SOULCALIBUR VI - $19.99 (PS4, X1) plus free Talim Figure at Best Buy

Posted Today, 01:33 PM

With GCU this is REALLY tempting honestly. Comes at a tough time because I enjoy fighting games but I'm not the biggest fan of them and I already plan to get MK11 on Switch however I have enjoyed SC in the past. Ugh do I just add another game to my backlog? ...... yup because I'm a CAG

I'll hold out for a complete edition.

This is probably the most beginner-friendly installment in the series. If you're interested in playing with other people, you'll want to bump this to the top of your backlog since the community online is steadily shrinking, and the franchise is in decline - this game caused infighting within the company that made it because many developers didn't want it to be made, so who knows how long it will be until the next installment.They've said that the game sold to expectations, but the series has been dormant for years, and the preorder items for this game are still available, so the sales can't be that impressive. The game peaked at #6 on the bestsellers chart in the UK.There's not going to be a complete edition. This is Namco, not Warner Bros./Netherealm Studios. Outside of the Dark Souls trilogy and Tales of Vesperia remaster, the company really doesn't do GOTY editions.