CAGcast #588: GTA V Forever

The gang discuss Cheapy’s New Orleans trip, Xbox E3 leaks, NPDs, 5 jobs, and oh so much more!

* * * * * 1 votes

Target Cartwheel Deals April 28th - May 4th 30% Off PlayStation Classic

By Zantra, Today, 07:46 AM

#1 Zantra   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   442 Posts   Joined 10.0 Years Ago  

Zantra

Posted Today, 07:46 AM

Saturday May 4th is my 35th birthday, and I will be partying in San Francisco with friends, and family. So next week's Cartwheel thread might be a few hours late. I apologize in advance. Here are the deals...

30% Off PlayStation Classic Console Gaming Console (Expires May 4th)

20% Off Switch Game Over 8-Bit Case Switch Case (Expires May 4th)

20% Off Switch 8-Bit Dungeon Case Switch Case (Expires May 4th)

#2 DannyEndurance  

DannyEndurance

Posted Today, 12:35 PM

May the 4th be with you, Zantra

#3 Romeo   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   4485 Posts   Joined 15.5 Years Ago  

Romeo

Posted Today, 12:44 PM

30% off the PSC makes it $28, which I believe is the lower price ever for it so far.

#4 shravis   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   20 Posts   Joined 12.1 Years Ago  

shravis

Posted Today, 01:10 PM

They raised the price back to $59.99 this week, which makes this $42 after Cartwheel. They could have sold a ton at $28.
