CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #588: GTA V Forever

CAGcast #588: GTA V Forever

The gang discuss Cheapy’s New Orleans trip, Xbox E3 leaks, NPDs, 5 jobs, and oh so much more!

- - - - -

Homefront ps4 and X1 @ Walmart for $10.49

By duckysucky, Today, 02:52 AM

#1 duckysucky   Angry person CAGiversary!   558 Posts   Joined 11.2 Years Ago  

duckysucky

Posted Today, 02:52 AM

Ps4

https://www.walmart....tion-4/37298606

X1

https://www.walmart....011836/37298609

#2 MrRidickulous   Deal skeptic! CAGiversary!   1561 Posts   Joined 4.7 Years Ago  

MrRidickulous

Posted Today, 02:58 AM

Do not buy this game. Send me your $11, I’ll phone you and make you feel bad about your decision and it’ll be a way better time than this game.

#3 zeldafanjtl   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   221 Posts   Joined 10.8 Years Ago  

zeldafanjtl

Posted Today, 08:23 AM

There was a third-party Walmart.com seller a few months ago that was selling the collector's edition (game + season pass + RC car + other bullshit) for $15.


#4 Sielanas  

Sielanas

Posted Today, 09:07 AM

There was a third-party Walmart.com seller a few months ago that was selling the collector's edition (game + season pass + RC car + other bullshit) for $15.


I regret not jumping on that. For the car, hell no the game.

#5 Barry Burton   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1626 Posts   Joined 7.6 Years Ago  

Barry Burton

Posted Today, 09:11 AM

it was $5 on PSN a few weeks ago


#6 josekortez   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   6560 Posts   Joined 15.4 Years Ago  

josekortez

Posted Today, 12:37 PM

I bought it for $3 two years ago when it was originally clearanced at my local Walmart store.  Of course, every Walmart store clearance is YMMV (your mileage may vary), so I probably lucked out.  But I'll have to install it one of these days and see if it's as bad as everyone says.


