Borderlands: Game of the Year Edition $19.99 @ 2K Store (all platforms)

By zeldafanjtl, Yesterday, 10:56 PM

zeldafanjtl  

zeldafanjtl

Posted Yesterday, 10:56 PM

Even though it's advertised as GameStop exclusive, the 2K Store has it: https://store.2k.com...hemeID=38253300
 
Shipping is $1.99, which is a lot cheaper than GameStop.com.
 
It doesn't explicitly say physical on the listing, but I've seen folks in Reddit threads say it is.

omegafox84  

omegafox84

Posted Yesterday, 11:22 PM

yeah, it's definitely a physical copy. i bought mine from there. wish i could've gotten it for this price though.


BobbyTastic  

BobbyTastic

Posted Today, 12:50 AM

Should have been this price in the first place so I'm not surprised by the quick drop.

Thebacklash  

Thebacklash

Posted Today, 12:52 AM

And now $20.09 for Gold subs on Xbox.

Came so close to buying when I saw this post earlier.. Now i'm thinking buying Digital.


