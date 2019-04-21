Jump to content

Target Cartwheel Deals April 22nd - April 27th 50% Off Super Bomberman R

By Zantra, Today, 07:42 AM

#1 Zantra   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   426 Posts   Joined 9.9 Years Ago  

Zantra

Posted Today, 07:42 AM

Target is closed for the Holiday, so these deals go live on Monday morning...

50% Off Super Bomberman R Switch, PS4, or Xbox One (Expires April 27th)

50% Off PES 2019 PS4 (Expires April 27th)

30% Off Metal Gear Survive PS4 or Xbox One (Expires April 27th)

40% Off Logitech m317 Wireless Mouse *patterns only* (Expires April 27th)

#2 CaoPi   (Chou Pei) Mousou nut, KOEI fan CAGiversary!   10634 Posts   Joined 13.7 Years Ago  

CaoPi

Posted Today, 07:45 AM

Well looks like no PS4 cartwheel deals this spring unfortunately
