Fry's Ads 4/21-27

Here are the entertainment software listings from the Fry's Electronics ads. These prices are valid only for the dates listed in the subject line.
General notes:
- Fry's does NOT accept coupons.
- Amazon.com has never price-matched a frys.com sale in-store only price.
- It appears that Fry's has moved to on-line ads with minimal print ad presence designed to direct people to sign up for the e-mails.
Promo Code notes:
- E-mail Promo Codes are "unique" to each subscriber and are valid for one visit only.
PS4
$49.99
Black Dualshock 4 Wireless Controller
Crystal Dualshock 4 Wireless Controller
Gold Dualshock 4 Wireless Controller
Green Camouflage Dualshock 4 Wireless Controller
Magma Red Dualshock 4 Wireless Controller
$59.99
Days Gone (Avail. Fri.)
$64.95
Turtle Beach Stealth 300 Gaming Headset
$299
PS4 1TB Slim Console (w/ $25 Gift Card w/ Sun. promo code - B&M only)
$399.99
PS4 1TB Pro Console
Switch
$9.99
Hori Compact Playstand: Zelda Edition
$14.99
Old Skool Gamecube Controller Adapter
$22.99
Hori Joy-Con Charge Stand
$49.99
Mini Gamepad w/ 3 Mystery Amiibo Figures
$59.99
New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe
Super Mario Party
Yoshi's Crafted World
XBox One
$14.99
Snakebyte Headset X Gaming Headset
$19.99 (w/ Sun. promo code - B&M only) / $24.99
XBox Live Gold 3 Month Membership
$24.99
Black Hyperkin X91 Wired Gaming Controller
White Hyperkin X91 Wired Gaming Controller
$49.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $69.99
Hyperkin XBox Classic Pack
$64.95
Turtle Beach Stealth 300 Gaming Headset
$149.99
Thrustmaster TMX Force Feedback Racing Wheel
$159.99
Razer Atrox Arcade Stick
$249
XBox One S 1TB Console w/ Minecraft, Apex Founder's Pack
$449
XBox One X 1TB Console w/ NBA 2K19, Apex Founder's Pack
XBox One X 1TB Console w/ PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, Rocket League, Apex Founder's Pack
PC
$14.99
Old Skool Gamecube Controller Adapter
$24.99
Black Hyperkin X91 Wired Gaming Controller
White Hyperkin X91 Wired Gaming Controller
$39.99
Speedlink Decus Respec Gaming Mouse
Speedlink ORIOS Gaming Mouse
$49.97
Roccat Kone Pure Owl-Eye RGB Optical Gaming Mouse
$49.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $69.99
Asus ROG Pugio Ambidextrous Gaming Mouse
$59.99
HornetTek HDMI to USB 3.0 Full HD Video Capture Device
$179.95
Elgato HD60 Game Capture Card
Miscellaneous/Legacy
$14.99
MSi Frogger Retro TV Arcade
MSi Megaman 2 Retro TV Arcade
MSi Ms. Pac-Man Retro TV Arcade
MSi Space Invaders Retro TV Arcade
$35
Hyperkin MegaRetroN HD Gaming Conosle
$39.99
Gaems Hex Pac Backpack (fits Games M155 Monitor)
$59.99
Sega Genesis Flashback Console
$179.99
Gaems M155 1080p Gaming Monitor
Blu-Ray
$9.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $13.99
Jason Bourne (4K+Blu)
Warcraft (4K+Blu)
$13.99
Atomic Blonde (4K+Blu)
Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (4K+Blu)
Lucy (4K+Blu)
Serenity (4K+Blu)
Skyscraper (4K+Blu)
$18.99
Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (4K+Blu)
$19.99
Maniac
$22.99
Audition
The Forbidden Photos of a Lady Above Suspicion
Kolobos
Phantom Lady
The Prisoner
Strip Nude for Your Killer
Willie Dynamite
$27.95
Glass (4K+Blu)
$29.99
Lucio Fulci's Zombie
Price not yet available
Chihayafuru: Season 1
Chihayafuru: Season 2
Flip Flappers
Haven't You Heard? I'm Sakamoto
Hidamari Sketch: Honeycomb: Season 4
School-Live!
Tanaka-kun Is Always Listless
Ushio & Tora
