https://www.target.c...-4/-/A-52207908
Kingdom come deliverance $14.99 at target ps4/xbox one
By strongarm, Today, 03:06 AM
#1 CAG in Training CAGiversary! 78 Posts Joined 6.4 Years Ago
Posted Today, 03:06 AM
#2 CAG in Training CAGiversary! 1182 Posts Joined 6.6 Years Ago
Posted Today, 06:17 AM
It got a permanent price drop to $20 everywhere else. I keep wanting to buy it but this feels like a game that will end up on game pass soon.
#3
Posted Today, 08:28 AM
Seems like a good deal, but the complete edition comes out very soon. Passing until that edition hits $15.