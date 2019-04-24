Jump to content

CAGcast #587: Sighrim

The gang talks PlayStation 5, Xbox One SADE, Capcom Home Arcade, and so much more!

Pokemon: Let's Go, Pikachu and Eevee! with FREE steelbook $44.99 each at Best Buy, plus more Nintendo deals

By Josef, Today, 05:22 AM

Josef  

Josef

Posted Today, 05:22 AM

Best Buy currently has their lowest prices ever for Pokemon Let's Go, Pikachu! and Pokemon Let's Go, Eevee, and both still come with a free steebook.  Even cheaper if you have GCU.

 

Pokemon: Let's Go, Pikachu (with free steelbook) - $44.99

https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=6216393

 

Pokemon: Let's Go, Eevee (with free steelbook) - $44.99

https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=6216391

 

Other current Nintendo 1st party deals at Best Buy:

 

$34.99:

Travis Strikes Again: No More Heroes

 

$44.99:

The World Ends With You: Final Remix

 

$47.99:

Arms

 

$49.99:

Super Smash Bros Ultimate (with free collectible coin)

Mario Kart 8: Deluxe

Super Mario Odyssey

Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze

Kirby Star Allies

Mario Tennis Aces

Octopath Traveler

Pokken Tournament DX

 

$54.99:

New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe

 

Please note: Nintendo first party titles are notorious for not being on sale in a Best Buy B&M location when they are on sale online.  The B&M location will price match the online price, but having them apply GCU manually is a big YMMV.  Your best bet to get the sale price with additional GCU discount is to buy the game on the website and have it shipped, or buy the game on the website and choose store pick up at checkout.

 


shadowysea07  

shadowysea07

Posted Today, 06:44 AM

Prettysure pokemon has been cheaper at meijer or frys or something a few months ago.

 

Ah yep found the old thread from march https://www.cheapass...ee-2999-meijer/ 

Still not a bad price when it comes with a steel book tc but its definitely not the lowest price it has gone.


Thebacklash  

Thebacklash

Posted Today, 12:14 PM

They are matching walmart, and walmart lists the picachu/poke ball bundle for $60 also. Granted BB with the steelbook is a better deal, even better with gcu.

gmsick  

gmsick

Posted Today, 12:47 PM

Travis Strikes Again is not even worth a rental. 


WNYX585AM  

WNYX585AM

Posted Today, 01:07 PM

I am so sick of Best Buy's system.  Why doesn't the steelbook default to the same shipping method as the game itself?  Or why do you have to change all items in the cart individually to shipping instead of store pickup?  This is the third or fourth time I have placed an order and realized I chose shipping for the game and didn't change it to shipping for the stupid steelbook.

 

Sorry for the rant.


