FREE PlayStation Classic w/PS4 Pro ($399) Today Only!
Expired: Best Buy - FREE PlayStation Classic w/PS4 Pro ($399)
#1 CAG Veteran CAGiversary! 63 Posts Joined 13.7 Years Ago
Posted Yesterday, 04:57 PM
- Dr_dreadful likes this
#2
Posted Yesterday, 05:15 PM
#3 CAG Newbie CAGiversary! 116 Posts Joined 6.0 Years Ago
Posted Yesterday, 05:21 PM
- Vinny, ThatOneGuyWho, jpthe3 and 11 others like this
#4 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 6575 Posts Joined 15.4 Years Ago
Posted Yesterday, 05:39 PM
#5 CAG Veteran CAGiversary! 379 Posts Joined 9.5 Years Ago
Posted Yesterday, 05:44 PM
WOW!!!
...what a crappy deal.
#6 Cjenvy I'm ready for you awd this time I'm wearing pants CAGiversary! 4606 Posts Joined 5.9 Years Ago
Posted Yesterday, 06:14 PM
Not a very good deal sorry.
#7
Posted Yesterday, 06:33 PM
I suppose I don't understand the sheer hatred. If you need a pspro it's a good deal because it's free, I guess I can't find it in myself to complain about something I'm not paying for.
I mean I get it, it's the cool thing to do to hate the ps classic because everyone else is doing it. But mine still did its job, it itched my playstation nostalgia itch. I wish it had some better games but it still wasn't that bad to me. Besides everytime someone has to rag on it for no reason at all it decreases the chances Sony will learn from their mistakes and release another one with better games and increases the chances they won't ever attempt it again.
But i guess this is the internet after all and getting a cheap sense of self satisfaction at jumping on a hate bandwagon for a bunch of random people online is par for the course.
- Blade and infiniteHorizon like this
#8
Posted Yesterday, 06:33 PM
If, you decide you don't want the PS classic. You can remove it from your cart.
LOL
#9 CAG Veteran CAGiversary! 25 Posts Joined 15.4 Years Ago
Posted Yesterday, 10:12 PM
Keep your receipt. You can return the PS Classic to the store and get your dignity back.
#10 CAG Veteran CAGiversary! 244 Posts Joined 15.4 Years Ago
Posted Yesterday, 10:22 PM
I can't see this being an incentive for a would-be Pro buyer in any way.
#11 游戏玩家为生活 !! CAGiversary! 3957 Posts Joined 14.8 Years Ago
Posted Yesterday, 10:27 PM
If, you decide you don't want the PS classic. You can remove it from your cart.
Why even buy this then if you just remove the Classic? You can buy a PS4 Pro any day for regular price.
- Blade likes this
#12 CAG Veteran CAGiversary! 244 Posts Joined 15.4 Years Ago
Posted Yesterday, 11:33 PM
You're not following.
#13
Posted Yesterday, 11:36 PM
more like free ps4 pro
#14 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 602 Posts Joined 11.8 Years Ago
Posted Yesterday, 11:55 PM
#15 Past The Mission CAGiversary! 873 Posts Joined 15.5 Years Ago
Posted Today, 12:05 AM
Thanks CEO of Sony!
I suppose I don't understand the sheer hatred. If you need a pspro it's a good deal because it's free, I guess I can't find it in myself to complain about something I'm not paying for.
I mean I get it, it's the cool thing to do to hate the ps classic because everyone else is doing it. But mine still did its job, it itched my playstation nostalgia itch. I wish it had some better games but it still wasn't that bad to me. Besides everytime someone has to rag on it for no reason at all it decreases the chances Sony will learn from their mistakes and release another one with better games and increases the chances they won't ever attempt it again.
But i guess this is the internet after all and getting a cheap sense of self satisfaction at jumping on a hate bandwagon for a bunch of random people online is par for the course.
#16 Rest in Peace, Big Rizzle CAGiversary! 3812 Posts Joined 10.3 Years Ago
Posted Today, 01:54 AM
I suppose I don't understand the sheer hatred. If you need a pspro it's a good deal because it's free, I guess I can't find it in myself to complain about something I'm not paying for.
