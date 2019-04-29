Expired: Best Buy - FREE PlayStation Classic w/PS4 Pro ($399)

Posted Yesterday, 06:33 PM

I suppose I don't understand the sheer hatred. If you need a pspro it's a good deal because it's free, I guess I can't find it in myself to complain about something I'm not paying for.

I mean I get it, it's the cool thing to do to hate the ps classic because everyone else is doing it. But mine still did its job, it itched my playstation nostalgia itch. I wish it had some better games but it still wasn't that bad to me. Besides everytime someone has to rag on it for no reason at all it decreases the chances Sony will learn from their mistakes and release another one with better games and increases the chances they won't ever attempt it again.

But i guess this is the internet after all and getting a cheap sense of self satisfaction at jumping on a hate bandwagon for a bunch of random people online is par for the course.