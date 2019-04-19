Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #587: Sighrim

CAGcast #587: Sighrim

The gang talks PlayStation 5, Xbox One SADE, Capcom Home Arcade, and so much more!

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


* - - - - 1 votes

Let's Go Pikachu/Eevee Bundles Back In Stock

By mojarr0, Yesterday, 10:25 PM

#1 mojarr0   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   42 Posts   Joined 8.1 Years Ago  

mojarr0

Posted Yesterday, 10:25 PM

Looks like the limited edition console is back in stock at many retailers. They all says Pikachu and Eevee, but I couldn't identify how to purchase a specific console out of the two.

 

GameStop : https://www.gamestop...u-bundle/167646

 

Target: https://www.target.c...le/-/A-54082168

 

Best Buy: https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=6298425

 

Walmart: https://www.walmart....ASABEgJ4qvD_BwE

 

I have not purchased one myself as I already own this. Let CAGers know if this is actually working.

 

EDIT: I guess this is old and legit. Here is an IGN article dated April 5th explaining how it is back in stock and only the Pikachu edition is available. https://www.ign.com/...s-back-in-stock


#2 Renzler   Dude CAG Veteran   1382 Posts   Joined 0.8 Years Ago  

Renzler

Posted Yesterday, 10:38 PM

Best buy has been available for a while. GameStop came out with a bundle with the Pokeball charger over a month ago, but that sold out quick.

You can do well by buying this and unbundling it, sell the joycons, dock, or console separately to make whatever you want to keep for cheaper. I did this with everything but the dock to get the dock for free.

#3 e3man01   Cheap Assin' before most of you even picked up a controller CAGiversary!   350 Posts   Joined 10.8 Years Ago  

e3man01

Posted Today, 05:06 AM

Having this back in rotation makes a ton of sense w/Detective Pikachu in theaters next month.

#4 humbug43  

humbug43

Posted Today, 06:32 AM

Sucks for all the people that bought this off Ebay at xmass time. They were going for pretty good money.

#5 JEW UNIT   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   864 Posts   Joined 13.4 Years Ago  

JEW UNIT

Posted Today, 06:48 AM

Does Best Buy stores price match the steelbooks? I went to my local BB and they are selling them for $40 each.


Back to Video Game Deals


  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy