The gang talks PlayStation 5, Xbox One SADE, Capcom Home Arcade, and so much more!

Tom Clancy’s Division 2 Gold Edition and World War Z Free/w AMD Processors Amazon

By Calamitous Intent, Apr 18 2019 07:39 PM

#1 Calamitous Intent  

Calamitous Intent

Posted 18 April 2019 - 07:39 PM

Not sure if this has been posted. I actually ran into it buying a processor and saw it in cart. Currently Division 2 gold and World War Z are free with any Ryzen processor 2400g and up. They have to be sold or at least fulfilled buy amazon I think. Shame because i got Division with another build last month,  but two games on a $150 processor....so.

 

example:

Ryzen 2700x

 

"For a limited time only, customers who purchase qualifying AMD processors, graphics cards or desktop systems will receive up to $140 USD in free games; Tom Clancy’s Division 2 Gold Edition and World War Z. Offered by Amazon.com"

 

 

Here's how
Promotion Details
To receive the Promotion: 
  • Add the qualifying item described in the offer to your Shopping Cart via the “Add to Shopping Cart” button on the product information page.
  • After your item ships, we will send you an e-mail with a redemption code for a free game download within 7-10 business days with instructions to redeem.

 Terms and Conditions: 
  • Offer expires at 11:59 p.m. (PT) July 8, 2019.
  • The AMD Unique ID must be redeemed by July 8, 2019 to obtain application downloads after which the AMD Unique ID is void.
  • Offer only applies to products sold by Amazon.com.
  • Offer valid for 1 qualifying unit per order.
  • Offer does not apply to digital content.
  • Offer good while supplies last.
  • Shipping charges and taxes may apply to discounted and free promotional items. Taxes, shipping and handling, and gift wrap charges do not apply when determining minimum purchase amount.
  • Amazon reserves the right to modify or cancel the offer at any time.
  • Offer is non-transferable and may not be resold.
  • Offer discount will be allocated proportionally among all promotional items in your order.
  • If any of the products or content related to this offer are returned, your refund will equal the amount you paid for the product or content, subject to applicable refund policies.
  • If you violate any of these terms, the offer will be invalid. 
  • Unless an Amazon Gift Card is the stated benefit of the promotion, promotional codes (including those placed directly in accounts) may not be redeemed for Amazon Gift Cards. 
  • Items must be purchased in a single order and shipped at the same speed to a single address.
