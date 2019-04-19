Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #587: Sighrim

CAGcast #587: Sighrim

The gang talks PlayStation 5, Xbox One SADE, Capcom Home Arcade, and so much more!

CDKeys Easter Sale 2019!

By BossKey_Fox, Yesterday, 06:47 PM

BossKey_Fox

Posted Yesterday, 06:47 PM

It's that time of the year:

https://www.cdkeys.com/sale

 

Just a little history for those unfamiliar, Easter is a festival and holiday commemorating the resurrection of Jesus from the dead, described in the New Testament as having occurred on the third day after his burial following his crucifixion by the Romans at Calvary c. 30 AD.  It is the culmination of the Passion of Jesus, preceded by Lent (or Great Lent), a 40-day period of fasting, prayer, and penance.

 

As good Christians, we share our joy with others and that includes sales!  Whether your final destination is heaven or hell, be sure to make a pit stop at the CDKeys Easter Sale. 

 

Word of warning, be sure to check the region for every game as some of them will only work in certain regions and do a quick price comparison.  For example, BFV and Anthem were both recently as cheap as $19.99 on Newegg so that's cheaper than the $19.99 here.  

 

Hope everyone finds something good on sale! 

 

jesus-held-up-both-hands_61413-104.jpg?s


Chuck Stank

Posted Yesterday, 06:59 PM

Well that was cringey as hell.

#3 7eigen  

7eigen

Posted Yesterday, 07:01 PM

$1.99 for 1 month of Xbox Game Pass (limit of 1 per customer though)


#4 kemosahbe  

kemosahbe

Posted Yesterday, 07:11 PM

Good deal on Assassin's Creed Unity


#5 WeeeDoo  

WeeeDoo

Posted Yesterday, 07:16 PM

Nothing good, and only digital anyways with mostly PC games. Carry on.

BossKey_Fox

Posted Yesterday, 07:20 PM

$1.99 for 1 month of Xbox Game Pass (limit of 1 per customer though)

Not sure if it's still live, but you can get 3 months for $1 directly from Microsoft for new/not current subscribers.


weretable

Posted Yesterday, 08:21 PM

I dislike that you spread falsehoods about Easter, which is in fact a celebration of the Easter Bunny feasting on blood and becoming an immortal demon that grows in power by having his image and name spread across the globe, but I am tempted by the deal on Warhammer Chaosbane which I have some interest in.  

 

Thank you Easter Bunny, corrupter of children and gnawer of souls for this most unholy of deals and thank you Fox the blasphemer, for pointing it out.


#8 CrepeNuts  

CrepeNuts

Posted Yesterday, 08:28 PM

$1.99 for 1 month of Xbox Game Pass (limit of 1 per customer though)

Damn it. It's also only for new customers! Just wasted $2. Missed the message on the side of the screen. Guess I'm an idiot.


josekortez

Posted Yesterday, 08:32 PM

I like how he assumed that we were all good Christians.


lionheart059

Posted Yesterday, 08:39 PM

I'll just see my Atheist self out, then, and get some chocolate eggs instead.

Because that's the true meaning of Easter - eggs laid by a rabbit and painted bright colors.


duckysucky

Posted Yesterday, 08:54 PM

What about the bunnies and eggs?

#12 ZabaZu  

ZabaZu

Posted Yesterday, 08:56 PM

Man that post is too much lol.  That aside, Gears 4 for $4 is neat.  Rage 2 and Doom Eternal pre-orders for nearly 50% off are super tempting as well (have pre-ordered a couple times here and haven't had issues).


eulogywerd21

Posted Yesterday, 09:04 PM

I guess I missed the news where Rage 2 would be a Steam key on "3rd Party" outlets such as Seedy Kees.

weretable

Posted Yesterday, 09:09 PM

I think cdkeys might be wrong on that front.  GMG and Humble both sell it and it is listed as a key for Bethesda's own platform.


JonnyHG

Posted Yesterday, 09:15 PM

As someone who commemorates things that didn't happen all the time...I can understand this.

eulogywerd21

Posted Yesterday, 09:20 PM

Something to dig into, perhaps. I'd feel better about buying Beth launcher key if I knew they were going to force you to link your Steam account to theirs, anyway, ala Uplay.

FissFiss

Posted Today, 04:23 AM

I reached out to CDkeys and will let you know about the Rage 2 key


FissFiss

Posted Today, 04:29 AM

I also will be getting Chaosbane from them, though it sucks you dont' get beta access :/


FissFiss

Posted Today, 04:32 AM

Update: Rage 2 will be a steam key, not Bethesda Launcher


