Kingdom come deliverance $14.99 at target ps4/xbox one

By strongarm, Today, 03:06 AM

strongarm  

strongarm

Posted Today, 03:06 AM

https://www.target.c...-4/-/A-52207908

JohnnyCage  

JohnnyCage

Posted Today, 06:17 AM

It got a permanent price drop to $20 everywhere else. I keep wanting to buy it but this feels like a game that will end up on game pass soon.


WeeeDoo  

WeeeDoo

Posted Today, 08:28 AM

Seems like a good deal, but the complete edition comes out very soon. Passing until that edition hits $15.
