PSN Flash Sale ends 4/22 @ 11 AM ET/8 AM PT

I am baffled by Sony's thinking lately. At about the same time they dropped free PS3 and Vita games, they also stopped making sale prices for PS+ subscribers enticing. My sub ran out this month and nothing has enticed me to resub. The Playstation Plus page on the Store looks just pathetic lately.

It worries me. I love my Playstation stuff, but they seem to just be getting too confident in their lead again, like they did during the PS2 into PS3 era.