I mean I get it, it's the cool thing to do to hate the ps classic because everyone else is doing it. But mine still did its job, it itched my playstation nostalgia itch. I wish it had some better games but it still wasn't that bad to me. Besides everytime someone has to rag on it for no reason at all it decreases the chances Sony will learn from their mistakes and release another one with better games and increases the chances they won't ever attempt it again.
But i guess this is the internet after all and getting a cheap sense of self satisfaction at jumping on a hate bandwagon for a bunch of random people online is par for the course.
Can you tell Sony to stop censoring games and stop making shitty movie games next time you're at the shareholders meeting?
#17
Posted Today, 02:43 AM
I suppose I don't understand the sheer hatred. If you need a pspro it's a good deal because it's free, I guess I can't find it in myself to complain about something I'm not paying for.
I mean I get it, it's the cool thing to do to hate the ps classic because everyone else is doing it. But mine still did its job, it itched my playstation nostalgia itch. I wish it had some better games but it still wasn't that bad to me. Besides everytime someone has to rag on it for no reason at all it decreases the chances Sony will learn from their mistakes and release another one with better games and increases the chances they won't ever attempt it again.
But i guess this is the internet after all and getting a cheap sense of self satisfaction at jumping on a hate bandwagon for a bunch of random people online is par for the course.
Or...because no one needs a PS4 Pro at this point? They’ve already sort of announced the PS5 and that it would be backwards compatible. Any money spent on a Pro or Classic at this point is money wasted.
#18 CAG Veteran CAGiversary! 201 Posts Joined 12.1 Years Ago
Posted Today, 03:38 AM
#19 CAG Veteran CAGiversary! 36 Posts Joined 7.3 Years Ago
Posted Today, 03:42 AM
That was the qoute of the day.
Thanks CEO of Sony!
#20 Imminently Punchable CAGiversary! 14418 Posts Joined 13.9 Years Ago
Posted Today, 03:43 AM
I suppose I don't understand the sheer hatred. If you need a pspro it's a good deal because it's free, I guess I can't find it in myself to complain about something I'm not paying for.
I mean I get it, it's the cool thing to do to hate the ps classic because everyone else is doing it. But mine still did its job, it itched my playstation nostalgia itch. I wish it had some better games but it still wasn't that bad to me. Besides everytime someone has to rag on it for no reason at all it decreases the chances Sony will learn from their mistakes and release another one with better games and increases the chances they won't ever attempt it again.
But i guess this is the internet after all and getting a cheap sense of self satisfaction at jumping on a hate bandwagon for a bunch of random people online is par for the course.
You hit the nail on the head. A vast majority of people are brain-dead, especially on these forums. The Classic is great for anyone who isn't a moron, who simply follows an online guide to hack it and put every PS1 game on there. And it even includes two controllers.
The deal is shit because the Pro is MSRP, not because the PS Classic is bad. Well, not bad to people who aren't complete idiots anyway.
#21 OLD SKOOL CAGER CAGiversary! 1923 Posts Joined 14.3 Years Ago
Posted Today, 06:45 AM
I'm calling it. Someone from the future is going to bump this thread and lol at ya''ll when the PS classics becomes a fad like the PS TV aka fetch insane $$$ on eBay.
#22
Posted Today, 07:49 AM
You hit the nail on the head. A vast majority of people are brain-dead, especially on these forums. The Classic is great for anyone who isn't a moron, who simply follows an online guide to hack it and put every PS1 game on there. And it even includes two controllers.
The deal is shit because the Pro is MSRP, not because the PS Classic is bad. Well, not bad to people who aren't complete idiots anyway.
A modded Wii can play WAY more games than a modded PS Classic. Just as easy, possibly even easier to mod. It uses first-party wireless controllers. And it is fairly routine to find a used Wii cheaper, as well as the fact that many people already have one.
Please explain how only complete idiots think the PS Classic is bad.
#23
Posted Today, 07:54 AM
I'm calling it. Someone from the future is going to bump this thread and lol at ya''ll when the PS classics becomes a fad like the PS TV aka fetch insane $$$ on eBay.
The PS classic doesn't have exclusive games like the PS TV does (plays Vita games). PS1 games can be played on many, many things at this point. PS Vita games can be played on a PS TV and a PS Vita. PS Vita is still more expensive than a PS TV usually.
