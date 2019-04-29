Borderlands: Game of the Year Edition $19.99 @ 2K Store (all platforms)
yeah, it's definitely a physical copy. i bought mine from there. wish i could've gotten it for this price though.
And now $20.09 for Gold subs on Xbox.
Came so close to buying when I saw this post earlier.. Now i'm thinking buying Digital.
