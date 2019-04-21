SOULCALIBUR VI - $19.99 (PS4, X1) plus free Talim Figure at Best Buy
Posted Today, 06:16 AM
Posted Today, 06:26 AM
Hmm.. best buy is closed for Easter. Also the base TIV is $20 at GS easy flip with gcu and elite pro.
Posted Today, 06:48 AM
In case people were curious what the figure looks like...
Posted Today, 06:57 AM
*for the figure, not deal
Posted Today, 09:08 AM
Thanks for posting, I pretty much decided not to run around for that Talim.
I did however get Sophie from a cheap CE through AWD recently, so I'm content with that.
Posted Today, 10:15 AM
Looks like a happy meal toy.
Posted Today, 11:25 AM
Posted Today, 11:32 AM
Snagged the PS4 copy for my fiance. Thanks for posting this.
Wedding may be off after she unboxes that figure.
Posted Today, 11:33 AM
Haha, too funny. We still have a lot of planning to do.
Posted Today, 12:00 PM
Congrats!!
Posted Today, 12:53 PM
Posted Today, 01:16 PM
I'll hold out for a complete edition.
Posted Today, 01:33 PM
This is probably the most beginner-friendly installment in the series. If you're interested in playing with other people, you'll want to bump this to the top of your backlog since the community online is steadily shrinking, and the franchise is in decline - this game caused infighting within the company that made it because many developers didn't want it to be made, so who knows how long it will be until the next installment.
With GCU this is REALLY tempting honestly. Comes at a tough time because I enjoy fighting games but I'm not the biggest fan of them and I already plan to get MK11 on Switch however I have enjoyed SC in the past. Ugh do I just add another game to my backlog? ...... yup because I'm a CAG
They've said that the game sold to expectations, but the series has been dormant for years, and the preorder items for this game are still available, so the sales can't be that impressive. The game peaked at #6 on the bestsellers chart in the UK.
There's not going to be a complete edition. This is Namco, not Warner Bros./Netherealm Studios. Outside of the Dark Souls trilogy and Tales of Vesperia remaster, the company really doesn't do GOTY editions.
Posted Today, 01:45 PM
The Naruto series has been getting complete editions for years. Either no complete edition comes out and I scoop this up at this same price further down the road, or my patience pays off and I get everything on one disc - I'm cool with either result.
Posted Today, 02:00 PM
I'm expecting this to be one of those $10 $12 or $15 games soon enough.
Posted Today, 02:08 PM
Has Namco ever released a complete edition of Soul Calibur before?