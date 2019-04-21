Fry's Ads 4/21-27

Posted Today, 06:04 AM

Here are the entertainment software listings from the Fry's Electronics ads. These prices are valid only for the dates listed in the subject line.



General notes:

- Fry's does NOT accept coupons.

- Amazon.com has never price-matched a frys.com sale in-store only price.

- It appears that Fry's has moved to on-line ads with minimal print ad presence designed to direct people to sign up for the e-mails.



Promo Code notes:

- E-mail Promo Codes are "unique" to each subscriber and are valid for one visit only.



PS4



$49.99

Black Dualshock 4 Wireless Controller

Crystal Dualshock 4 Wireless Controller

Gold Dualshock 4 Wireless Controller

Green Camouflage Dualshock 4 Wireless Controller

Magma Red Dualshock 4 Wireless Controller



$59.99

Days Gone (Avail. Fri.)



$64.95

Turtle Beach Stealth 300 Gaming Headset



$299

PS4 1TB Slim Console (w/ $25 Gift Card w/ Sun. promo code - B&M only)



$399.99

PS4 1TB Pro Console



Switch



$9.99

Hori Compact Playstand: Zelda Edition



$14.99

Old Skool Gamecube Controller Adapter



$22.99

Hori Joy-Con Charge Stand



$49.99

Mini Gamepad w/ 3 Mystery Amiibo Figures



$59.99

New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe

Super Mario Party

Yoshi's Crafted World



XBox One



$14.99

Snakebyte Headset X Gaming Headset



$19.99 (w/ Sun. promo code - B&M only) / $24.99

XBox Live Gold 3 Month Membership



$24.99

Black Hyperkin X91 Wired Gaming Controller

White Hyperkin X91 Wired Gaming Controller



$49.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $69.99

Hyperkin XBox Classic Pack



$64.95

Turtle Beach Stealth 300 Gaming Headset



$149.99

Thrustmaster TMX Force Feedback Racing Wheel



$159.99

Razer Atrox Arcade Stick



$249

XBox One S 1TB Console w/ Minecraft, Apex Founder's Pack



$449

XBox One X 1TB Console w/ NBA 2K19, Apex Founder's Pack

XBox One X 1TB Console w/ PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, Rocket League, Apex Founder's Pack



PC



$14.99

Old Skool Gamecube Controller Adapter



$24.99

Black Hyperkin X91 Wired Gaming Controller

White Hyperkin X91 Wired Gaming Controller



$39.99

Speedlink Decus Respec Gaming Mouse

Speedlink ORIOS Gaming Mouse



$49.97

Roccat Kone Pure Owl-Eye RGB Optical Gaming Mouse



$49.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $69.99

Asus ROG Pugio Ambidextrous Gaming Mouse



$59.99

HornetTek HDMI to USB 3.0 Full HD Video Capture Device



$179.95

Elgato HD60 Game Capture Card



Miscellaneous/Legacy



$14.99

MSi Frogger Retro TV Arcade

MSi Megaman 2 Retro TV Arcade

MSi Ms. Pac-Man Retro TV Arcade

MSi Space Invaders Retro TV Arcade



$35

Hyperkin MegaRetroN HD Gaming Conosle



$39.99

Gaems Hex Pac Backpack (fits Games M155 Monitor)



$59.99

Sega Genesis Flashback Console



$179.99

Gaems M155 1080p Gaming Monitor



Blu-Ray



$9.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $13.99

Jason Bourne (4K+Blu)

Warcraft (4K+Blu)



$13.99

Atomic Blonde (4K+Blu)

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (4K+Blu)

Lucy (4K+Blu)

Serenity (4K+Blu)

Skyscraper (4K+Blu)



$18.99

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (4K+Blu)



$19.99

Maniac



$22.99

Audition

The Forbidden Photos of a Lady Above Suspicion

Kolobos

Phantom Lady

The Prisoner

Strip Nude for Your Killer

Willie Dynamite



$27.95

Glass (4K+Blu)



$29.99

Lucio Fulci's Zombie



Price not yet available

Chihayafuru: Season 1

Chihayafuru: Season 2

Flip Flappers

Haven't You Heard? I'm Sakamoto

Hidamari Sketch: Honeycomb: Season 4

School-Live!

Tanaka-kun Is Always Listless

Ushio & Tora

