CAGcast #587: Sighrim

CAGcast #587: Sighrim

The gang talks PlayStation 5, Xbox One SADE, Capcom Home Arcade, and so much more!

Fry's Ads 4/21-27

By fidodido, Today, 06:04 AM

fidodido  

fidodido

Posted Today, 06:04 AM

Here are the entertainment software listings from the Fry's Electronics ads.  These prices are valid only for the dates listed in the subject line.

General notes:
- Fry's does NOT accept coupons.
- Amazon.com has never price-matched a frys.com sale in-store only price.
- It appears that Fry's has moved to on-line ads with minimal print ad presence designed to direct people to sign up for the e-mails.

Promo Code notes:
- E-mail Promo Codes are "unique" to each subscriber and are valid for one visit only.

PS4 :ps4:

$49.99
Black Dualshock 4 Wireless Controller
Crystal Dualshock 4 Wireless Controller
Gold Dualshock 4 Wireless Controller
Green Camouflage Dualshock 4 Wireless Controller
Magma Red Dualshock 4 Wireless Controller

$59.99
Days Gone (Avail. Fri.)

$64.95
Turtle Beach Stealth 300 Gaming Headset

$299
PS4 1TB Slim Console (w/ $25 Gift Card w/ Sun. promo code - B&M only)

$399.99
PS4 1TB Pro Console

Switch :switch:

$9.99
Hori Compact Playstand: Zelda Edition

$14.99
Old Skool Gamecube Controller Adapter

$22.99
Hori Joy-Con Charge Stand

$49.99
Mini Gamepad w/ 3 Mystery Amiibo Figures

$59.99
New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe
Super Mario Party
Yoshi's Crafted World

XBox One :xb1:

$14.99
Snakebyte Headset X Gaming Headset

$19.99 (w/ Sun. promo code - B&M only) / $24.99
XBox Live Gold 3 Month Membership

$24.99
Black Hyperkin X91 Wired Gaming Controller
White Hyperkin X91 Wired Gaming Controller

$49.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $69.99
Hyperkin XBox Classic Pack

$64.95
Turtle Beach Stealth 300 Gaming Headset

$149.99
Thrustmaster TMX Force Feedback Racing Wheel

$159.99
Razer Atrox Arcade Stick

$249
XBox One S 1TB Console w/ Minecraft, Apex Founder's Pack

$449
XBox One X 1TB Console w/ NBA 2K19, Apex Founder's Pack
XBox One X 1TB Console w/ PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, Rocket League, Apex Founder's Pack

PC :pc:

$14.99
Old Skool Gamecube Controller Adapter

$24.99
Black Hyperkin X91 Wired Gaming Controller
White Hyperkin X91 Wired Gaming Controller

$39.99
Speedlink Decus Respec Gaming Mouse
Speedlink ORIOS Gaming Mouse

$49.97
Roccat Kone Pure Owl-Eye RGB Optical Gaming Mouse

$49.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $69.99
Asus ROG Pugio Ambidextrous Gaming Mouse

$59.99
HornetTek HDMI to USB 3.0 Full HD Video Capture Device

$179.95
Elgato HD60 Game Capture Card

Miscellaneous/Legacy

$14.99
MSi Frogger Retro TV Arcade
MSi Megaman 2 Retro TV Arcade
MSi Ms. Pac-Man Retro TV Arcade
MSi Space Invaders Retro TV Arcade

$35
Hyperkin MegaRetroN HD Gaming Conosle

$39.99
Gaems Hex Pac Backpack (fits Games M155 Monitor)

$59.99
Sega Genesis Flashback Console

$179.99
Gaems M155 1080p Gaming Monitor

Blu-Ray :br:

$9.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $13.99
Jason Bourne (4K+Blu)
Warcraft (4K+Blu)

$13.99
Atomic Blonde (4K+Blu)
Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (4K+Blu)
Lucy (4K+Blu)
Serenity (4K+Blu)
Skyscraper (4K+Blu)

$18.99
Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (4K+Blu)

$19.99
Maniac

$22.99
Audition
The Forbidden Photos of a Lady Above Suspicion
Kolobos
Phantom Lady
The Prisoner
Strip Nude for Your Killer
Willie Dynamite

$27.95
Glass (4K+Blu)

$29.99
Lucio Fulci's Zombie

Price not yet available
Chihayafuru: Season 1
Chihayafuru: Season 2
Flip Flappers
Haven't You Heard? I'm Sakamoto
Hidamari Sketch: Honeycomb: Season 4
School-Live!
Tanaka-kun Is Always Listless
Ushio & Tora
 


