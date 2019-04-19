Let's Go Pikachu/Eevee Bundles Back In Stock

Posted Yesterday, 10:25 PM

Looks like the limited edition console is back in stock at many retailers. They all says Pikachu and Eevee, but I couldn't identify how to purchase a specific console out of the two.

GameStop : https://www.gamestop...u-bundle/167646

Target: https://www.target.c...le/-/A-54082168

Best Buy: https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=6298425

Walmart: https://www.walmart....ASABEgJ4qvD_BwE

I have not purchased one myself as I already own this. Let CAGers know if this is actually working.

EDIT: I guess this is old and legit. Here is an IGN article dated April 5th explaining how it is back in stock and only the Pikachu edition is available. https://www.ign.com/...s-back-in-stock