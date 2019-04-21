Jump to content

SOULCALIBUR VI - $19.99 (PS4, X1) plus free Talim Figure at Best Buy

By litepink, Today, 06:16 AM

#1 litepink   it was love at first sight CAGiversary!   2898 Posts   Joined 7.1 Years Ago  

litepink

Posted Today, 06:16 AM

PS4 - https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=6177201
X1- https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=6177202

#2 Nelson2011   CAG in Training CAGiversary!   223 Posts   Joined 6.7 Years Ago  

Nelson2011

Posted Today, 06:26 AM

Hmm.. best buy is closed for Easter. Also the base TIV is $20 at GS easy flip with gcu and elite pro.


#3 artego   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   227 Posts   Joined 11.3 Years Ago  

artego

Posted Today, 06:48 AM

In case people were curious what the figure looks like...

 

B3IDCdi.jpg


#4 DesertLeo   DontReadThis. CAGiversary!   2055 Posts   Joined 11.5 Years Ago  

DesertLeo

Posted Today, 06:57 AM

source.gif

 

*for the figure, not deal


#5 gospelman   Irreducibly Complex CAGiversary!   1658 Posts   Joined 9.7 Years Ago  

gospelman

Posted Today, 09:08 AM

In case people were curious what the figure looks like...

 

Thanks for posting, I pretty much decided not to run around for that Talim. 

 

I did however get Sophie from a cheap CE through AWD recently, so I'm content with that.


#6 MaximusDM   What is a man!? CAGiversary!   394 Posts   Joined 9.0 Years Ago  

MaximusDM

Posted Today, 10:15 AM

Looks like a happy meal toy.


#7 CheapAssHustla   Hustle..Hustle Hard CAGiversary!   8313 Posts   Joined 8.1 Years Ago  

CheapAssHustla

Posted Today, 11:25 AM

Snagged the PS4 copy for my fiance. Thanks for posting this.

Sent from my SM-G975U1 using Tapatalk

#8 kaydigi   BK All Day CAGiversary!   1292 Posts   Joined 12.4 Years Ago  

kaydigi

Posted Today, 11:32 AM

Snagged the PS4 copy for my fiance. Thanks for posting this.

Sent from my SM-G975U1 using Tapatalk


Wedding may be off after she unboxes that figure.

#9 CheapAssHustla   Hustle..Hustle Hard CAGiversary!   8313 Posts   Joined 8.1 Years Ago  

CheapAssHustla

Posted Today, 11:33 AM

Wedding may be off after she unboxes that figure.

Haha, too funny. We still have a lot of planning to do.

Haha, too funny. We still have a lot of planning to do.

#10 kaydigi   BK All Day CAGiversary!   1292 Posts   Joined 12.4 Years Ago  

kaydigi

Posted Today, 12:00 PM

Haha, too funny. We still have a lot of planning to do.

Haha, too funny. We still have a lot of planning to do.


Congrats!!

#11 theghost4413   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   203 Posts   Joined 9.7 Years Ago  

theghost4413

Posted Today, 12:53 PM

With GCU this is REALLY tempting honestly. Comes at a tough time because I enjoy fighting games but I'm not the biggest fan of them and I already plan to get MK11 on Switch however I have enjoyed SC in the past. Ugh do I just add another game to my backlog? ...... yup because I'm a CAG

#12 Kirin Lemon   世界を革命する者 CAGiversary!   5085 Posts   Joined 14.7 Years Ago  

Kirin Lemon

Posted Today, 01:16 PM

I'll hold out for a complete edition.


#13 whitereflection   Shake well before serving CAGiversary!   5290 Posts   Joined 15.4 Years Ago  

whitereflection

Posted Today, 01:33 PM

With GCU this is REALLY tempting honestly. Comes at a tough time because I enjoy fighting games but I'm not the biggest fan of them and I already plan to get MK11 on Switch however I have enjoyed SC in the past. Ugh do I just add another game to my backlog? ...... yup because I'm a CAG

This is probably the most beginner-friendly installment in the series. If you're interested in playing with other people, you'll want to bump this to the top of your backlog since the community online is steadily shrinking, and the franchise is in decline - this game caused infighting within the company that made it because many developers didn't want it to be made, so who knows how long it will be until the next installment.

They've said that the game sold to expectations, but the series has been dormant for years, and the preorder items for this game are still available, so the sales can't be that impressive. The game peaked at #6 on the bestsellers chart in the UK.

I'll hold out for a complete edition.

There's not going to be a complete edition. This is Namco, not Warner Bros./Netherealm Studios. Outside of the Dark Souls trilogy and Tales of Vesperia remaster, the company really doesn't do GOTY editions.

#14 Kirin Lemon   世界を革命する者 CAGiversary!   5085 Posts   Joined 14.7 Years Ago  

Kirin Lemon

Posted Today, 01:45 PM

There's not going to be a complete edition. This is Namco, not Warner Bros./Netherealm Studios. Outside of the Dark Souls trilogy and Tales of Vesperia remaster, the company really doesn't do GOTY editions.

The Naruto series has been getting complete editions for years.  Either no complete edition comes out and I scoop this up at this same price further down the road, or my patience pays off and I get everything on one disc - I'm cool with either result.


#15 BadWaluigi=Luigi  

BadWaluigi=Luigi

Posted Today, 02:00 PM

With GCU this is REALLY tempting honestly. Comes at a tough time because I enjoy fighting games but I'm not the biggest fan of them and I already plan to get MK11 on Switch however I have enjoyed SC in the past. Ugh do I just add another game to my backlog? ...... yup because I'm a CAG


I'm expecting this to be one of those $10 $12 or $15 games soon enough.

#16 romeogbs19   Henshin A Go-Go Baby! CAGiversary!   2547 Posts   Joined 15.5 Years Ago  

romeogbs19

Posted Today, 02:08 PM

I'll hold out for a complete edition.

 

Has Namco ever released a complete edition of Soul Calibur before?


