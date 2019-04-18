Tom Clancy’s Division 2 Gold Edition and World War Z Free/w AMD Processors Amazon

Posted 18 April 2019 - 07:39 PM

Not sure if this has been posted. I actually ran into it buying a processor and saw it in cart. Currently Division 2 gold and World War Z are free with any Ryzen processor 2400g and up. They have to be sold or at least fulfilled buy amazon I think. Shame because i got Division with another build last month, but two games on a $150 processor....so.

example:

Ryzen 2700x

"For a limited time only, customers who purchase qualifying AMD processors, graphics cards or desktop systems will receive up to $140 USD in free games; Tom Clancy’s Division 2 Gold Edition and World War Z. Offered by Amazon.com"