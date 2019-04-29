Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #589: The Best and Driest Seat

CAGcast #589: The Best and Driest Seat

The gang talks Endgame (spoilers only at end of show), Days Gone, Mortal Kombat 11, Randy Pitchford’s Borderlands controversy, New VR headsets, next-gen console pricing and so much more!

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


* * * * * 4 votes

DEAD: eBay coupon $3 off $3+ "PERKS4ME" YMMV

By Renzler, Apr 29 2019 04:21 PM
Dead

#1 Renzler   Dude CAG Veteran   1441 Posts   Joined 0.9 Years Ago  

Renzler

Posted 29 April 2019 - 04:21 PM

I just used this coupon that I saw on Reddit. Worked on a physical eShop code that the seller is going to mail to me.

#2 keyblader1985   Wait, what? CAGiversary!   3118 Posts   Joined 6.2 Years Ago  

keyblader1985

Posted 29 April 2019 - 04:27 PM

Worked for me; just got a 32gb micro SD for five bucks. Thanks!

#3 redreflect   I am the Wolf CAGiversary!   1444 Posts   Joined 7.3 Years Ago  

redreflect

Posted 29 April 2019 - 04:46 PM

Worked for me!! Thanks!

#4 genesis49  

genesis49

Posted 29 April 2019 - 04:52 PM

Worked on a kinect game I was just about to order before I saw this.

#5 DoubleDam21  

DoubleDam21

Posted 29 April 2019 - 05:15 PM

Worked for me as well.  Thank you!


#6 srac84  

srac84

Posted 29 April 2019 - 05:24 PM

mass effect for xbox one for 3.99 disc :P new from microsoft after coupon 

 

https://www.ebay.com...872.m2749.l2649


#7 DarthPwner  

DarthPwner

Posted 29 April 2019 - 05:35 PM

Used this coupon and some Ebay Bucks that were about to expire and got a Right Joy Con for $22. Thanks, OP!


#8 DurbanBrown   to the MOON CAGiversary!   1645 Posts   Joined 9.2 Years Ago  

DurbanBrown

Posted 29 April 2019 - 05:44 PM

thanks. ordered some cable holders and it only cost me 0.03$


#9 ritchardf  

ritchardf

Posted 29 April 2019 - 05:50 PM

this worked for me on a 20% off coupon for psn


#10 Dr_dreadful  

Dr_dreadful

Posted 29 April 2019 - 06:54 PM

Thank you. 


#11 tonyvx  

tonyvx

Posted 29 April 2019 - 07:13 PM

Cool! $7 for $10 eshop card, works for me. Thanks OP!


#12 hauz20   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   910 Posts   Joined 9.8 Years Ago  

hauz20

Posted 29 April 2019 - 07:31 PM

Cool! $7 for $10 eshop card, works for me. Thanks OP!


Have a link for the seller? Thanks

#13 pun123   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   3146 Posts   Joined 13.8 Years Ago  

pun123

Posted 29 April 2019 - 07:45 PM

Sweet thanks, picked up another BB card.


#14 PapiChuloKash   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   88 Posts   Joined 9.6 Years Ago  

PapiChuloKash

Posted 29 April 2019 - 08:37 PM

Worked for me👍👍👍

#15 Leooo0   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   119 Posts   Joined 11.0 Years Ago  

Leooo0

Posted 29 April 2019 - 08:50 PM

Have a link for the seller? Thanks

https://www.ebay.com...qkAAOSwk~xcwiXS

 

https://www.ebay.com...PAAAOSwWMhadYMb

 

The cheaper first listing wouldn't let me check out but the 2nd one worked for me. It's not as good as $6.xx but $7.62 for $10 eshop isn't too shabby.


#16 hauz20   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   910 Posts   Joined 9.8 Years Ago  

hauz20

Posted 29 April 2019 - 08:55 PM

https://www.ebay.com...qkAAOSwk~xcwiXS

https://www.ebay.com...PAAAOSwWMhadYMb

The cheaper first listing wouldn't let me check out but the 2nd one worked for me. It's not as good as $6.xx but $7.62 for $10 eshop isn't too shabby.


Thanks! Used second link to find $5 XB card from that seller.

#17 bigbadboaz   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   245 Posts   Joined 15.4 Years Ago  

bigbadboaz

Posted 29 April 2019 - 08:58 PM

Got some cables I'd been eyeing for the sweet price. Thanks OP!!


#18 Super Sonic   CAG in Training CAGiversary!   707 Posts   Joined 6.4 Years Ago  

Super Sonic

Posted 29 April 2019 - 09:19 PM

Got two Zelda fridge magnets from China for two cents.


#19 mightymek   Welcome to the Gutter CAGiversary!   5324 Posts   Joined 10.0 Years Ago  

mightymek

Posted 30 April 2019 - 12:02 AM

Thanks OP...grabbed a pair of Adidas shorts!

#20 Bloxz  

Bloxz

Posted 30 April 2019 - 02:58 AM

Thank you OP. Code still works. Got a gameboy advance sp replacement battery. Time to replay Mario and Luigi super saga.


#21 vivek0393  

vivek0393

Posted 30 April 2019 - 03:31 AM

got a funko pop for $1 thanks op


#22 ar4757   Makoto x Joker is canon CAGiversary!   917 Posts   Joined 4.8 Years Ago  

ar4757

Posted 30 April 2019 - 03:36 AM

Got two Zelda fridge magnets from China for two cents.

 

link?

 

and no not this link

Spoiler


#23 Epic_Bean  

Epic_Bean

Posted 30 April 2019 - 03:44 AM

I picked up a spare Sd2Vita for my Vita and 2 replacement MSProDuo adapters for my Psp


#24 Miker525  

Miker525

Posted 30 April 2019 - 03:45 AM

Sweet. Was able to get the Art Of Overwatch book for $10. Thanks!

#25 Renzler   Dude CAG Veteran   1441 Posts   Joined 0.9 Years Ago  

Renzler

Posted 30 April 2019 - 04:03 AM

Nice finds everyone. Glad I was able to share it here

#26 Super Sonic   CAG in Training CAGiversary!   707 Posts   Joined 6.4 Years Ago  

Super Sonic

Posted 30 April 2019 - 04:36 AM

link?

 

and no not this link

Spoiler

https://www.ebay.com...9fff1651f|iid:1

 

https://www.ebay.com/itm/172981423831


#27 Josef   Touched the dead CAGiversary!   12250 Posts   Joined 15.1 Years Ago  

Josef

Posted 30 April 2019 - 05:08 AM

Thanks OP!  This came in handy.


#28 BlackRockWaifu   Advocate for the Black Friday Champion Fredyyy CAGiversary!   2980 Posts   Joined 5.6 Years Ago  

BlackRockWaifu

Posted 30 April 2019 - 05:20 AM

I'm not sure why... but I just bought 4 Kairi Sane trading cards for a buck fifty with this coupon...

 

Regardless, thanks OP!


#29 JaytheGamefan   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   4282 Posts   Joined 15.1 Years Ago  

JaytheGamefan

Posted 30 April 2019 - 06:59 AM

Cool - got Stranglehold for 360 for $2!


#30 gldndomer  

gldndomer

Posted 30 April 2019 - 07:36 AM

GTA IV 360 for 5 cents


Back to Video Game Deals



Also tagged with one or more of these keywords: Dead

  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy