted Yesterday, 02:13 PM
I have no Meijers anywhere near me, but if you still have Best Buy GCU you can get Donkey Kong Country and Mario Tennis Aces for $39.99 each (currently on sale for $49.99) and most of the other games listed in the OP for less money.
Posted Yesterday, 02:55 PM
Posted Today, 04:20 AM
??? Honestly dude, thats a useless reply...there arent many meijers anywhere i know of, in fact I’m like 4000 miles from the closest one, but that doesnt stop my understanding that if a price is at its lowest at a retailers , even if i cant take advantage of it, ill thank the OP out of courtesy and respect and gratitude....furthermore, who cares about BBY? GCU is dead and while i still have a year left, BBY could go sit on it for pulling the plug
I got my games that I wanted on BF/pre ordered already so i have that luxury of disliking it more than i should, but I dont like GS or BBY....Walmart, Amazon, and especially Target are preferable because they are excellent with customer service, but BBY and GS are not just bad at CS, I’m sure GS is a multi national scheme/fraudulent endeavor on some level as I knew one of the senior, Vice Presidents, and he is unscrupulous ..to put it NICE!!lol
Point is, you came in here without any relevant or useful and borderline limited/useless info....and you didnt say thanks to the OP
So once again, this IS the lowest price ive seen (except BF for 2 days) and Mario Tennis is AWESOME!!!! Highly recommend, thanks again op!!
Posted Today, 04:33 AM
No disrespect intended to the OP, I was merely pointing out that since Meijer is a midwest regional chain, other people may find the same level of savings at Best Buy for many of these items (some with GCU, some without). Not sure why you have such a problem with me pointing out an alternative to these decent prices for people that actually live in the Northeast, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Rockies and West Coast.
Posted Today, 04:43 AM
Does that clarify my intent? It has nothing to do with you really,it was more to let the OP know that even though no one thanked him, that it was noticed by ME and that I thanked him, and so other people might do the same and continue posting deals, because if everytime someone posts an AWESOME deal like this, even if no one noticed or used the deal, but a person shits on it, instead of saying thanks (kinda like your post actually) then guess what? They WONT post a deal next time they see it...
I’m not mad, and i dont have a problem , not with you, or anything or anyone. I was just trying to balance the thread so the OP falls in love with me!
(Lol jk, just wanted to make a joke at the end to see if anyone was reading)
Posted Today, 04:50 AM
No problem....just sounded like u were shitting on his post, and he was just trying to be helpful....so not sure why u think thats a problem, for me or that I’m starting one, in fact i was supper nice about my reply to you and what not, but just the tone and the phrasing made me think you were calling this a bad deal, and I’m trying to tell people who HAVE the store near them to check it out if they were interested (especially instead of BBY and because GCU is irrelevant )
Does that clarify my intent? It has nothing to do with you really,it was more to let the OP know that even though no one thanked him, that it was noticed by ME and that I thanked him, and so other people might do the same and continue posting deals, because if everytime someone posts an AWESOME deal like this, even if no one noticed or used the deal, but a person shits on it, instead of saying thanks (kinda like your post actually) then guess what? They WONT post a deal next time they see it...
I’m not mad, and i dont have a problem , not with you, or anything or anyone. I was just trying to balance the thread so the OP falls in love with me!
(Lol jk, just wanted to make a joke at the end to see if anyone was reading)
No problem at all and I was definitely not shitting on the deals as I think they are decent. If I was located in the midwest I probably would pick up a couple of the games at Meijier, but since I'm not Best Buy is my only option for a lot of them, so I just wanted to list alternatives for those people that also don't live near a Meijier. And in my eyes, the more alternatives, the better.
That said, we definitely need more deals posted here so I encourage everyone to make a thread when they find a good gaming deal. Seems like there have just been less gaming deals posted on this site recently than in the past. I've been trying to do my part. I even posted the BB weekly deals this week when I noticed no one had posted it yet, and also saw there were over 50 Switch and 70 PS4 games on sale this week at BB. Definitely wanted to get the word out about those.
But anyway, enough off topic chatter