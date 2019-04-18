Tom Clancy’s Division 2 Gold Edition and World War Z Free/w AMD Processors Amazon

Not sure if this has been posted. I actually ran into it buying a processor and saw it in cart. Currently Division 2 gold and World War Z are free with any Ryzen processor 2400g and up. They have to be sold or at least fulfilled buy amazon I think. Shame because i got Division with another build last month, but two games on a $150 processor....so.
example:
"For a limited time only, customers who purchase qualifying AMD processors, graphics cards or desktop systems will receive up to $140 USD in free games; Tom Clancy’s Division 2 Gold Edition and World War Z. Offered by Amazon.com"
- Add the qualifying item described in the offer to your Shopping Cart via the “Add to Shopping Cart” button on the product information page.
- After your item ships, we will send you an e-mail with a redemption code for a free game download within 7-10 business days with instructions to redeem.
Terms and Conditions:
- Offer expires at 11:59 p.m. (PT) July 8, 2019.
- The AMD Unique ID must be redeemed by July 8, 2019 to obtain application downloads after which the AMD Unique ID is void.
- Offer only applies to products sold by Amazon.com.
- Offer valid for 1 qualifying unit per order.
- Offer does not apply to digital content.
- Offer good while supplies last.
- Shipping charges and taxes may apply to discounted and free promotional items. Taxes, shipping and handling, and gift wrap charges do not apply when determining minimum purchase amount.
- Amazon reserves the right to modify or cancel the offer at any time.
- Offer is non-transferable and may not be resold.
- Offer discount will be allocated proportionally among all promotional items in your order.
- If any of the products or content related to this offer are returned, your refund will equal the amount you paid for the product or content, subject to applicable refund policies.
- If you violate any of these terms, the offer will be invalid.
- Unless an Amazon Gift Card is the stated benefit of the promotion, promotional codes (including those placed directly in accounts) may not be redeemed for Amazon Gift Cards.
- Items must be purchased in a single order and shipped at the same speed to a single address.