Not saying it won't fetch $$$ someday, but I don't think it will rise in price as quickly as the PS TV has.
#24
Posted Today, 09:40 AM
A modded Wii can play WAY more games than a modded PS Classic. Just as easy, possibly even easier to mod. It uses first-party wireless controllers. And it is fairly routine to find a used Wii cheaper, as well as the fact that many people already have one.
Please explain how only complete idiots think the PS Classic is bad.
modded wii can play way more games than a modded nes/snes classic also. A lot of things can. so are they bad also?
#25 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 6997 Posts Joined 13.3 Years Ago
Posted Today, 10:40 AM
A modded Wii can play WAY more games than a modded PS Classic. Just as easy, possibly even easier to mod. It uses first-party wireless controllers. And it is fairly routine to find a used Wii cheaper, as well as the fact that many people already have one.
Please explain how only complete idiots think the PS Classic is bad.
Yeah, that's what's funny when others slam the "trolls" or the "brain dead" so to speak, as the same could be said for their side of the argument as well. What's more shocking is thinking logic and reason of any kind take place on the internet, EVER! LOL
If someone was giving away a million dollars some would complain it weighs to much and that they can't be bothered. This type of thinking is nothing new and has been around since recorded history began.
So yeah, this is a rather poor deal in my eyes, but so is buying a pro for full price at this point. But since this is CAG, and the discussion at hand is this deal, or lack there of, it's OPEN to discussion, so everyone is entitled to their thoughts on this subject(good, bad or ugly).
#26 Infamous CAGiversary! 14215 Posts Joined 10.3 Years Ago
Posted Today, 02:28 PM
"As part of the PS5 launch, Best Buy is
proudto announce a PS Classic is included free with your purchase. . ."
Have to pat myself on the back for this even though BB jumped the gun.
#27 Bang, bang... pew... CAGiversary! 22590 Posts Joined 14.7 Years Ago
Posted Today, 02:40 PM
I suppose I don't understand the sheer hatred. If you need a pspro it's a good deal because it's free, I guess I can't find it in myself to complain about something I'm not paying for.
I mean I get it, it's the cool thing to do to hate the ps classic because everyone else is doing it. But mine still did its job, it itched my playstation nostalgia itch. I wish it had some better games but it still wasn't that bad to me. Besides everytime someone has to rag on it for no reason at all it decreases the chances Sony will learn from their mistakes and release another one with better games and increases the chances they won't ever attempt it again.
But i guess this is the internet after all and getting a cheap sense of self satisfaction at jumping on a hate bandwagon for a bunch of random people online is par for the course.
The PS1 is probably my 2nd fave console behind the SNES but all the hate the PS1 Classic gets is justified, very few are hating on it because it's trendy. This was a lazy, inept cash grab by Sony- less than ideal selection of games, using PAL versions which run worse, and no real discernible benefits of the games on the PS1 Classic vs the originals (and in some cases, the originals look and run better).
This is a deal in the sake that you get something for free, but that doesn't make a good deal.
#28 Infamous CAGiversary! 14215 Posts Joined 10.3 Years Ago
Posted Today, 02:45 PM
The PS1 is probably my 2nd fave console behind the SNES but all the hate the PS1 Classic gets is justified, very few are hating on it because it's trendy. This was a lazy, inept cash grab by Sony- less than ideal selection of games, using PAL versions which run worse, and no real discernible benefits of the games on the PS1 Classic vs the originals (and in some cases, the originals look and run better).
This is a deal in the sake that you get something for free, but that doesn't make a good deal.
Truly. I know I was disappointed once everything was announced because they put zero effort into it. Sony had a chance to pay homage to their roots and instead they just shit all over it.
#29
Posted Today, 03:00 PM
modded wii can play way more games than a modded nes/snes classic also. A lot of things can. so are they bad also?
The PS Classic runs PS1 games very poorly unmodded. The NES/snes classics run games very well unmodded.
And nowhere did I mention that the PS Classic was bad. Personally, I just think it's poor value. I would totally buy one at $20-$25 just for the controllers and case.
The PS Classic launched at $100 with poor emulation and a very meager game selection. I will continue to disagree that people who think it's bad are complete idiots.
- josekortez likes this